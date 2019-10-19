Halloween Haunts

Fun can be found all over Northwest Arkansas

Haunted Houses

Banshee Manor Haunted House

WHEN — 7-11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through October and 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE — 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

COST — $10

INFO — bansheemanor.com

Zombie Event at Modern Mission

WHEN — 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 25-26

WHERE — 3484 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville

COST — $25

INFO —595-0055 or modernmission.com

The Expelled Haunted House

WHEN — 7-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 24, Oct. 31; Nov. 2

WHERE — 29555 Arkansas 23, Huntsville

COST — $10-$20

INFO — theexpelled.com

Nightmares Haunted House

WHEN — Dusk-midnight every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 25; Oct. 31-Nov. 2

WHERE — 3706 N.W. Frontage Road, Bentonville

COST — $20-$30

INFO — nightmareshauntedhouse.net

Warehouse of Fear & Swamp Walker

WHEN — 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31

WHERE — 17023 Chambers Springs Road, Siloam Springs

COST — $15

INFO — 524-0014 or riverside-entertainment.com

Carpenter’s Mortuary Spook House

WHEN — 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, Oct. 17 and 24 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2

WHERE — 136 E. Main St., Gentry

COST — $13

INFO — mortuarystudios.com

The Haunted Prison and Trail of Terrors

WHEN — 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31-Nov. 2

WHERE — 3138 Dora Road, Van Buren

COST — $20

INFO — facebook.com/Thehauntedprison

Shepherd’s Spooktacular

WHEN — Friday-Sunday through Oct. 27

WHERE — Shepherd of the Hills, 5586 W. 76 Country Blvd, Branson

COST — $8-$30

INFO — (417) 334-4191 or explorebranson.com

Other Events

Voices From Eureka Springs Silent City

A costume guided, living history tour of the Eureka Springs Cemetery. These tours feature actors in period costumes sharing stories of their unique and colorful pasts.

WHEN — 5:30 p.m. and every 20 minutes until 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 25-26

WHERE — Eureka Springs Cemetery, U.S. 62E. There is no parking at the cemetery, but free parking and shuttle service will be provided at the former Victoria Inn parking lot, Highway 62 East.

COST — $5-$15

INFO — 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org

Ghost Lantern Tours

WHEN — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18 and 26

WHERE — Bluff Dweller’s Cave, 163 Cave Road, Noel, Mo.

COST — $17

INFO — (417) 475-3666

Cavern Tavern Brews & Boos

WHEN — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 25

WHERE — Bluff Dweller’s Cave, 163 Cave Road, Noel, Mo.

COST — $19.99

INFO — (417) 475-3666

Ghouls Night Out

Ghouls Night Out is a Halloween/costumed-themed event where attendees dance the night away while enjoying specialty themed drinks/snacks, silent auction, raffle prizes, photo booth and more. Proceeds benefit Open Avenues.

WHEN — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 24

WHERE — Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville

COST — $50

INFO — meteorguitargallery.com

Scare Away Hunger: A Benefit for the Sack Lunch Program

WHEN — 6:30-11 p.m. Oct. 12

WHERE — Hardscrabble Country Club, 5211 S. Cliff Drive, Fort Smith

COST — $100 & up

INFO — 650-1271

Eureka Springs Zombie Crawl

A parade of hundreds of hungry zombies will make their annual descent down Spring Street, followed by apocalyptic vehicles, spooky street performers and Halloween floats.

WHEN — 6:30 p.m Oct. 26

WHERE — Spring Street in downtown Eureka Springs

COST — Free

INFO — eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com

Cave Pumpkin Patch

WHEN — 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26

WHERE — Bluff Dweller’s Cave, 163 Cave Road, Noel, Mo.

COST — Free

INFO — (417) 475-3666

Halloween in the Hollow

DJ Heather, from Chicago, will light up the dance floor during this 21+ costume party while guests enjoy food, art and a costume contest.

WHEN — 9:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26

WHERE — Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville

COST — $25

INFO — 418-5774 or crystalbridges.org.

NWACC Fall Festival

WHEN — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25

WHERE — Bogle Plaza on the NWACC Bentonville Campus

COST — Free

INFO — nwacc.edu/events/fall-festival

Mall-O-Ween

WHEN — 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

WHERE — Frisco Station Mall, 100 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers

COST — Free

INFO — (479) 936-9885

Trick Art Treat

WHEN — Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 27

WHERE — In the North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville

COST — Free

INFO — crystalbridges.org