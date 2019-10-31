8 Days a Week

Nov. 1 (Friday)

Galeria Ofrendas — Traditional community remembrance altars, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today & Saturday, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

Eureka Artist Studio Tour — Including the studios of Jim Nelson, Larry Mansker, Mary Springer, Ron Lutz, Denise Ryan and more, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 1-2, Eureka Springs. Free. Email lmansker@cox.net.

Opening Reception — For “A Thousand Words,” artwork by Julie Brandt, Helen Eaton and Lynn Massey, 5:30-8 p.m., Red Kite, 1852 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville. Exhibit through Nov. 30. Email juliebrandt52@gmail.com.

Dia De Los Muertos Festival — 6-8 p.m. Nov. 1, Bentonville Public Library & 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 2, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456.

“The Western District” — A Fort Smith history play by Brandon Goldsmith, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1-2, Mount Sequoyah’s Clapp Auditorium in Fayetteville. $12-$15. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

“A Comedy of Tenors” — In this hilarious sequel to ‘Lend Me a Tenor,’ this APT comedy offers one hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans — so what could possibly go wrong?, 8 p.m. Nov. 1-2, 2 p.m. Nov. 3, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $24-$31. 631-8988.

__

Nov. 2 (Saturday)

Walk and Talk — Historical Tour of Evergreen Cemetery, 9 a.m., meet at the cemetery. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Super Saturday — Music With Shannon Wurst, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dia de Los Muertos Celebration — With performers, vendors, crafts & more, 12:30-6 p.m., outside at Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 751-5441.

“Arkansas Splendor” — With nature photographer Tim Ernst, 1 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Billy Kemp, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Springdale Culture Festival — With Las Voces Divinas, Los Chinelos Morelenses Unidos en Arkansas, Dhirana from Dhirana Academy of Classical Dance, LatinX Theatre Project, Sam Lopez, Marshallese dancers and a capella group Mark Harmony, 4-7 p.m., Jones Center in Springdale. Free. Email ami@thehouseofsongs.org.

Latin Arts Organization of Arkansas Showcase — 7 p.m., Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $10. 751-5441.

“The Sounds of Hollywood” — With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. fortsmithsymphony.org.

__

Nov. 3 (Sunday)

“The Work of Fay Jones” — An overview by Gregory Herman and David Fredrick, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Star Wars Trivia — 2 p.m., Dewey’s Cafe at the Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

“Native Gardens” — What happens when two families fight over their backyard border, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through Nov. 10, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$49. 777-7477.

__

Nov. 4 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

B’Creative Stitchers — For any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m.-noon, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Book Talk at Night — “The Little Stranger” by Sarah Waters, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Auditions — For “A Tuna Christmas,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory. Show dates are Dec. 13-22. Audition packet at arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Nov. 5 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and levels of expertise, 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen Movie Night — “Isn’t It Romantic,” 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

Nov. 6 (Wednesday)

Curious Kids Workshop — Kids express their gratitude by constructing their very own Thankful Turkey Books, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Books & Brews — “The Friend” by Sigrid Nunez, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Zen Doodling — A calming, mindfulness technique for adults, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-5976.

Small Business Series — Presented by Jeff Salzer, U.S. Small Business Administration, 6 p.m. Nov. 6, 13 & 20, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-5976.

Homegrown Tales — True stories written and told by Southerners who lived them, with Zeek Taylor, Sandra Spotts and guest Becca Martin-Brown, 6 p.m., Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net

Astronomy Fundamentals — With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 6:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

__

Nov. 7 (Thursday)

Afterschool Workshop — Operation Shoebox, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Museum in the Library — World War II Merci Train, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

First Thursday Film — “Days of Wine and Roses” (1962), 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Nov. 8 (Friday)

__

Nov. 9 (Saturday)

Life on the Infinite Farm — With author Richard Evan Schwartz, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Holiday Leftovers: Ho-Hum to Oh Yum — Turn holiday leftovers into Thai pumpkin soup, sweet potato biscuits, smoky cranberry jam, cottage pie, and a leftovers salad with a cranberry vinaigrette, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 includes instruction, materials and tasting. 634-3791.

Handweavers Guild — With fiber artist Louise Halsey of Eureka Springs, 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Super Saturday — Animal Tales Holiday Safari, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Libraries Build Communities — A celebration with patrons, volunteers and partners, 12:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-5976.

Box City — Use recycled material to create architectural designs, skyscrapers, city streets and more, 1-3 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

SewSimple Sewing Class — Make a drawstring bag, 2-4 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Eagle Watch Cruise — With guides from Hobbs State Park, 3 p.m. Nov. 9, 16-17, 23-24, 29-30, Rocky Branch Marina near Rogers. $5-$10. Reservations at 789-5000.

Candy Lee & Cameron Johnson Concert — With Candy’s unique, crystal clear voice and Cameron’s gritty blend of Southern soul, rock and Americana, 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

Masterworks I: Beethoven’s Violin Concerto — With the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $33-$55. 443-5600.

__

Nov. 10 (Sunday)

Second Sunday Author — Denele Campbell, author of “Murder in the County: 50 True Stories of the West,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com