December Art OverView

Now

“Scenes of Madison County” — A photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, through Dec. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“The Calling of Lazarus: 60 Portraits” — By Irish artist and sculptor Ross Wilson, through Dec. 15, Windgate Art Gallery at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Free. jbu.edu/art/gallery.

Awards from the Second and Third Latin American Landscape Architecture Biennials — Through Dec. 19, Fred and Mary Smith Exhibition Gallery Vol Walker Hall at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. Email mparks17@uark.edu.

“Norma Tomboulian: Life Into Clay” — Showcasing works of sculpture and watercolor by Tomboulian, as well as sculpture and artwork by various artists she has collected over the years, through Dec. 29, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“21 Years: In Search of Ground” — With student artist Addison Graham, through Jan. 3, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Looking Closer: Selected works by Kathy P. Thompson — Through Jan. 3, The Gallery at Midtown Associates, 211 S. Main St. in Bentonville. Free. mymidtownagents.com/gallery.

“Here Comes Santa Claus” — How the images of Saint Nick changed over time, through Jan. 4, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today” — Through Jan. 6, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

Holiday Show and Sale — With the Artists of Northwest Arkansas, through Jan. 8, Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. artistsnwarkansas.com.

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, through Jan. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Reclamations” — Contemporary indigenous North American art, through Jan. 17, Art Ventures at the Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

“North Forest Lights” — An artistic light and sound experience in the middle of the North Forest unlike anything Crystal Bridges has ever presented before, through Feb. 16, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $7-$22. 657-2335.

“Model Homes” — An exhibit featuring doll houses and small-scale replicas of real houses from the 1900s, through April 11, 2020, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

__

Dec. 5

Opening Reception — For “We Are the Music Makers: Preserving the Soul of America’s Music,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Organized by Music Maker Relief Foundation, this exhibit includes 30 panels, featuring 28 photos and stories from Music Maker musicians. $15. Exhibit on show through March 8. 784-2787.

Opening Reception — For “Art for the Holidays,” 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. Exhibit through Dec. 29. Email operations@artventuresnwa.org.

__

Dec. 6

Holly Jolly Junk Ranch — Noon-7 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 7, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road, Prairie Grove. $5. thejunkranch.net.

Holiday Art Sale — Now in its 19th year with work by Alice McKee, Juli Odum, Faye Alter and more, 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Studio 545 beside the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville. Free admission. Email juliodum@icloud.com.

__

Dec. 7

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Holiday Open House — With activities, crafts and a visit from St. Nick, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

The Little Craft Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The Record in Bentonville. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com.

___

Dec. 11

Try FPL — Gingerbread House Workshop for adults, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Dec. 12

Gallery Conversation — “The Tower” with Tyson Scholar Vanessa Reubendale, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Museum in the Library — Arkansas Birds from the University of Arkansas Museum’s zoology collections, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artinfusion Insight — Crystals Over Cocktails with Stanford University professor Marisa Galvez, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

__

Dec. 13

Featured Artisan Sale — Just For Pearls, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 13-15, Crystal Bridges Museum Store. Free. 657-2335.

Art by the Glass — Floral Workshop with Bloom Floral, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $30. Register at 657-2335.

__

Dec. 14

Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Living Windows — 4-7 p.m., downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

__

Dec. 15

Family Sunday — Winter Showcase featuring holiday-themed performances from communities around Northwest Arkansas, noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

Dec. 17

“Working on the Railroad” — A photo exhibit on the history of railroading in the region, opens at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. On view through June 20, 2020. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

Dec. 19

DISH — With Kat Wilson, 6-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $50. Reservations at 657-2335.

__

Dec. 21

Winter Break Wonders — Make memories over the school break as you create with artists, make buttons in the gallery, and listen to fun music together as a family, 1-4 p.m. daily through Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

__

Dec. 28

Super Saturday — Artsy craftsy, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for kids. faylib.org.

__

Call For Artists

Photographers — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum will be showing a new exhibit, “Maximum Exposure: Group Photography Exhibit,” and is currently seeking submissions. All works in this group exhibit will be for sale, and proceeds will benefit RAM and the participating artists. 784-2787.

Collectors — The Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale is looking for collectors to display items from their collections during the museum’s annual “Cabin Fever Reliever” open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11. 750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.