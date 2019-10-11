8 Days a Week

Oct. 11 (Friday)

U.S.-China Poetry Dialogue — In partnership with Open Mouth Reading Series and the Ozarks Poets and Writers Collective, FPL welcomes six Chinese poets to the table along with American poets to share their art, their experiences, and their passion for writing, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Vintage Market Days — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11-12, until 4 p.m. Oct. 13, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. Email nwarkansas@vintagemarketdays.com.

Painting and Drawing with Mixed Media Collage — With Christine Peloquin, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11-13, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $300. 784-2787.

Witches Escape — A day of music, entertainment, dancing, food, wine, shopping, psychic readings, costume contests and more, 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Eureka Springs. witchesescapeeurekasprings.com.

Opening Exhibition Lecture — “Crystals in Art: Ancient to Today,” 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Ozark Poets and Writers Collective Silver Anniversary — With Lisa Martinovic of San Francisco, Geoffrey Brock, Noelia Cerna, Guy Choate, Nicholas John Francis Claro, Sloan Davis, Kody Ford, Banah Ghadbian, Michael Heffernan, Steve Holst, Mohja Kahf, Dave Malm, Harry McDermott, Geoff Oelsner, Molly Bess Rector, founding member Deborah Robinson, Clayton Scott, Doug Shields and Gerald Sloan, 7 p.m., Graduate Hotel in downtown Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/ozarkwriters.

“Boeing Boeing” — A 1960s farce about a playboy who suddenly has the opposite of jet lag, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12, 2 p.m. Oct. 13, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. 575-4752.

Nobuntu — A quintet of African women vocalists, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. 443-5600.

“Immortal Beloved” — New works presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 8 p.m. Oct. 11-12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $23-$33. nwaballettheatre.org.

__

Oct. 12 (Saturday)

Pea Ridge Mule Jump — 9 a.m., on Arkansas 72 just easy of Bussey Lane in Pea Ridge. $2-$5. pearidgemulejump.com.

Walk & Talk — Downtown Fayetteville Art with Fayetteville’s director of community engagement, Dacre Whitaker, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Handweavers Guild — With guest speaker fiber artist Louise Halsey of Eureka Springs, who was awarded the Arkansas Arts Council’s “Arkansas Living Treasure” award in 2017, 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Bats: Not Really Scary,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Tricks and Treats with Lela’s Bloom’n Puppets, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Accident School Reunion — For the rural school northeast of Fayetteville which held classes from the 1870s until consolidation with Springdale in 1949, 11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Book Talk — With Nita Gould, author of “Remembering Ella: A 1912 Murder and Mystery in the Arkansas Ozarks,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Concert — With the Swade Diablos, a local band fronted by Mark Shields, a teacher at the Arkansas Arts Academy, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

George Dombek Open Studio — 1-6 p.m. every Saturday & Sunday through Oct. 27, 844 Blue Springs Road in Fayetteville. Free. 466-3126.

Sew Simple Sewing Class — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

Judge Parker’s Birthday — 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. 783-7841.

“Coco” — A screening in Spanish hosted by the Hispanic Outreach Committee, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Face painting, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Free. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Opening Reception — For guest artist Zeek Taylor, 5-9 p.m. during the Eureka Springs Second Saturday Stroll, Eureka Fine Art Gallery, Pine Street next door to Brews in Eureka Springs. Free. zeektaylor.com.

Puppet Slam — 7 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. $5. Part of Puppets in the Park. Email kjo_ann@hotmail.com.

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” in Concert — 7 p.m., Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $22-$75. 443-5600.

__

Oct. 13 (Sunday)

Puppets in the Park — With puppet shows, music by Papa Rap and Shaky Bugs, magic by George Reader, storyteller Ralph Nesson and performances by Trike Theater, Carol Widder and Chyna Cat, 11 a.m., Gulley Park in Fayetteville. Free. Email kjo_ann@hotmail.com.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Second Sunday Author — With Gil Miller, author of “Animal Sacrifice,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Full Moon Kayak Tour — 6-9 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $12-$25. Reservations at 789-5000.

__

Oct. 14 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — For any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m.-noon, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Diverse History of Music in Northwest Arkansas” — Come learn what makes Ozark music unique and about the groups and people from Arkansas who made it big, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Dick & Nancy Trammel Gallery at the Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Book Talk — “The Lost City of the Monkey God” by Douglas Preston, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Visual Storytelling — With British documentary filmmaker Bucy McDonald, 6 p.m., Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in downtown Fayetteville. Free. Email lfoley@uark.edu.

__

Oct. 15 (Tuesday)

Booked for Lunch — “Hunger” by Alma Katsu, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Knitters & Crocheters — Open to all ages and levels of expertise, 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Teen Movie Night — “Spiderman, Far from Home,” 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Small Bites — With the Arkansas Philharmonic and cellist Zachary Sweet, 6:30 p.m., The Record in downtown Bentonville. $5-$35. 841-4644.

Books on Tap — “The House of the Spirits” by Isabel Allende, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, 205 E. Johnson Ave., in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Classic Movie — “The Invisible Man,” 7 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

__

Oct. 16 (Wednesday)

Couponing NWA — Learn the ins and outs of couponing, 9 a.m. & again at 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Historic Coverlets — With Martha Benson and Laura Redford, founders of the Ozark Coverlet Project, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Brainteasers — 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Scooby Doo Is At The Library Too — Join the gang for some rerun fun with popcorn, Scooby snacks and cheesy lines provided, 3:30 p.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 785-0405.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

A Bad Woman Can’t Make Good Applesauce — And Other Ozark Superstitions with Susan Young, outreach coordinator for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 17 (Thursday)

Computer Class — Getting the Most Entertainment from Your Library Card, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Museum in the Library — University of Arkansas Museum will be sharing a selection of fossils, from trilobites to dinosaurs to megalodons in celebration of National Fossil Day, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Painting With Heather — Paint a fun Halloween painting, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Event is free for adults, and all supplies will be provided. Registration not required, but seating is limited. 271-3192.

Film Night — Screening a documentary short, “Buen Camino,” which follows University of Arkansas honors students on their journey along the Camino de Santiago through France and Spain, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Nikola Radan’s World Music Ensemble will perform. Free. honorscollege.uark.edu.

__

Oct. 18 (Friday)

__

Oct. 19 (Saturday)

Read to Sissy — A therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Super Saturday — The Witch Sisters Return, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Discover the Grounds — Cloudspotting with Gavin Pretor-Pinney, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Saturday Movie — “Hotel Transylvania,” 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Spooky Movie Saturday — “Hotel Transylvania,” 2 p.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 785-0405.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Vegan Indian Cooking — Learn to make a full course Indian vegan meal, 4 p.m., OzarkFolkways in Winslow. $45 includes a tasting. Reservations at 634-3791.

“Prayag” — Classical music including the Carnatic style (from South India) and Hindustani (from North India), 6 p.m., Old High Middle School in Bentonville. $10-$20. www.ra-veculturalfoundation.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com