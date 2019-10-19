LIVE! in NWA
Oct. 18
Richard Burnett — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Tulare Dust Band — 7 p.m., American Legion, Fayetteville.
Rodney Carrington — 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $22-$200.
Don McLean — 7:30 p.m., The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $45-$85.
Fast Eddy — 8 p.m., with On Holiday, Gardensnakes, and Dryline. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Yokohama Drifters — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
1 Oz. Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
The Downbeat — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Backsliders Wine — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Big Wild — 9:30 p.m., with Evan Giia, and Ark Patrol; One for the Money Band at 7; Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Steve Kramer — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
412 West — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Dial Up — 8:30 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $8-$10.
Dawn Cate Band — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
The Time Burners — 7 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville.
Randy Houser — 8 p.m., with Paul Cauthen. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$40.
The Overworked and Underpaid — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Oct. 19
Red Oak Ruse — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jesse Joice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Lindsay Ell — 8 p.m.; Little Lies at 9. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $20.
The Witch Sisters — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Goose — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Steve Kramer — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Halloween Open House — 1-4 p.m. with free lessons, costumes, trick-or-treating. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Terra Nova Kings — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
One for the Money Band — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Rick Jones — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
30th Anniversary Show — 6:45 p.m., Little O’ Oprey, West Fork.
Brews & Tunes — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Beer & Music Festival. Magnolia Gardens, Springdale.
Dead Metal Society — 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.
Hollywood Riot — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7 p.m. with Jade Mears, Skye Pollard, Will Saylor, and Buddy Shute. Midtown Associates, Springdale. $10.
Ballista — 7 p.m., with Virtue, Plissken, and Solid Ground. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
“Prayag” — 6 p.m. with Nirmala Rajasekar and Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya. Old High Middle School, Bentonville. $10-$20.
Southern Confession — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Mark Shields & Good Company — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.
Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Oct. 20
Jimmy Wayne Garrett — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel Skybar, Eureka Springs.
Singing Men of Arkansas — 3 p.m. Heritage of Hymns concert. First United Methodist Church, Springdale.
Blue October — 8:30 p.m., with New Dialogue. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $29.50-$32.
John Calvin Abney — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Dead Armadillos — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Hawk & Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Oct. 21
Effron White — 7:30 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville.
Oct. 22
Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Honey Collective — 7:30 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Oct. 23
Matt Andersen — 7:30 p.m., with Monica Rizzio. The Blue Lion, Fort Smith. $25.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Isayah Warford — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Matt Berger — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Oct. 24
Western Justice — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Aaron Watson — 9 p.m., with Kyle Park. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Ghouls Night Out — 7:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $50.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com