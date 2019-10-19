Autumn Attitude

Traditional arts and crafts sure signs of fall

Since the War Eagle Fair kicked things off in 1954, autumn has been a homecoming for arts and crafts enthusiasts. This year is no different, with nearly a dozen opportunities find just the right gift or sample the perfect funnel cake.

Spanker Creek Farm

Arts & Crafts Fair

Oct. 16-20

The fair has a unique setting that is on two creeks (Spanker and Little Sugar creeks) with hillside bluffs framing 175 to 200 booths of arts, crafts and gifts with music in the food court and more.

WHEN — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 16-19; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE — 8464 W. McNelly Road in Bentonville

COST — Free parking; free admission

INFO — 685-5655, spankercreekfarm.com

Bella Vista Arts

& Crafts Festival

Oct. 17-19

This year, the Bella Vista Arts & Crafts Festival will host around 200 exhibitors — all of them showing only handcrafted products, organizers promise — and local musicians will entertain. The fair staff also offers free rides to and from the parking lot and large item pickup.

WHEN — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-19

WHERE — 1991 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista

COST — Free parking; free admission

INFO — 715-3311, bellavistafestival.org

Ozark Regional

Arts & Crafts Festival II

Oct. 17-19

Now marking 28 years at the Springdale location and six in Fayetteville, the Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festivals offer a total of more than 650 booths of arts, crafts, decor, apparel, antiques, vintage and more from across the country.

WHEN — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 17-19

WHERE — Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville

COST — Free parking; free admission

INFO — craftfairsnwa.com

War Eagle Fair

Oct. 17-20

Founded in 1954, this is the granddaddy of the fall crafts fairs, offering more than 250 booths of handcrafted products displayed by their creators.

WHEN — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-19; until 4 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE — On the banks of the War Eagle River, 11037 High Sky Inn Road in Hindsville

COST — Free parking; free admission

INFO — 789-5398, wareaglefair.com

War Eagle Mill

Craft Fair

Oct. 17-20

With 27 exhibitors — selected carefully among all the applicants for the quality of their offerings — food trucks, live music outside and product demos inside, the War Eagle Mill promises there’s a good reason it’s been a tradition since 1954.

WHEN — 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-19; until 4 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE — War Eagle Mill, 11045 War Eagle Road in Rogers

COST — Parking is on adjacent property not owned by the mill and costs $5-$10

INFO — 866-492-7324, wareaglemill.com

Sharp’s Show

Of War Eagle

Oct. 17-20

WHEN — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 17-19; until 4 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE — 11022 War Eagle Road in Rogers, behind the War Eagle Mill

COST —

INFO — 789-5683

Frisco Station Mall

Arts & Crafts Festival

Oct. 17-20

Baskets, woodworkers, potpourris, candles, jewelry, clothing, wreaths, oil and acrylic painting, and lots of other arts and crafts are available. Holiday theme gifts are in abundance, as well as seasonal decorations.

WHEN — 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 17-19; noon-4 p.m. Oct. 20

WHERE — Inside the Frisco Station Mall, 100 N. Dixieland Road in Rogers

COST — Free parking; free admission

INFO — 841-3183

It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair

Oct. 17-20

Boasting 50 “unique” vendors, the organizers of this event support Sleep in Heavenly Peace in Bentonville, raising money and bringing awareness to a nonprofit which provides beds to children who would otherwise be sleeping on the floor.

WHEN — 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

WHERE — Benton County Fairgrounds, 7640 SW Regional Airport Blvd. in Bentonville

COST — Free parking; free admission

INFO — liveloveeventsnwa.com

Ozark Regional

Arts & Crafts Festival

Oct. 18-19

WHEN — 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 18 & 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 19

WHERE — Northwest Arkansas Convention Center, 1500 S. 48th St. in Springdale

COST — Free parking; free admission

INFO — craftfairsnwa.com

HeART of Rogers Craft Fair

Oct. 18-19

Now in its fifth year, this event takes place in two historic venues, Haas Hall Academy and First United Methodist Church. and promises some 50 juried artisans and designers. Also scheduled will be demonstrations and other activities as well as tours of the First United Methodist Church stained glass sanctuary windows.

WHEN — 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

WHERE — 121 W. Poplar St. & 307 W. Elm St. in Rogers

COST — Free parking; free admission

INFO — godowntownrogers.com