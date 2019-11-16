8 Days a Week

Nov. 15 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — “Turkeys,” 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

BPL Story Time — 10 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Hosted by the Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Crossbowettes Reunion — 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Sewing Class — Holiday Table Runners with Dollie Resh and Jane Millette, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Opening Reception — For “Conversations About Art With Ken Addington and His Work,” 4-6 p.m., MainStage, 67 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs. Addington died Oct. 7, so this show and sale, through Nov. 17, commemorates his life. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

“Little Women: The Musical” — Presented by Pilot Arts, 7 p.m. Nov. 15-17, 2 p.m. Nov. 16-17, Arkansas Air and Military Museum, 4290 S. School Ave., Fayetteville. $12-$30. facebook.com/pilotartsco/.

“‘Night Mother” — A mother, a daughter and an impending death, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, Smokehouse Players, 1725 S. Smokehouse Trail, Fayetteville. Free; donations welcome. facebook.com/SmokehousePlayers/.

“Big Fish” — A heartwarming musical about family, love, death, and the art of reconciliation, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16 & 22-23, Berry Performing Arts Center at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. $16. 524-7442; jbu.universitytickets.com.

“Miracle on 34th Street” — The stage adaptation of the 1947 classic Christmas movie, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith. $12-$27. 783-2966.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” — A night of theater the Associated Press calls “madcap mania with Monty Python in its blood,” 8 p.m. Nov. 15; 2 & 8 p.m. Nov. 16; 2 p.m. Nov. 17, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $32-$69. 443-5600.

Nov. 16 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — Turtles with Joanie Patterson, teacher naturalist with the Ozark Natural Science Center, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free for families. 750-8165.

“From the Neon Pulpit” — A new #SelfieThrone by artist Kat Wilson in collaboration with neon artist Derek Maxey, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Outfitter Roofing, 100 Towson Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. Email katographic@gmail.com.

Interactive Movie — “The Princess Bride,” 1 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. 646-3945.

Author Talk — With Brooks Blevins, professor of Ozark studies at Missouri State University and author of “A History of the Ozarks, Volume 2: The Conflicted Ozarks,” 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Creativebug 101 — Cookie decorating, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

The Purple Project — A (Re)Introduction to American Government, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults; presented by KUAF. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m. Nov. 16, 17, 23, 24, 29, 30, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Pradarshana — A fall dance recital by Dhirana Academy of Classical Dance, 4 p.m., Bentonville West High School. $10 at the door. 270-2290.

Art Opening & Book Launch — With poet Shannon McGill, author of “Naked: A Collection of Poems, Journal Entries, and Stories,” and #SelfieThrone artist Kat Wilson, 6 p.m., Bastion Gallery, 914 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. The exhibit will be up for two weeks. Free. Email katographic@gmail.com.

Nov. 17 (Sunday)

Forest Forensics: Oaks and Hickories — A talk and walk with the Sugar Creek Chapter of Ozark Society, 1-3 p.m., the Lodge at Legacy Village, 601 NE Greenwood Way in Bentonville. Free. 273-2394.

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea — With your favorite Nutcracker characters portrayed by the Western Arkansas Ballet, 2:30 p.m., Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. $30. waballet.org.

Great Russian Nutcracker — With the Moscow Ballet, 3 & 7 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$175. nutcracker.com/fayetteville.

Nov. 18 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Nov. 19 (Tuesday)

Booked for Lunch — “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and levels of expertise, 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Beyond the Book — “Carve the Mark” by Veronica Roth, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 7-12. 271-6816.

Evening Story Time — “Thanksgiving,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Books on Tap — “The Hunger” by Alma Katsu, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing in Springdale. Free. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Nov. 20 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In — Boone County history with Roger Logan, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Introduction to Genealogy — 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Brainteasers — Thought-provoking puzzles and games designed to keep your brain working and problem solving, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

RPL Cookbook Club — Pick a cookbook, choose a foreign dish to cook, and bring it to share, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Couponing in NWA — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Nov. 21 (Thursday)

Adult Crafty Corner — Painted Christmas ornaments, 2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

In Search of Paradise — The 2020 Fine Art Collection, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Ed Cooley Gallery in Rogers. RSVP by emailing rsvp@edcooleygallery.com.

Open Mic Night — 7-8:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Nov. 22 (Friday)

NWA Boutique Show — 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 22; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 23, John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers. $5. nwaboutiqueshow.com.

Nov. 23 (Saturday)

Merry Makerspace Event — Letterpress holiday card printing, rigid heddle weaving, ceramic tea box workshop, tamale making, wreath making, kids’ holiday crafts, clay collective show and sale and live music by Winslow’s Squirrel Jam, 9 a.m.-noon, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Costs vary. 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org.

Read With Haylee — With therapy dog Haylee and her owner, 10-10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Sew Cozy Quilting — Pine tree block, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

Free Holiday Portraits — Provided by the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Register by contacting Suzanne Harmon, 866-0233 or suzanne.harmon@walmart.com.

Saturday Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Sew Simple Sewing Class — Stuffed Holiday Trees, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

Meet The Artists Reception — With participants in the Artists of Northwest Arkansas Holiday Show and Sale, 3-5 p.m., Community Creative Center at the Nadine Baum Studios in Fayetteville. Free. artistsnwarkansas.com.

Nov. 24 (Sunday)

Jam With the Squirrels — Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. 634-3791; ozarkfolkways.org.

