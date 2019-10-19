LIVE! in NWA

Oct. 18

Richard Burnett — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Tulare Dust Band — 7 p.m., American Legion, Fayetteville.

Rodney Carrington — 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $22-$200.

Don McLean — 7:30 p.m., The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $45-$85.

Fast Eddy — 8 p.m., with On Holiday, Gardensnakes, and Dryline. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Yokohama Drifters — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

1 Oz. Jig — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Downbeat — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Backsliders Wine — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Big Wild — 9:30 p.m., with Evan Giia, and Ark Patrol; One for the Money Band at 7; Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Steve Kramer — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Mr. Lucky — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

412 West — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Will Brand — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Dial Up — 8:30 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $8-$10.

Dawn Cate Band — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

The Time Burners — 7 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville.

Randy Houser — 8 p.m., with Paul Cauthen. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$40.

The Overworked and Underpaid — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Oct. 19

Red Oak Ruse — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jesse Joice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Lindsay Ell — 8 p.m.; Little Lies at 9. Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla. $20.

The Witch Sisters — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Goose — 9:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Steve Kramer — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Halloween Open House — 1-4 p.m. with free lessons, costumes, trick-or-treating. Guitar Center, Fayetteville.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Terra Nova Kings — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

One for the Money Band — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Rick Jones — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

30th Anniversary Show — 6:45 p.m., Little O’ Oprey, West Fork.

Brews & Tunes — 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Beer & Music Festival. Magnolia Gardens, Springdale.

Dead Metal Society — 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.

Hollywood Riot — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 7 p.m. with Jade Mears, Skye Pollard, Will Saylor, and Buddy Shute. Midtown Associates, Springdale. $10.

Ballista — 7 p.m., with Virtue, Plissken, and Solid Ground. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

“Prayag” — 6 p.m. with Nirmala Rajasekar and Pandit Tarun Bhattacharya. Old High Middle School, Bentonville. $10-$20.

Southern Confession — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Mark Shields & Good Company — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Lazy Daisy — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Oct. 20

Jimmy Wayne Garrett — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel Skybar, Eureka Springs.

Singing Men of Arkansas — 3 p.m. Heritage of Hymns concert. First United Methodist Church, Springdale.

Blue October — 8:30 p.m., with New Dialogue. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $29.50-$32.

John Calvin Abney — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Dead Armadillos — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Hawk & Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Oct. 21

Effron White — 7:30 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville.

Oct. 22

Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Honey Collective — 7:30 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Oct. 23

Matt Andersen — 7:30 p.m., with Monica Rizzio. The Blue Lion, Fort Smith. $25.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Isayah Warford — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jocko — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Matt Berger — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Oct. 24

Western Justice — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Aaron Watson — 9 p.m., with Kyle Park. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Ghouls Night Out — 7:30 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $50.

