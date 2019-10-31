LIVE! in NWA

Nov. 1

Pale Tongue — 9 p.m., with Gardensnakes, and Bambis. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Kevin Fowler — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

BoomKinetic — 9:30 p.m., with The Juice; Rackensack at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10

Esther Ku — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Terra Nova Kings — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jenna & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Moonshine Bandits — 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $15-$18.

BR Records Release Party Vol. 2 — 8:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20.

Statehouse Electric — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.

Heart Bones — 9 p.m., with Har Mar Superstar, and The Gebharts. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.

Daniel Yates — 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Nov. 2

Dia de los Muertos Celebration — 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale.

Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Iris — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Backroads Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

New Found Glory — 7:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $24-$28.

Esther Ku — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Springdale Culture Festival — 4-7 p.m. with Las Voces Divinas, Los Chinelos Morelenses, and more. The Jones Center, Springdale. Free.

Frank Foster — 8:30 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $15-$17.

Testify — 8 p.m. a Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$15.

The Body — 9 p.m., with Deadbird, and Mud Lung. Nomads, Fayetteville. $8-$10.

Luna J — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Dandelion Heart — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.

Nov. 3

Diversity Band — 2 p.m., with IRIS. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Time Burners — 9 a.m., Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., Bentonville.

Beating Fatigue — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Nov. 4

Dandelion Heart — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $8-$10.

Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra — 6:30 p.m., “Gaiety, Glitz and Glamour.” Record, Bentonville. $35-$40.

Nov. 5

One for the Money — 6 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.

The Marcus King Band — 8:30 p.m., with Aaron Lee Tasjan. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22.50-$75.

Candy Lee — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster — 8 p.m., with Spencer Thomas. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $8.

Trillium Salon Series — 6:30 p.m. with Ezra Duo. RSVP to trilliumsalonseries@gmail.com; address given after RSVP. $10.

Nov. 6

Grady Philip Drugg — 9 p.m., with Woolly Bushman, Modal Zork, Sad Palomino. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Justin Hylton — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Lettuce — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $26-$31.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dale Stokes — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Nov. 7

Travis Kidd — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

The Coathangers — 8:30 p.m., with Control Top, and The Phlegms. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Battle of the Bands — 7 p.m. live auditions. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $5-$8.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com