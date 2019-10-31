LIVE! in NWA
Nov. 1
Pale Tongue — 9 p.m., with Gardensnakes, and Bambis. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Kevin Fowler — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
BoomKinetic — 9:30 p.m., with The Juice; Rackensack at 7; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10
Esther Ku — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Terra Nova Kings — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jenna & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Moonshine Bandits — 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $15-$18.
BR Records Release Party Vol. 2 — 8:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20.
Statehouse Electric — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.
Heart Bones — 9 p.m., with Har Mar Superstar, and The Gebharts. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $5.
Daniel Yates — 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Nov. 2
Dia de los Muertos Celebration — 10 a.m.-9 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale.
Whiskey Menders — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Iris — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
The Backroads Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
New Found Glory — 7:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $24-$28.
Esther Ku — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
The Atlantics — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Justin Logan — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mike & Grady — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Springdale Culture Festival — 4-7 p.m. with Las Voces Divinas, Los Chinelos Morelenses, and more. The Jones Center, Springdale. Free.
Frank Foster — 8:30 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $15-$17.
Testify — 8 p.m. a Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $12.50-$15.
The Body — 9 p.m., with Deadbird, and Mud Lung. Nomads, Fayetteville. $8-$10.
Luna J — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Dandelion Heart — 7 p.m., Warren’s Rec Room, Alma.
Nov. 3
Diversity Band — 2 p.m., with IRIS. Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
The Time Burners — 9 a.m., Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., Bentonville.
Beating Fatigue — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Nov. 4
Dandelion Heart — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $8-$10.
Arkansas Philharmonic Orchestra — 6:30 p.m., “Gaiety, Glitz and Glamour.” Record, Bentonville. $35-$40.
Nov. 5
One for the Money — 6 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Fayetteville.
The Marcus King Band — 8:30 p.m., with Aaron Lee Tasjan. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $22.50-$75.
Candy Lee — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Justin Peter Kinkel-Schuster — 8 p.m., with Spencer Thomas. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville. $8.
Trillium Salon Series — 6:30 p.m. with Ezra Duo. RSVP to trilliumsalonseries@gmail.com; address given after RSVP. $10.
Nov. 6
Grady Philip Drugg — 9 p.m., with Woolly Bushman, Modal Zork, Sad Palomino. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Justin Hylton — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Lettuce — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $26-$31.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dale Stokes — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Nov. 7
Travis Kidd — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
The Coathangers — 8:30 p.m., with Control Top, and The Phlegms. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Battle of the Bands — 7 p.m. live auditions. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $5-$8.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com