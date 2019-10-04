8 Days a Week

Oct. 4 (Friday)

Used Book Sale — Offering more than 10,000 books, magazines, DVDs and CDs, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Bentonville Public Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. Items priced free to $5. bentonvillelibraryfriends.org.

Battle of Pea Ridge Re-enactment — 9 a.m. Oct. 4-6, with battles at 1 p.m. Oct. 5-6, 17398 Patterson Road in Pea Ridge. $2. Email teresabail@hotmail.com.

Native American Cultural Celebration — 11 a.m. Oct. 4-4 p.m. Oct. 6, Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free. 273-2456, monah.us.

NWA Fall Fashion Week — A mix of ready-to-wear, high-end suiting, avant-garde and “a blurring of the lines between art and fashion” with designers 4ME Jayla Lee, Crystal La’Shay, Felix Bui, Framed in Fashion, RubyRu Designs and Samantha’s Garden, 6:30 p.m., Jett Aircraft, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $25-$150. 422-7305.

Local Color Radio Hour — With music, history, comedy and more, 7 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $10 at the door. 783-7841.

Distinguished Speaker Series — With Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

NWA Gridiron Show — Songs & skits by local journalists, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $25. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Fayetteville Film Festival — Official selection, “Buck Run,” 8 p.m., Global Campus Theatre in downtown Fayetteville. Most films $5-$8; weekend pass $50-$80. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Oct. 5 (Saturday)

Dogwood Lace Guild —10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Tinkerfest — A hands-on event, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $9.50. amazeum.org.

Super Saturday — Sing along with Troy Schremmer, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Weiner Takes All” Dog Races — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Loch Lomond on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. Free admission.A fundraiser for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. 855-6020.

Fayetteville Film Festival — Official selection, “Above the Clouds,” 1 p.m., Global Campus Theatre in downtown Fayetteville. Most films $5-$8; weekend pass $50-$80. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With Nashville singer/songwriter Sally Barris, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mad Hatter Day — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Meet the Momentary — With an artist talk by Nick Cave, music from Hot 8 Brass Band, a pop-up trading post by Barter Boat, community performances with For You & food and drinks, 3-7 p.m., on the Momentary Green in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Polo in the Ozarks — With polo, tailgate party tents, pony & camel rides and face painting, gates at 4 p.m., Buell Farm in Goshen. $10-$100. 521-3581.

Studio Squad — Pumpkin carving, 4-5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Folkways Fall Friend-Raiser — With food, music & art, 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

NWA Fall Fashion Week — Designer apparel, featuring designers 2 Boudoir Chicks, Ashton Hall – The Collection, Bizarre Couture, christianMICHEAL, Elizabeth, Ellen Elaine Educational Collaboration, HOUSE OF COLBY, Off the Record, Onemanband and The R Gene, 6:30 p.m., Jett Aircraft, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $25-$150. 422-7305.

Fall Demolition Derby — 6:30 p.m., Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $9-$14. 756-0464, rodeoftheozarks.org.

Fayetteville Film Festival — Official selection, “Max Winslow and the House of Secrets,” 7:30 p.m., Global Campus Theatre in downtown Fayetteville. Most films $5-$8; weekend pass $50-$80. fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Oct. 6 (Sunday)

Distinguished Citizen Awards — Honoring J.B. (Jerry) Hogan and Kelly and Donna Mulhollan of the musical folk duo Still on the Hill, 12:30 p.m., Mount Sequoyah’s Bailey Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. $30. 521-2970.

Fall Festival — With blacksmithing, games, history, music and more, 1-4 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Jump Start Yoga for Beginners — Beginner level course with Lori Brownmiller, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 7 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, at 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Book Talk at Night — “The Swans of Fifth Avenue” by Melanie Benjamin, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 8 (Tuesday)

Adult Book Club — “A Place for Us” by Fatima Farheen Mirza, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-5976.

Springdale Author Academy — Looking for an Agent, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Books and Brews — “I Have the Right To” by Chessy Prout, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 9 (Wednesday)

Try FPL — Cooking Fall Vegetables with Ozark Natural Foods, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Oct. 10 (Thursday)

Crimes and Clues Book Club — “Frankenstein” by Mary Shelley, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

UA Press Author Showcase — Ben Johnson, author of “Arkansas in Modern America Since 1930,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 11 (Friday)

U.S.-China Poetry Dialogue — In partnership with Open Mouth Reading Series and the Ozarks Poets and Writers Collective, FPL welcomes six Chinese poets to the table along with American poets to share their art, their experiences, and their passion for writing, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Vintage Market Days — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11-12, until 4 p.m. Oct. 13, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. Email nwarkansas@vintagemarketdays.com.

Painting and Drawing with Mixed Media Collage — With Christine Peloquin, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 11-13, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $300. 784-2787.

Ozark Poets and Writers Collective Silver Anniversary — With Lisa Martinovic of San Francisco, Geoffrey Brock, Noelia Cerna, Guy Choate, Nicholas John Francis Claro, Sloan Davis, Kody Ford, Banah Ghadbian, Michael Heffernan, Steve Holst, Mohja Kahf, Dave Malm, Harry McDermott, Geoff Oelsner, Molly Bess Rector, founding member Deborah Robinson, Clayton Scott, Doug Shields and Gerald Sloan, 7 p.m., Graduate Hotel in downtown Fayetteville. Free. facebook.com/ozarkwriters.

“Immortal Beloved” — New works presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet Theatre, 8 p.m. Oct. 11-12, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $23-$33. nwaballettheatre.org.

Oct. 12 (Saturday)

Pea Ridge Mule Jump — 9 a.m., on Arkansas 72 just easy of Bussey Lane in Pea Ridge. $2-$5. pearidgemulejump.com.

Walk & Talk — Downtown Fayetteville Art with Fayetteville’s director of community engagement, Dacre Whitaker, 9 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Handweavers Guild — With guest speaker fiber artist Louise Halsey of Eureka Springs, who was awarded the Arkansas Arts Council’s “Arkansas Living Treasure” award in 2017, 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Bats: Not Really Scary,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Tricks and Treats with Lela’s Bloom’n Puppets, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Accident School Reunion — For the rural school northeast of Fayetteville which held classes from the 1870s until consolidation with Springdale in 1949, 11 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Book Talk — With Nita Gould, author of “Remembering Ella: A 1912 Murder and Mystery in the Arkansas Ozarks,” 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Concert — With the Swade Diablos, a local band fronted by Mark Shields, a teacher at the Arkansas Arts Academy, 1-4 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Sew Simple Sewing Class — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

Judge Parker’s Birthday — 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. 783-7841.

Puppet Slam — 7 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. $5. Part of Puppets in the Park. Email kjo_ann@hotmail.com.

Oct. 13 (Sunday)

Puppets in the Park — With puppet shows, music by Papa Rap and Shaky Bugs, magic by George Reader, storyteller Ralph Nesson and performances by Trike Theater, Carol Widder and Chyna Cat, 11 a.m., Gulley Park in Fayetteville. Free. Email kjo_ann@hotmail.com.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Second Sunday Author — With Gil Miller, author of “Animal Sacrifice,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

