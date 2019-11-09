Ozark Folk Festival Rises Again November 9, 2019

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com

“This year’s festival is very exciting,” enthuses Tracy Johnson, special events coordinator for the Eureka Springs City Advertising & Promotion Commission. She’s talking about the 72nd annual Ozark Folk Festival, a mainstay of the community’s musical history that had gone relatively quiet until recently.

“Some elements that were treasured for years are being brought back to life, such as the Queen’s Contest, an actual Barefoot Ball and the Singer/Songwriter’s Competition,” Johnson says excitedly. “And with several reputable bands, two of which being Marty Stuart and His Superlatives along with the Ozark Mountain Daredevils, this year’s festival has more buzz and excitement than that of any I can remember in the four years I have lived here.

“Our entire town is involved! This will be the first year that 14 different live music venues will be participating with not only music but several are hosting activities as well.”

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium. Stuart, described as “living, breathing country music history,” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his iconic album “The Pilgrim” with his show at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Aud.

Johnson says the festival will include 29 performances by 24 musicians, there will be a folk craft fair in Basin Park and “aside from the headliners and about $15 worth of participation fees, the entire festival is no charge! You could very easily catch 24 performances free.”

Johnson isn’t satisfied yet, however.

“I foresee this festival quickly regaining its crowned position as the nation’s longest running folk festival,” she says. “Not only do you have the festival environment, you get the charm of Eureka Springs as the backdrop.”

__

FAQ

Ozark Folk Festival

WHEN — Through Nov. 10

WHERE — Various venues in Eureka Springs

COST — Varies by event; many are free

INFO — eurekasprings.org/folk