‘Nutcrackers’ and Winter Break Wonders bring joy to holidays

December 7, 2019

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

Ongoing

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza — 5-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 5-9 p.m. Friday; noon-9 p.m. Saturday; 2-4 p.m. Sunday, through Jan. 20, 214 N.E. A St. in Bentonville. The cost is $3 a session with a $2 skate rental fee. playbentonville.com or call the Parks and Recreation office at 464-7275.

“A Christmas Carol” — A TheatreSquared original by Amy Herzberg & Bob Ford, through Dec. 27, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $18-$29. 777-7477.

Lights of the Ozarks — In its 26th year on the Fayetteville square, through Dec. 31. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

“Here Comes Santa Claus” — How the images of Saint Nick changed over time, through Jan. 4, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

__

Dec. 8

Holiday Art Sale — Now in its 19th year with work by Alice McKee, Juli Odum, Faye Alter and more, noon-4 p.m., Studio 545 beside the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville. Free admission. Email juliodum@icloud.com.

Friends Holiday Book Sale — 1-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Price varies by book. faylib.org.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 2 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. nwaballettheatre.org.

Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Santa on the Square — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 8; Dec. 12-15; and Dec. 19-23 on the Fayetteville square. experiencefayetteville.com.

__

Dec. 10

Evening Story Time — Reindeer, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” — Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 12; 8 p.m. Dec. 13; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $40 & up. 443-5600.

Here Comes Santa Claus — A guided tour of the Hawkins House that includes the history of Santa Claus, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily until Jan. 4, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

__

Dec. 11

Gingerbread House Workshop — 4 p.m., Windsor Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free for families. 785-0405.

Try FPL — Gingerbread House Workshop for adults, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Dec. 12

Afterschool Movies — “An Arthur Christmas,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Painting With Heather — Christmas ornaments, Bentonville Public Library. Free for adults; seating limited. 271-3192.

__

Dec. 13

Preschool Story Time — Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Featured Artisan Sale — Just For Pearls, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 13-15, Crystal Bridges Museum Store. Free. 657-2335.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 3 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $30. 751-5441.

“A Tuna Christmas” — The hilarious sequel to “Greater Tuna,” 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15; again Dec. 19-22, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $30-$36. 631-8988; arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Dec. 14

Santa Photo Op — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free; parents can take their own photos. 855-1753.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade — 1 p.m., Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. Free. Email fsparade@yahoo.com.

Homemade Holiday — Arts and crafts for children, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Holiday Open House — With holiday readings & a visit with Father Christmas, 1-4 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Free. 783-7841.

Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble — 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. Free, but “all music, travel, and other items are funded through private donations” and “Ozark Bronze appreciates all contributions!” ozarkbronze.com.

SewSimple — Holiday table toppers, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Christmas With Santa — For children and grandchildren ages birth to 17 of active military and veterans, 2-4 p.m., American Legion, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the American Legion Auxiliary. Free. RSVP at 236-4237 by Dec. 9.

Living Windows — 4-7 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Bentonville Christmas Parade — 6 p.m., downtown Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Van Buren Christmas Parade — 6 p.m. , downtown Van Buren. oldtownvanburen.com.

Night of a Thousand Santas — 6-11 p.m., Eureka Springs. 1000santas.com.

Frosty Flix — “The Grinch,” 6:30 p.m., The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. Free. playbentonville.com.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet with more than 100 dancers, 7 p.m. Dec. 14 & 2 p.m. Dec. 15, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152.

Ozarks Chorale Christmas Concert — 7:30 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $10. theaud.org.

__

Dec. 15

Family Sunday — Winter Showcase featuring holiday-themed performances from communities around Northwest Arkansas, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Dailey & Vincent Christmas Concert — 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Alma Performing Arts Center. $37-$45. almapac.org.

__

Dec. 16

Teen DIY — Holiday cookies, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

__

Dec. 18

Christmas Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Dallas Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 484-5650.

__

Dec. 19

Holiday Crafternoon — 3-6 p.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

Afterschool Movie — “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

__

Dec. 20

Preschool Story Time — Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Christmas Story Time — 10 a.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

__

Dec. 21

Winter Solstice Drum Circle — 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Winter Break Wonders — Make memories over the school break as you create with artists, make buttons in the gallery, and listen to fun music together as a family, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

Dec. 27

Preschool Story Time — After-Christmas stories, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

__

Dec. 28

Super Saturday — Artsy craftsy, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for kids. faylib.org.

Frosty Flix — “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” 6:30 p.m., The Rink at Lawrence Plaza in Bentonville. Free. playbentonville.com.

__

Dec. 30

Noon Year’s Eve Eve — Ring in the New Year (without staying up past bedtime) at the fifth annual family celebration with art projects, performances, a Coca-Cola toast at noon and a family dance party, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

Dec. 31

New Year’s Eve — 11 a.m., Miller Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free. 646-3945.

— Becca Martin-Brown

