Let’s Eat: Louisiana Sports Bar Comes To Rogers September 27, 2019

A Baton Rouge-based sports bar chain will open a new location in Northwest Arkansas early next year.

Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar plans to move into a 7,500-square-foot Rogers restaurant space at 5040 S. JB Hunt Road, according to a news release.

The restaurant is planning a groundbreaking at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, before opening for business in 2020.

Attendees at the event this fall will receive samples of Walk-On’s Louisiana-inspired cuisine, including Crawfish Etouffee, Duck and Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding, according to the release.

Franchise owners Jodie and Chris McJunkins, both natives of the Bayou State, have Northwest Arkansas connections.

Jodie was a graduate of the University of Arkansas and her son currently attends the school in Fayetteville, according to the release.

“Arkansas has always held a special place in our hearts so we are beyond ecstatic to be returning to a place we’ve always considered a second home,” Jodie said.

Founded by former LSU basketball walk-on Brandon Landry and co-owned by NFL quarterback Drew Brees, Walk-On’s has 31 locations and has plans to open 160 more across 15 states, according to the release.