Holiday events light up the season in NWA November 23, 2019

Holiday Events

And around Northwest Arkansas, the festivities continue:

November

North Forest Lights — An artistic light and sound experience in the middle of the North Forest, through Feb. 16, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $7-$22. 657-2335.

“A Christmas Carol” — A TheatreSquared original by Amy Herzberg & Bob Ford, Nov. 20-Dec. 27, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $18-$29. 777-7477.

Miracle On 2nd Street — An international Christmas pop-up bar, through Dec. 31, Undercroft, 201 N.W. A St. in Bentonville. facebook.com/events/2721211317900641.

School’s Out Movies — “The Lion King,” 1 p.m. Nov. 25, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

School’s Out Movies — “Toy Story 4,” 1 p.m. Nov. 26, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

School’s Out Movies — “Aladdin,” 1 p.m. Nov. 27, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Winter Market on the Square — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30, Bentonville. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.

Little Craft Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30, Fayetteville Town Center. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com.

Holiday Party — 5-8 p.m. Nov. 30, Heartwood Gallery, an artists’ collective, 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. Holiday hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. 444-0888.

Christmas Parade of the Ozarks — 6 p.m. Nov. 30, downtown Springdale. Free. rodeooftheozarks.org.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — The classic 1946 film with James Stewart, 7 p.m. Nov. 30, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

December

Holiday Open House — 2-4 p.m. Dec. 1, Washington County Historical Society at Headquarters House, 118 E. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. Bobby Braly, executive director of the nonprofit organization Historic Cane Hill, will be present to autograph copies of his book “Cane Hill,” released recently by Arcadia Publishing. 521-4681.

Voices of Angels — A Holiday Concert, 3 p.m. Dec. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Free. 657-2335.

Santa on the Square — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1; Dec. 5-8; Dec. 12-15; and Dec. 19-23 on the Fayetteville square. experiencefayetteville.com.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-7, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $7 at the door. fslt.org.

Parade of Lights — 6 p.m. Dec. 6, downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Christmas at the Mansion — 6-9 p.m. Dec. 6, Peel Mansion Museum and Heritage Gardens in Bentonville. $75. 273-3636; peelcompton.org.

Holiday Art Sale — Now in its 19th year with work by Alice McKee, Juli Odum, Faye Alter and more, 5:30-9 p.m. Dec. 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 7; noon-4 p.m. Dec. 8, Studio 545 beside the Razorback Greenway in Fayetteville. Free admission. Email juliodum@icloud.com.

Holly Jolly Junk Ranch — Noon-7 p.m. Dec. 6 & 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 7, 11195 Centerpoint Church Road in Prairie Grove. $5. thejunkranch.net.

“The Nutcracker” — Presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m. Dec. 6-7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. nwaballettheatre.org.

Holiday Open House — With activities, crafts and a visit from St. Nick, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Here Comes Santa Claus — A guided tour of the Hawkins House that includes the history of Santa Claus, opens Dec. 7, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

The Little Craft Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7, The Record in Bentonville. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com.

“The Grinch” — 1 p.m. Dec. 7, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $5. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

ACO Chorale — “A Very Merry Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10. 751-5441; acozarks.org.

“A Christmas Story: The Musical” — Nominated for three 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical, 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11; 1:30 & 7 p.m. Dec. 12; 8 p.m. Dec. 13; 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $40 & up. 443-5600.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” — 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13; 3 & 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14; 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $30. 751-5441.

“A Tuna Christmas” — The hilarious sequel to “Greater Tuna,” 8 p.m. Dec. 13-14; 2 p.m. Dec. 15; again Dec. 19-22, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $30-$36. 631-8988; arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Living Windows — 4-7 p.m. Dec. 14, downtown Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Fort Smith Christmas Parade — 1 p.m. Dec. 14, Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. Free. Email fsparade@yahoo.com.

Bentonville Christmas Parade — 6 p.m. Dec. 14, downtown Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

Van Buren Christmas Parade — 6 p.m. Dec. 14, downtown Van Buren. oldtownvanburen.com.

Family Sunday — Winter Showcase, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 15, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Dailey & Vincent Christmas Concert — 3 p.m. Dec. 15, Alma Performing Arts Center. $37-$45. almapac.org.

Winter Break Wonders — 1-4 p.m. daily Dec. 21-Jan. 3, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Please send holiday events to Becca Martin-Brown, Features editor, at bmartin@nwadg.com.