8 Days a Week

Nov. 22 (Friday)

“Hansel and Gretel” — An opera by Engelbert Humperdinck, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22, University of Arkansas Theater in Fayetteville. Free. 575-4701.

NWA Boutique Show — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 22; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23, John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. $5. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Lights of the Ozarks — And the Christmas parade, 6 p.m., downtown Fayetteville square. Free. experiencefayetteville.com.

“The Mighty” — An original musical for kids by Pilot Arts, 6 & 7:30 p.m., Drake Field airport terminal in Fayetteville. $7. pilotarts.org.

“A Christmas Carol” — A TheatreSquared original by Amy Herzberg & Bob Ford, Nov. 22-Dec. 27, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $18-$29. 777-7477.

“Big Fish” — A heartwarming musical about family, love, death, and the art of reconciliation, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22-23, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $16. 524-7442; jbu.universitytickets.com.

Miracle On 2nd Street — An international Christmas pop-up bar, through Dec. 31, Undercroft, 201 N.W. A St. in Bentonville. facebook.com/events/2721211317900641.

__

Nov. 23 (Saturday)

Merry Makerspace Event — Letterpress holiday card printing, rigid heddle weaving, ceramic tea box workshop, tamale making, wreath making, kids’ holiday crafts, clay collective show and sale and live music by Winslow’s Squirrel Jam, 9 a.m.-noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Costs vary. 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org.

Read With Haylee — With therapy dog Haylee and her owner, 10-10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Sew Cozy Quilting — Pine tree block, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

Free Holiday Portraits — Provided by the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Register by contacting Suzanne Harmon, 866-0233 or suzanne.harmon@walmart.com.

Saturday Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Sew Simple Sewing Class — Stuffed Holiday Trees, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m. Nov. 23, 24, 29, 30, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Meet The Artists Reception — With participants in the Artists of Northwest Arkansas Holiday Show and Sale, 3-5 p.m., Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. artistsnwarkansas.com.

“Hillbilly Who Dun It?” — An interactive murder-mystery with dinner, 6 p.m., Riverside Entertainment, 17023 Chamber Springs Road, Siloam Springs. $75. 524-0014; riverside-entertainment.com.

Lighting of the Square — 6 p.m., downtown Bentonville. Free. downtownbentonville.org.

“The Goonies” — The 1985 film with Sean Astin and Josh Brolin, 6 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Nov. 24 (Sunday)

Jam With the Squirrels — Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org.

__

Nov. 25 (Monday)

Craft Day — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

B’Creative Stitchers — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

School’s Out Movies — “The Lion King,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Nov. 26 (Tuesday)

Craft Day — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

School’s Out Movies — “Toy Story 4,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and levels of expertise, 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Evening Story Time — Native American Stories, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

__

Nov. 27 (Wednesday)

Movie Day — “Toy Story 4,” 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Thanksgiving Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Dallas Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 484-5650.

School’s Out Movies — “Aladdin,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPL Cookbook Club — Pick a cookbook, choose a foreign dish to cook, and bring it to share, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

__

Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving)

__

Nov. 29 (Friday)

“Scenes of Madison County” — A photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 29-30, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

Nov. 30 (Saturday)

Winter Market on the Square — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30, Bentonville. Free. liveloveeventsnwa.com.

Little Craft Show — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 30, Fayetteville Town Center. Free. thelittlecraftshow.com.

Arkansas Crystal Trunk Show — With American Gem Company, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum Store. Free admission. 657-2335.

Super Saturday — Family story time, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Christmas on the Creek — 1 p.m. with a parade at 6 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Holiday Party — 5-8 p.m., Heartwood Gallery, an artists’ collective, 428 S. Government Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. Holiday hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. 444-0888.

Christmas Parade of the Ozarks — 6 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. rodeooftheozarks.org.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” — The classic 1946 film with James Stewart, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

