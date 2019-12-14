8 Days A Week

Dec. 13 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Featured Artisan Sale — Just For Pearls, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 13-15, Crystal Bridges Museum Store. Free. 657-2335.

Caroling on the Square — With the Fayetteville Public Library staff, 5:30 p.m., meet at the library. Free. faylib.org.

Art by the Glass — Floral Workshop with Bloom Floral, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $30. Register at 657-2335.

“A Christmas Carol” — A TheatreSquared original by Amy Herzberg & Bob Ford, through Dec. 27, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $18-$29. 777-7477.

“Miracle on 34th Street” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14, First Presbyterian Church in Springdale; 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Fayetteville Public Library (free); 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20-21 & 3 p.m. Dec. 22, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$12. Email laurieh.anderson@gmail.com.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 3 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $30. 751-5441.

“A Tuna Christmas” — The hilarious sequel to “Greater Tuna,” 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15; again Dec. 19-22, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $30-$36. 631-8988; arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” — Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 8 p.m. Dec. 13; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $40 & up. 443-5600.

Dec. 14 (Saturday)

Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Living History — Confederate camp like at Christmastime, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Pea Ridge National Military Park. 451-8122.

Holiday Open House — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Rose Antique Mall & Flea Market in Rogers. Silent auction to benefit the Humane Society. Email sharonmccarver@att.net.

Holiday Harp — With Beth Stockdell, 11 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Designer Pop-Up Shop — With designers from NWA Fashion Week including Rosie Rose, Tie Matthew and Arely Torres, noon-5 p.m., Arkansas Arts & Fashion Forum Office, 203 E. Emma Ave., Suite A, in Springdale. Free. nwafw.com.

Santa Photo Op — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free; parents can take their own photos. 855-1753.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade — 1 p.m., Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. Free. Email fsparade@yahoo.com.

Homemade Holiday — Arts and crafts for children, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Holiday Open House — With holiday readings & a visit with Father Christmas, 1-4 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. 783-7841.

Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble — 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. Free, but “all music, travel, and other items are funded through private donations” and “Ozark Bronze appreciates all contributions!” ozarkbronze.com.

SewSimple — Holiday table toppers, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Christmas With Santa — For children and grandchildren ages birth to 17 of active military and veterans, 2-4 p.m., American Legion, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary. Free. RSVP at 236-4237 by Dec. 9.

Living Windows — 4-7 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

“Your House Is on Fire” — A Climate Change Theatre Action production by ArkansasStaged, 6 p.m., Sequoyah Hall at Mount Sequoayh in Fayetteville. $10 suggested donation. Email mischahutchings@gmail.com.

Bentonville Christmas Parade — 6 p.m., downtown Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Van Buren Christmas Parade — 6 p.m. , downtown Van Buren. oldtownvanburen.com.

Holiday Open House — 6-9 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville, 16 W. Center St. Art making with the artists is set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Night of a Thousand Santas — 6-11 p.m., Eureka Springs. 1000santas.com.

Frosty Flix — “The Grinch,” 6:30 p.m., The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. Free. playbentonville.com.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet with more than 100 dancers, 7 p.m. Dec. 14 & 2 p.m. Dec. 15, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152.

Ozarks Chorale Christmas Concert — 7:30 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $10. theaud.org.

Dec. 15 (Sunday)

Family Sunday — Winter Showcase featuring holiday-themed performances from communities around Northwest Arkansas, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m. Dec. 15, 21-23, 27-29, 30-31; Jan. 1, 4-5, 11-12, 17-20, 25-26, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Dailey & Vincent Christmas Concert — 3 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center. $37-$45. almapac.org.

Artist Reception — For Cheryl Kellar, 6 p.m., Eclectic Kitchen, 1218 Garland Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by Art Ventures. Email operations@artventuresnwa.org.

Dec. 16 (Monday)

Teen DIY — Holiday cookies, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Yoga at FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 17 (Tuesday)

“Working on the Railroad” — A photo exhibit on the history of railroading in the region, opens at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. On view through June 20, 2020. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Beyond the Book — Wrap up 2019 and vote on titles for 2020, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12.

271-6713.

Dec. 18 (Wednesday)

Christmas Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Dallas Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 484-5650.

Open Chess Play — 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 1-6. 271-6713.

Dec. 19 (Thursday)

Holiday Harp — With Beth Stockdell, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Holiday Crafternoon — 3-6 p.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

Afterschool Movie — “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

DISH — With Kat Wilson, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $50. Reservations at 657-2335.

Dec. 20 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Christmas Story Time — 10 a.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

Dec. 21 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Celebrate Hanukkah with Temple Shalom, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Pokemon Club for Kids — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For ages 6-11. 271-6713.

Winter Solstice Drum Circle — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Winter Break Wonders — Make memories over the school break as you create with artists, make buttons in the gallery, and listen to fun music together as a family, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com