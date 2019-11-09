Specialty dessert shop opens in Farmington

November 9, 2019

A new specialty dessert shop that serves “waffle pops,” “bubble waffles” and other unique sweets opened recently in Farmington.

Sweet Scoops Blender Bar offers several ways of combining ice cream and waffle cones, from ice cream nachos made out of waffles cone chips to ice cream tacos, according to the store’s website and Facebook page.

Most of the desserts can be topped with candy, fruit or cereal.

The shop, located at 68 E. Main St., opened in September, according to a social media post.

Sweet Scoops is open Tuesday through Thursday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to the site.

