Art OverView

“Tempera” — This focus exhibition explores the unique qualities of tempera painting and how it has shaped the art world over the centuries, through Oct. 14, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

“1968: A Folsom Redemption” — A collection of photographs and memories of two journalists lucky enough to be among a handful of eyewitnesses to the historic Johnny Cash concerts at Folsom Prison, until Oct. 20, Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. Free. 444-0066.

5×5 Exhibition — Through Oct. 25 with the Soiree and Auction from 5:55 to 7:55 p.m. Oct. 25, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. 751-5441.

“Unbalancing // Jerkbait” — Pat Hennon’s “Unbalancing” and Robert P Gordon’s “Jerkbait” bring together the work of two queer artists in the gallery’s first two-person show, through Oct. 31, Fenix Fayetteville. Artist talk at 6 p.m. Oct. 11. Free. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Oct. 7

“A World War II Story” — Come learn the story of G.D. Walker, a member of the Army Counter Intelligence Corps and an Arkansas country lawyer, Hiett Family Collections Gallery at the Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Oct. 9

Skyspace Nights — Star Party and Skyspace Anniversary, 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Oct. 10

Art on the Bricks — Art students are honoring Indigenous Peoples Month with artwork at The Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St., during Art on the Bricks, 4:30-7:30 p.m. in downtown Rogers. The student exhibit is one of nearly two dozen pop-up art exhibits. Free. Email karen@rogerslowell.com.

Opening Reception — For “The ArcBest Story: A Century of Innovation,” 6-8 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. Exhibit through summer 2020. 783-7841.

Oct. 11

Opening Exhibition Lecture — “Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Oct. 12

Walk and Talk — “Downtown Fayetteville Art” with Experience Fayetteville’s Director of Community Engagement, Dacre Whitaker, 9 a.m., starting from the Fayetteville Public Library. Register at faylib.org.

Handweavers Guild — With fiber artist Louise Halsey of Eureka Springs, who was awarded the Arkansas Arts Council’s “Arkansas Living Treasure” award in 2017, 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Opening Reception — For guest artist Zeek Taylor, 5-9 p.m. during the Eureka Springs Second Saturday Stroll, Eureka Fine Art Gallery, Pine Street next door to Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. zeektaylor.com.

Oct. 13

Family Sunday — STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math), noon-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Oct. 14

“Diverse History of Music in Northwest Arkansas” — Come learn what makes Ozark music unique and about the groups and people from Arkansas who made it big, Dick & Nancy Trammel Gallery at the Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Oct. 16

Historic Coverlets — With Martha Benson and Laura Redford, founders of the Ozark Coverlet Project, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Opening Day — For fall crafts fairs at Spanker Creek Farm and the Four Points by Sheraton in Bentonville. nwacraftfairs.com.

Oct. 17

Painting With Heather — Paint a fun Halloween painting, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Event is free for adults, and all supplies will be provided. Registration not required, but seating is limited. 271-3192.

Opening Day — For fall crafts fairs the War Eagle Fair along the banks of the War Eagle River; the War Eagle Mill Craft & Culinary Fair and Sharp’s Show of War Eagle; Bella Vista Arts & Crafts Festival; Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Show at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Fayetteville; It’s Fall Y’all Craft Fair; and the Frisco Station Mall Arts & Crafts Festival. nwacraftfairs.com.

Oct. 17-19

Spectra Art Exhibit — Showcasing Christian artists from all over Northwest Arkansas, 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17-18, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 19, The Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Email cgross1368@gmail.com.

Oct. 18

Opening Day — For fall crafts fairs the Ozark Regional Arts & Crafts Festival at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale and the heART of Rogers Craft Fair in downtown Rogers. nwacraftfairs.com.

Oct. 19

Discover the Grounds — Cloudspotting with Gavin Pretor-Pinney, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Oct. 24

Opening Reception — For artist Dave “Flip” Phillips, 5-8 p.m., Brews, 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

An Evening of Performance & Dance — With an opening performance by Lela Besom and Explorative Dancers & butoh performance by Japanese artist Ken Mai, 7:30 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. $10 at the door. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

Oct. 26

Fall Watercolors Workshop — 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $35 includes all materials and instruction. 634-3791.

“Memories of You” Exhibition — Organized by Raices de Mexico in conjunction with the Bentonville Public Library, the Museum of Native American History & the Arkansas Arts Academy as part of Dia de los Muertos, through Nov. 9, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Oct. 30

Distinguished Speaker Series — Marina Abramovic, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

All Month

“Men of the Earth” — Nineteenth century potters of Northwest Arkansas, through Nov. 24, The Museum Gallery at Historic Cane Hill. Free. 824-4455.

David Mudrinich — “An Element of Nature: Drawings, Paintings & Beehives,” through Nov. 24, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Scenes of Madison County” — A photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, through Dec. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Norma Tomboulian: Life Into Clay” — Showcasing works of sculpture and watercolor by Tomboulian, as well as sculpture and artwork by various artists she has collected over the years, through Dec. 29, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“Model Homes” — An exhibit featuring doll houses and small-scale replicas of real houses from the 1900s, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“21 Years: In Search of Ground” — With student artist Addison Graham, through Jan. 3, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.