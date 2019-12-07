8 Days A Week

Dec. 6 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — “Germy Season,” 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Holly Jolly Junk Ranch — Noon-7 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 7, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road, Prairie Grove. $5. thejunkranch.net.

An Evening With the Author — With Jan Brett, best-selling children’s author, 5 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Holiday Art Sale — 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 8, 545 W. Center St. in Fayetteville. Free. Email juliodum@icloud.com.

Parade of Lights — 6 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Christmas at the Mansion — 6-9 p.m., Peel Mansion Museum and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville. $75. 273-3636; peelcompton.org.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” — Presented by Van Buren High students, 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7, Van Buren High School Fine Arts Center. $10. Email jessica.fisher@vbsd.us.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. nwaballettheatre.org.

Dec. 7 (Saturday)

Friends of FPL Holiday Book Sale — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7 & 1-5 p.m. Dec. 8, Fayetteville Public Library. $25 to $5. faylib.org.

Christmas Story Time at the Peel Mansion — 10 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Hosted by the Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Holiday Open House — With activities, crafts and a visit from St. Nick, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Here Comes Santa Claus — A guided tour of the Hawkins House that includes the history of Santa Claus, opens at 10 a.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

The Little Craft Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Record in Bentonville. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com.

Lanuti’s Glass Studio Show — 10 a.m.-6 p.m., 623 E. Rock St. (past the Confederate Cemetery) in Fayetteville. Free. Email dlanuti@gmail.com.

Super Saturday — “A Barnyard Christmas Carol,” 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Presented by the library’s teen theater troupe, PlayAct. Free. faylib.org.

“The Grinch” — 1 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $5. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

DIY Ugly Sweater — 1-3 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free for teens. 783-0229.

New Photographs — With nature photographer Tim Ernst, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Holiday Concert — With students from the Will Bush Violin Studio, 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Holiday Tour of Homes — Now in its 40th year, 3-8 p.m., Eureka Springs. $20. eurekaspringspreservationsociety.org.

Tree Lighting Ceremony — For the Christmas Forest, 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs. Free. Trees alight through Jan. 1. christmasatthecrescent.com.

“A Very Merry Christmas” — With the ACO Chorale, 7:30 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $5-$10. 751-5441, acozarks.org.

Dec. 8 (Sunday)

Holiday Art Sale — Now in its 19th year with work by Alice McKee, Juli Odum, Faye Alter and more, noon-4 p.m., Studio 545 beside the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville. Free admission. Email juliodum@icloud.com.

Friends Holiday Book Sale — 1-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Price varies by book. faylib.org.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 2 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. nwaballettheatre.org.

Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dec. 9 (Monday)

Dec. 10 (Tuesday)

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” — Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 12; 8 p.m. Dec. 13; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $40 & up. 443-5600.

Dec. 11 (Wednesday)

Gingerbread House Workshop — 4 p.m., Windsor Branch, Fort Smith Public Library. Free for families. 785-0405.

Try FPL — Gingerbread House Workshop for adults, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Dec. 12 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — “The Tower” with Tyson Scholar Vanessa Reubendale, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Afterschool Movies — “An Arthur Christmas,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Museum in the Library — Arkansas Birds from the University of Arkansas Museum’s zoology collections, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artinfusion Insight — Crystals Over Cocktails with Stanford University professor Marisa Galvez, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Dec. 13 (Friday)

Featured Artisan Sale — Just For Pearls, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 13-15, Crystal Bridges Museum Store. Free. 657-2335.

Art by the Glass — Floral Workshop with Bloom Floral, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $30. Register at 657-2335.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 3 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $30. 751-5441.

“A Tuna Christmas” — The hilarious sequel to “Greater Tuna,” 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15; again Dec. 19-22, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $30-$36. 631-8988; arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Dec. 14 (Saturday)

Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Ozark Bronze Handbell Ensemble — 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church in Fort Smith. Free, but “all music, travel, and other items are funded through private donations” and “Ozark Bronze appreciates all contributions!” ozarkbronze.com.

SewSimple — Holiday table toppers, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Living Windows — 4-7 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Night of a Thousand Santas — 6-11 p.m., Eureka Springs. 1000santas.com.

Ozarks Chorale Christmas Concert — 7:30 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $10. theaud.org.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Western Arkansas Ballet with more than 100 dancers, 7 p.m. Dec. 14 & 2 p.m. Dec. 15, ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $15-$25. 785-0152.

Dec. 15 (Sunday)

Family Sunday — Winter Showcase featuring holiday-themed performances from communities around Northwest Arkansas, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Dailey & Vincent Christmas Concert — 3 p.m., Alma Performing Arts Center. $37-$45. almapac.org.

