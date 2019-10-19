Autumn Attitude
Traditional arts and crafts sure signs of fall
BECCA MARTIN-BROWN
bmartin@nwadg.com
Since the War Eagle Fair kicked things off in 1954, autumn has been a homecoming for arts and crafts enthusiasts. This year is no different, with nearly a dozen opportunities find just the right gift or sample the perfect funnel cake.
Spanker Creek Farm
Arts & Crafts Fair
Oct. 16-20
The fair has a unique setting that is on two creeks (Spanker and Little Sugar creeks) with hillside bluffs framing 175 to 200 booths of arts, crafts and gifts with music in the food court and more.
WHEN — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 16-19; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20
WHERE — 8464 W. McNelly Road in Bentonville
COST — Free parking; free admission
INFO — 685-5655, spankercreekfarm.com
__
Bella Vista Arts
& Crafts Festival
Oct. 17-19
This year, the Bella Vista Arts & Crafts Festival will host around 200 exhibitors — all of them showing only handcrafted products, organizers promise — and local musicians will entertain. The fair staff also offers free rides to and from the parking lot and large item pickup.
WHEN — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-19
WHERE — 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista
COST — Free parking; free admission
INFO — 715-3311, bellavistafestival.org
__
Ozark Regional
Arts & Crafts Festival II
Oct. 17-19
Now marking 28 years at the Springdale location and six in Fayetteville, the Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festivals offer a total of more than 650 booths of arts, crafts, decor, apparel, antiques, vintage and more from across the country.
WHEN — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 17-19
WHERE — Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville
COST — Free parking; free admission
INFO — craftfairsnwa.com
_
War Eagle Fair
Oct. 17-20
Founded in 1954, this is the granddaddy of the fall crafts fairs, offering more than 250 booths of handcrafted products displayed by their creators.
WHEN — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-19; until 4 p.m. Oct. 20
WHERE — On the banks of the War Eagle River, 11037 High Sky Inn Road in Hindsville
COST — Free parking; free admission
INFO — 789-5398, wareaglefair.com
_
War Eagle Mill
Craft Fair
Oct. 17-20
With 27 exhibitors — selected carefully among all the applicants for the quality of their offerings — food trucks, live music outside and product demos inside, the War Eagle Mill promises there’s a good reason it’s been a tradition since 1954.
WHEN — 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-19; until 4 p.m. Oct. 20
WHERE — War Eagle Mill, 11045 War Eagle Road in Rogers
COST — Parking is on adjacent property not owned by the mill and costs $5-$10
INFO — 866-492-7324, wareaglemill.com
_
Sharp’s Show
Of War Eagle
Oct. 17-20
WHEN — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-19; until 4 p.m. Oct. 20
WHERE — 11022 War Eagle Road in Rogers, behind the War Eagle Mill
COST —
INFO — 789-5683
__
Frisco Station Mall
Arts & Crafts Festival
Oct. 17-20
Baskets, woodworkers, potpourris, candles, jewelry, clothing, wreaths, oil and acrylic painting, and lots of other arts and crafts are available. Holiday theme gifts are in abundance, as well as seasonal decorations.
WHEN — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 17-19; noon-4 p.m. Oct. 20
WHERE — Inside the Frisco Station Mall, 100 N. Dixieland Road in Rogers
COST — Free parking; free admission
INFO — 841-3183
__
It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair
Oct. 17-20
Boasting 50 “unique” vendors, the organizers of this event support Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Bentonville, raising money and bringing awareness to a nonprofit which provides beds to children who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor.
WHEN — 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
WHERE — Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville
COST — Free parking; free admission
INFO — liveloveeventsnwa.com
_
Ozark Regional
Arts & Crafts Festival
Oct. 18-19
Now marking 28 years at the Springdale location and six in Fayetteville, the Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festivals offer a total of more than 650 booths of arts, crafts, decor, apparel, antiques, vintage and more from across the country.
WHEN — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 18 & 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 19
WHERE — Northwest Arkansas Convention Center, 1500 S. 48th St. in Springdale
COST — Free parking; free admission
INFO — craftfairsnwa.com
__
HeART of Rogers Craft Fair
Oct. 18-19
Now in its fifth year, this event takes place in two historic venues, Haas Hall Academy and First United Methodist Church. and promises some 50 juried artisans and designers. Also scheduled will be demonstrations and other activities as well as tours of the First United Methodist Church stained glass sanctuary windows.
WHEN — 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
WHERE — 121 W. Poplar St. & 307 W. Elm St. in Rogers
COST — Free parking; free admission
INFO — godowntownrogers.com