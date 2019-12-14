‘Tis The Season

Ongoing

“A Christmas Carol” — A TheatreSquared original by Amy Herzberg & Bob Ford, through Dec. 27, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $18-$29. 777-7477.

Art for the Holidays — Including works by Oluwatobi Adewumi, Cheri Bohn, Jeffry Cantu, Terry Dushan, Amy Eichler, Karolyn Farrell, Drew Gentle, Carol Hart, Eloa Jane, Adriana Patrucco, Joelle Storet, Zeek Taylor and Lourdes Valverde, through Dec. 29, Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Email operations@artventuresnwa.org.

Lights of the Ozarks — In its 26th year on the Fayetteville square, through Dec. 31. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

“Here Comes Santa Claus” — How the images of Saint Nick changed over time, through Jan. 4, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Holiday Art Show — Through Jan. 4, Fenix Fayetteville, 16 W. Center St. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — 5-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5-9 p.m. Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, through Jan. 20, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. The cost is $3 a session with a $2 skate rental fee. playbentonville.com or call the Parks and Recreation office at 464-7275.

Dec. 15

Featured Artisan Sale — Just For Pearls, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum Store. Free. 657-2335.

Family Sunday — Winter Showcase featuring holiday-themed performances from communities around Northwest Arkansas, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet with more than 100 dancers, 2 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” — Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $40 & up. 443-5600.

“A Tuna Christmas” — The hilarious sequel to “Greater Tuna,” 2 p.m. Dec. 15; 8 p.m. Dec. 19-21; 2 p.m. Dec. 22, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $30-$36. 631-8988; arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 3 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $30. 751-5441.

Dailey & Vincent Christmas Concert — 3 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center. $37-$45. almapac.org.

Dec. 16

Teen DIY — Holiday cookies, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Dec. 18

Christmas Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Dallas Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 484-5650.

Dec. 19

Holiday Crafternoon — 3-6 p.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

Afterschool Movie — “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Dec. 20

Preschool Story Time — Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Christmas Story Time — 10 a.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

Dec. 21

Winter Solstice Drum Circle — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Winter Break Wonders — Make memories over the school break as you create with artists, make buttons in the gallery, and listen to fun music together as a family, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Dec. 23

Holiday Movies — “The Grinch,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 26

Holiday Movies — “The Nutcracker & The Four Realms,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 27

Preschool Story Time — After-Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Holiday Movies — “Ugly Dolls,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 28

Super Saturday — Artsy craftsy, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for kids. faylib.org.

Frosty Flix — “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 6:30 p.m., The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. Free. playbentonville.com.

Dec. 30

Noon Year’s Eve Eve — Ring in the New Year (without staying up past bedtime) at the fifth annual family celebration with art projects, performances, a Coca-Cola toast at noon and a family dance party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Holiday Movies — “Olaf’s Frozen Adventure & Other Holiday Tales,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve — 11 a.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com