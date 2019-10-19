Halloween Haunts
Fun can be found all over Northwest Arkansas
Haunted Houses
Banshee Manor Haunted House
WHEN — 7-11 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays through October and 7-10 p.m. Oct. 31
WHERE — 4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
COST — $10
INFO — bansheemanor.com
Zombie Event at Modern Mission
WHEN — 7-10 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 25-26
WHERE — 3484 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville
COST — $25
INFO —595-0055 or modernmission.com
The Expelled Haunted House
WHEN — 7-11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 24, Oct. 31; Nov. 2
WHERE — 29555 Arkansas 23, Huntsville
COST — $10-$20
INFO — theexpelled.com
Nightmares Haunted House
WHEN — Dusk-midnight every Friday and Saturday in October; Oct. 25; Oct. 31-Nov. 2
WHERE — 3706 N.W. Frontage Road, Bentonville
COST — $20-$30
INFO — nightmareshauntedhouse.net
Warehouse of Fear & Swamp Walker
WHEN — 6:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31
WHERE — 17023 Chambers Springs Road, Siloam Springs
COST — $15
INFO — 524-0014 or riverside-entertainment.com
Carpenter’s Mortuary Spook House
WHEN — 7-11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, Oct. 17 and 24 and Oct. 31-Nov. 2
WHERE — 136 E. Main St., Gentry
COST — $13
INFO — mortuarystudios.com
The Haunted Prison and Trail of Terrors
WHEN — 7 p.m.-midnight Fridays and Saturdays in October and Oct. 31-Nov. 2
WHERE — 3138 Dora Road, Van Buren
COST — $20
INFO — facebook.com/Thehauntedprison
Shepherd’s Spooktacular
WHEN — Friday-Sunday through Oct. 27
WHERE — Shepherd of the Hills, 5586 W. 76 Country Blvd, Branson
COST — $8-$30
INFO — (417) 334-4191 or explorebranson.com
Other Events
Voices From Eureka Springs Silent City
A costume guided, living history tour of the Eureka Springs Cemetery. These tours feature actors in period costumes sharing stories of their unique and colorful pasts.
WHEN — 5:30 p.m. and every 20 minutes until 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and Oct. 25-26
WHERE — Eureka Springs Cemetery, U.S. 62E. There is no parking at the cemetery, but free parking and shuttle service will be provided at the former Victoria Inn parking lot, Highway 62 East.
COST — $5-$15
INFO — 253-9417 or eurekaspringshistoricalmuseum.org
Ghost Lantern Tours
WHEN — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18 and 26
WHERE — Bluff Dweller’s Cave, 163 Cave Road, Noel, Mo.
COST — $17
INFO — (417) 475-3666
Cavern Tavern Brews & Boos
WHEN — 5-9 p.m. Oct. 19 and 25
WHERE — Bluff Dweller’s Cave, 163 Cave Road, Noel, Mo.
COST — $19.99
INFO — (417) 475-3666
Ghouls Night Out
Ghouls Night Out is a Halloween/costumed-themed event where attendees dance the night away while enjoying specialty themed drinks/snacks, silent auction, raffle prizes, photo booth and more. Proceeds benefit Open Avenues.
WHEN — 7:30-11:30 p.m. Oct. 24
WHERE — Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave., Bentonville
COST — $50
INFO — meteorguitargallery.com
Scare Away Hunger: A Benefit for the Sack Lunch Program
WHEN — 6:30-11 p.m. Oct. 12
WHERE — Hardscrabble Country Club, 5211 S. Cliff Drive, Fort Smith
COST — $100 & up
INFO — 650-1271
Eureka Springs Zombie Crawl
A parade of hundreds of hungry zombies will make their annual descent down Spring Street, followed by apocalyptic vehicles, spooky street performers and Halloween floats.
WHEN — 6:30 p.m Oct. 26
WHERE — Spring Street in downtown Eureka Springs
COST — Free
INFO — eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com
Cave Pumpkin Patch
WHEN — 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26
WHERE — Bluff Dweller’s Cave, 163 Cave Road, Noel, Mo.
COST — Free
INFO — (417) 475-3666
Halloween in the Hollow
DJ Heather, from Chicago, will light up the dance floor during this 21+ costume party while guests enjoy food, art and a costume contest.
WHEN — 9:30 p.m.-midnight Oct. 26
WHERE — Crystal Bridges Museum, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville
COST — $25
INFO — 418-5774 or crystalbridges.org.
NWACC Fall Festival
WHEN — 6-9 p.m. Oct. 25
WHERE — Bogle Plaza on the NWACC Bentonville Campus
COST — Free
INFO — nwacc.edu/events/fall-festival
Mall-O-Ween
WHEN — 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
WHERE — Frisco Station Mall, 100 N. Dixieland Road, Rogers
COST — Free
INFO — (479) 936-9885
Trick Art Treat
WHEN — Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 27
WHERE — In the North Forest at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville
COST — Free
INFO — crystalbridges.org