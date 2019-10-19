8 Days a Week

Oct. 18 (Friday)

RAM Cinema — “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

A House in Mourning — The 1890s Hawkins House dressed for a funeral, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through Nov. 2; special tours at 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 17-18 & 25-26, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Voices from Eureka’s Silent City — Walking tours at 5:30 p.m. and every 20 minutes thereafter, with the last tour at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 & Oct. 25-26, Eureka Springs Municipal Cemetery. $5-$15. 253-9417.

Ozarktober Fall Bonfire — 6-9 p.m., Parsons Stadium in Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Spectra Art Exhibit — Showcasing Christian artists from all over Northwest Arkansas, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 19, the Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Email cgross1368@gmail.com.

“Native Gardens” — What happens when two families fight over their backyard border, 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, through Nov. 10, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St. in Fayetteville. $10-$49. 777-7477.

“Crimes of the Heart” — The story of the three Magrath sisters’ somewhat twisted family reunion, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19, 3 p.m. Oct. 20, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. $25. 751-5441.

Oct. 19 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — Make an old-fashioned corn husk doll, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free for kids of any age. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Read to Sissy — A therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Super Saturday — The Witch Sisters Return, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — Cloudspotting with Gavin Pretor-Pinney, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Brews & Tunes — With beer sampling and music by the Ben Miller Band, Arkansauce, Jenna and the Soulshakers, Will Gunselman, Becky Adams Duo & Maria Jibas, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Magnolia Gardens in Springdale. $30 in advance; $35 at the door. downtownspringdale.org.

Fall Open Studio — With George Dombek, 1-6 p.m. every Saturday & Sunday through Oct. 26-27, 844 Blue Springs Road in Fayetteville. Free. 442-8976.

Saturday Movie — “Hotel Transylvania,” 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Spooky Movie Saturday — “Hotel Transylvania,” 2 p.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 785-0405.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Vegan Indian Cooking — Learn to make a full course Indian vegan meal, 4 p.m., OzarkFolkways in Winslow. $45 includes a tasting. Reservations at 634-3791.

“Prayag” — Classical music including the Carnatic style (from South India) and Hindustani (from North India), 6 p.m., Old High Middle School in Bentonville. $10-$20. www.ra-veculturalfoundation.org.

“Land of Lights and Shadows” — A documentary following Mexican artist Octavio Logo as he creates life-size murals in preparation of his Exodus Exhibit on immigration in Northwest Arkansas, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $5. 631-8988.

Oct. 20 (Sunday)

“The Dog Made Me Do It” — Stories of life-sized sculptures of pets and their owners, tombstones showing circus and rodeo performers with their animals and the tale of Missouri’s psychic “Jim the Wonder Dog” with author Abby Burnett, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Spooktacular — With games, a hayride, face painting, a haunted bookstore, the Scott Family Amazeum, Super Science NWA & Kings Kettlecorn, 2-4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

True Lit — With novelist Melanie Benjamin, author of “Mistress of the Ritz,” 2-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. truelitfest.com.

Sycamore & the Buzz — With folk/rock trio Sycamore focusing on original music and Winslow band The Buzz playing to explore and extend their creativity, 3 p.m., OzarkFolkways in Winslow. Free but donations welcome. 634-3791.

Oct. 21 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — For any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m.-noon, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen DIY — Lip gloss, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 10-18. 621-1152.

Oct. 22 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and levels of expertise, 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen Anime Club — 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

True Lit — Book signing with author/illustrator Jarrett Krosoczka, 6-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. truelitfest.com.

Oct. 23 (Wednesday)

True Lit — “We Need Diverse Books” with graphic novelist Gene Luen Yang, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. truelitfest.com.

Oct. 24 (Thursday)

True Lit — Matt de la Peña Story Time, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. truelitfest.com.

Afterschool Movies — “The Legend of Halloween,” 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Family Fun Night — Pumpkin painting, 4 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Branch Library. Free. 785-0405.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Jacquelyn Holmes, author of “Rabbit-Trapped,” 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Teen STEAM Night — Spooky Science, 6 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 13-18. 621-1152.

One Book, One Community — With Chessy Prout and Jenn Abelson, authors of the 2019 book selection, “I Have the Right To: A High School Survivor’s Story of Sexual Assault, Justice, and Hope,” 6:30 p.m., Faulkner Performing Arts Center at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Free. Reservations at faulkner.uark.edu.

True Lit — With American poet, essayist and teacher Alison Hawthorne Deming, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. truelitfest.com.

“Twelve Angry Jurors” — Based on the 1954 classic about the American justice system, 7 p.m. Oct. 24-26 & 2 p.m. Oct. 27, Fayetteville High School Performing Arts Center. Directed by Mike Thomas. $8-$10. 445-1335.

An Evening of Performance & Dance — With an opening performance by Lela Besom and Explorative Dancers & butoh performance by Japanese artist Ken Mai, 7:30 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. $10 at the door. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Oct. 25 (Friday)

Preschool Story Time — Halloween, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Gathering of the Groups — With Chessy Prout, Author of “I Have the Right To,” 11:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Open to all members of Northwest Arkansas book groups. Register at faylib.org.

Used Book Sale — Hosted by Friends of the Library, 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26, 1-5 p.m. Oct. 27, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 28, Fort Smith Main Library. 783-0229.

Oct. 26 (Saturday)

SewCozy — Join expert instructors to learn foundational quilting skills, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

True Lit Super Saturday — “The Wizard of Oz,” 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. truelitfest.com.

Creative Constructors — Building with blocks, 10:30 a.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages birth to 12. 621-1152.

Fall Watercolors Workshop — 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $35 includes all materials and instruction. 634-3791.

Spook Movie Saturday — “Hocus Pocus,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Branch Library. Free. 785-0405.

“Memories of You” Exhibition — Organized by Raices de Mexico in conjunction with the Bentonville Public Library, the Museum of Native American History & the Arkansas Arts Academy as part of Dia de los Muertos, through Nov. 9, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

