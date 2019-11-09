8 Days a Week

Nov. 8 (Friday)

“The Wizard of Oz” — A one-hour adaptation of the classic movie, specially tailored for casts of young actors but featuring the most memorable songs from the film, 7 p.m. Nov. 8-9; 2 p.m. Nov. 9-10, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. $12-$25. 521-4932.

“Native Gardens” — What happens when two families fight over their backyard border, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through Nov. 10, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$49. 777-7477.

“Miracle on 34th Street” — The stage adaptation of the 1947 classic Christmas movie, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 13-16; 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith. $12-$27. 783-2966.

“A Comedy of Tenors” — In this hilarious sequel to “Lend Me a Tenor,” this APT comedy offers one hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans — so what could possibly go wrong?, 8 p.m. Nov. 8-9, 2 p.m. Nov. 10, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $24-$31. 631-8988.

Nov. 9 (Saturday)

Discover the Grounds — Arkansas Crystals with Tom Paradise, 10 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Life on the Infinite Farm — With author Richard Evan Schwartz, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Handweavers Guild — With guest speaker fiber artist Louise Halsey of Eureka Springs, who was awarded the Arkansas Arts Council’s “Arkansas Living Treasure” award in 2017, 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Holiday Leftovers: Ho-Hum to Oh Yum — Turn holiday leftovers into Thai pumpkin soup, sweet potato biscuits, smoky cranberry jam, cottage pie, and a leftovers salad with a cranberry vinaigrette, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 includes instruction, materials and tasting. 634-3791.

Mother Nature Reads — “Turkey Time,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Beyond Color Harmonies” — A workshop by B. Duncan, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $150. 784-2787.

Super Saturday — Animal Tales Holiday Safari, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Libraries Build Communities — A celebration with patrons, volunteers and partners, 12:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-5976.

Gallery Conversation — With Alexis Arnold, creator of “Little Universe (Yellow),” on view in the exhibition “Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today,” 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free but exhibit ticket required. 657-2335.

Box City — Use recycled material to create architectural designs, skyscrapers, city streets and more, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Art in the Park — With artmaking, local artist painting demonstrations, live music, a soccer station, bouncy house & food and drinks, 1-4 p.m., Lake Atalanta in Rogers. Free. 657-2335.

SewSimple Sewing Class — Make a drawstring bag, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With guides from Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m. Nov. 9, 16-17, 23-24, 29-30, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Holiday Open House — With art including “Mother and Child,” by Catherine Brimberry, 4-6 p.m., White Lotus in Fayetteville. Free. Email lotuswhite@sbcglobal.net.

Candy Lee & Cameron Johnson Concert — With Candy’s unique, crystal clear voice and Cameron’s gritty blend of Southern soul, rock and Americana, 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

The Kinya Christian Collection — With works by Phillip Price, 6:30 p.m., Studio 300 in Rogers. Free. Email kinya@4209creative.com.

Masterworks I: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$55. 443-5600.

Nov. 10 (Sunday)

Loon Cruise — With bird experts Joe Neal and Joan Reynolds, 10 a.m., Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $10. 789-5000.

Adult Workshop — Make Soap + Clay Soap Dishes with Alexis Arnold, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $55. 657-2335.

Second Sunday Author — Denele Campbell, author of “Murder in the County: 50 True Stories of the West,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 11 (Monday)

Veterans Day

Book Talk — “I Have the Right To” by Chessy Prout, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults. faylib.org.

Nov. 12 (Tuesday)

The Book Lover’s Club — Read whatever you like, fiction or nonfiction, and give a short report, 10:15 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Second Tuesday Lunch & Learn — Noon, Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and levels of expertise, 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen Anime Club — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Evening Story Time — “Turkeys,” 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Adult Book Club — “A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Books & Brews — “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara., 6 p.m., El Sol Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

History Happy Hour — 6-8 p.m., Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. $5 at the door includes two local beers, snacks and music. 444-0066.

Nov. 13 (Wednesday)

Try FPL — Zumba for Beginners with Cecilia Grossberger from Fayetteville Athletic Club, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults. faylib.org.

Open Chess Play — 6-7:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for adults. 271-3192.

Nov. 14 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “Conan Doyle for the Defense” by Margalit Fox, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults. faylib.org.

Afterschool Movie — “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for all ages. 271-3192.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Rachel Rotert, author of “God’s Great Love,” 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Chainmaille Jewelry Workshop — With Chris Hartley, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Teen Movie — “Detective Pikachu,” 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Cultural Identity and Preservation — With Martha Redbone, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults. faylib.org.

An Evening With the Author — With Elizabeth Acevedo, author of “The Poet X” and “With the Fire on High,” Fort Smith Main Library. Free for teens & adults. 783-0229.

Nov. 15 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — “Turkeys,” 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

BPL Story Time — 10 a.m., Peel Mansion in Bentonville. Hosted by the Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Sewing Class — Holiday Table Runners with Dollie Resh and Jane Millette, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Opening Reception — For “Conversations About Art With Ken Addington and His Work,” 4-6 p.m., MainStage, 67 N. Main St. in Eureka Springs. Addington died Oct. 7, so this show and sale, through Nov. 17, commemorates his life. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Nov. 16 (Saturday)

“From the Neon Pulpit” — A new #SelfieThrone by artist Kat Wilson in collaboration with neon artist Derek Maxey, 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Outfitter Roofing, 100 Towson Ave. in Fort Smith. Free. Email katographic@gmail.com.

Interactive Movie — “The Princess Bride,” 1 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Branch Library. Free. 646-3945.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Creativebug 101 — Cookie decorating, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

The Purple Project — A (Re)Introduction to American Government, 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for adults; presented by KUAF. faylib.org.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With chances to see not just eagles but great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks, 3 p.m. Nov. 16, 17, 23, 24, 29, 30, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. Hosted by Hobbs State Park. $5-$10. 789-5000.

Art Opening & Book Launch — With poet Shannon McGill, author of “Naked: A Collection of Poems, Journal Entries, and Stories,” and #SelfieThrone artist Kat Wilson, 6 p.m., Bastion Gallery, 914 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. The exhibit will be up for two weeks. Free. Email katographic@gmail.com.

Nov. 17 (Sunday)

Sugar Plum Fairy Tea — With your favorite Nutcracker characters portrayed by the Western Arkansas Ballet, 2:30 p.m., Riverfront Glass Pavilion, 100 N. B St. in Fort Smith. $30. waballet.org.

Great Russian Nutcracker — With the Moscow Ballet, 3 & 7 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. $29-$175. nutcracker.com/fayetteville.

