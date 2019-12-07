Neptune — Numinous & Mysterious

Last Wednesday, Neptune (imagination, dreams, visions, etc.), retrograde in Pisces for five months, turned direct. Retrogrades create deep internal musings. Neptune is the planet of hope, vision and religion, all developed in the Piscean Age. Neptune on the Soul level is imagination, dreams, music of the spheres, divinity. Neptune, on the personality building levels is disillusion, confusion & deception (experiences needed to learn discrimination & compassion).

Neptune makes us sensitive & refined. We can also feel confused, reality is veiled. We can be self-righteous, impaling those who disagree with us on swords of verbal cruelty. We sometimes enter into addictive behaviors to soothe ourselves from difficulties and the unknown. Neptune helps us see others’ wounds, develop compassion & empathy. We can also feel divine discontent – seeking the spiritual in a world of materialism. Neptune dissolves things away & parts the veils between worlds.

Neptune was at 15 -17 degrees Pisces (same degrees as Neptune’s retrograde) during the years 1849 – 1862. Events occurring then are being reflected in our world and country today. During 1849 – 1862 we had the gold rush; Uncle Tom’s Cabin published; Abraham Lincoln elected; Republican Party formed; seven southern states seceded; Confederate rebel government established; Civil War began (all about slavery); industrial manufacturing, mills, mines, banks, stores & businesses began operating; railroads switched from wood to coal; waves of immigrants (4.2 million) entered the US; California became a state. All of these subjects, issues, conflicts, changes are once again up for review. Neptune both veils and refines reality, creating numinous and mysterious realms all around us. Neptune beguiles us.

ARIES: Have any of your professional endeavors experienced too much expansion, setbacks or transformations? Has a chill, coldness or distance come over relationships? It’s good to introduce the practical in all interactions, plans and agendas. Is there a level of commitment being called for? Try not to let impulsiveness prevail. Travels, journeys, study, justice are part of all decisions to be made. Know, where lines cross, new realities emerge.

TAURUS: It’s important to have physical closeness at this time with someone, even if it’s a special pet. Your love nature needs a bit of care so Venus doesn’t feel left out. Venus watches over you, providing a sense of intelligent and loving well-being. Without love you can wilt, droop and fade away, feeling out of contact. Tend with care all resources held with another. Tend with care your loved ones.

GEMINI: None of your friends or partners considers life with you boring. You’re the Twins (two in one) of the zodiac, one face then another encountering the world. The purpose of your dual nature is to provide two realities to humanity, a sense of duality, a polarity, of this and that, so humanity can observe two sides of all issues. So few realize your function and gift. Do you? It’s foundational to having intelligence.

CANCER: Tending and caring for the well-being of everyone is your task due to your extreme sensitivity toward humanity and the life process. Sometimes you overlook yourself believing others are equally nurturing (or should be, you think). That isn’t an astrological reality. Each sign has a different task to cultivate. Begin to nurture yourself. It’s most important for it creates a sense of self-empowerment.

LEO: You are either a knight or a Joan of Arc, a king or a queen, a savior and a server. Lion or lioness, you’re able to captivate the hearts and minds of everyone, shower others with intense love while needing complete attention in return. In between these dramatic interludes, tend carefully to daily life, health and well-being, and to any small animals that come your way. Chiron entered your house of self-identity. That will change over time.

VIRGO: On the surface you seem quiet, poised, calm, collected and rather cool and distant. Inside you’re a vessel of desires and passion, love runs deep, and like Taurus you’re very loyal to those you love, even after death. Here is a rule for Virgos. Never criticize, never compare, never judge. Always praise instead. We become what we praise. That’s a mantram of reality.

LIBRA: You love being at home. You also love being with others, especially a crowd working together. You love beauty, recognizing it (or its lack) everywhere. As we journey through relationships, we learn to discern outer beauty from inner, true intelligence from glamour, true love from false. Libra experiences many relationships in order to learn about and how to be in them. What are you presently learning?

SCORPIO: You have Saturn in your communication house. Saturn is the Dweller on the Threshold, the purveyor of tests to determine how strong you’ve become in the last seven years. Saturn makes us feel separate at times. Saturn lessens the intensity of emotions. You’ll be less consumed by passions and more directed toward developing the mind. With Saturn in your mental sphere, you increase in discernment, discrimination, balance and poise. Attractive qualities!

SAGITTARIUS: Your extreme idealizations can sometimes create havoc with life’s realities. So often you are filled with paradoxes and emotional vicissitudes. You see the potential for goodness in everyone. In relationships you believe all needs will be met. You gaze at the stars; you have faith and practice positive thinking. For greater and real happiness, here’s a newer mantram (which I told Virgo). “We become what we praise.”Practice this new position.

CAPRICORN: You display deep constancy and dependability and when loving someone, you’re there forever. Within all this reliability, steadiness and fidelity there’s a spontaneous creature (you) seeking creative self-expression. Your true nature is artistic, imaginative and inventive. Often, being quiet and subdued as you traditionally are, others don’t recognize your true light. Over time this will change as the spotlight swings toward your accomplishments.

AQUARIUS: You will look at your work in the world and wonder at its connectivity with others. This connection with humanity is your life’s purpose. You know that “contact releases Love.”Often we find you alone in an endeavor you have created. Always you must have freedom of movement and of choice. Always you need friends around. Be very vigilant and alert with finances. Be responsible with them. All that you need is always given.

PISCES: You have empathy and compassion. Often you see the potential in others and feel it’s your responsibility to bring that potential forward. Sometimes you take lovers (or friends) who are “potentials.” After a time, you the potential is not the reality. You learn. Neptune and Chiron are hovering in Pisces. Anything held out to you dissolves. You stand alone. Here you grow.

