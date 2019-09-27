8 Days a Week

Sept. 27 (Friday)

Finders Keepers — A roundtable for antiques lovers, 1 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum Research Library. Free. 621-1154.

Art Night Out — A “Color Field” celebration, 6-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

“The Monster Hunters” — 7 p.m. Sept. 27-28; 2 p.m. Sept. 28-29, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. $7-$9. 521-4932.

An Evening With Sherlock Holmes — 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28, 3 p.m. Sept. 29, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Presented by Northwest Arkansas Audio Theatre. $12. 751-5441.

“Side Man” — A memory play about a jazz musician at the end of the era, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27-28 & Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $6. 788-7300.

“The Rocky Horror Show” — With Michael Myers returning as Dr. Frank N. Furter, 2 p.m. Sept. 22; 8 p.m. Sept. 26-28; 2 p.m. Sept. 29, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $30-$42. 631-8988.

“Born Yesterday” — This comedy by Garson Kanin was the basis for a popular movie in 1950 and a remake in 1993, 2 p.m. Sept. 22; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25-28, Fort Smith Little Theater. $12-$27. 783-2966.

__

Sept. 28 (Saturday)

Walk and Talk — Butterfield Overland Mail Route with Heritage Trail Partners Marilyn Johnson Heifner, John McLarty & Susan Young, 9 a.m., Fayetteville public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Saturday Session — Tempera, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. Register at 657-2335.

Sew Cozy Quilting — 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

Read With Haylee — The newest library therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Twisted Tales from the Brothers Grimm with Denise Gard and her Border Collies, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Ballet Folklorico — Part of Hispanic Heritage Month, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

RAM Saturday — Wind chimes, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

Tombstones of the Ozarks Boot Camp — With Abby Burnett, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Enhancing Homemade Paper — Learn to add textural enhancements to handmade paper, dye it, paint it, print on it, form it into shapes such as bowls, and how to use it with your desktop printer, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. Register at OzarkFolkways.org or 634-3791.

George Dombek Fall Open Studio — 1-6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday Sept. 28-29 through Oct. 26-27, 844 Blue Springs Road in Fayetteville. Free. 442-8976.

Sew Simple Sewing Class — 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at 750-8180.

“Dog’s Job” — When his best friend goes off to kindergarten, what does Bob the Dog do all day, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., Trike Theatre, 902 S.W. Second St. in Bentonville. $6. 464-5084.

__

Sept. 29 (Sunday)

Music: Arkansas Style — With Pat Kirby and Michael Cleary, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. Free. Email jxlucas@cox.net.

__

Sept. 30 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — For those doing any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving and crocheting, 10 a.m. Mondays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

__

Oct. 1 (Tuesday)

Teen Movie Night — “Detective Pikachu,” 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Smocking Arts Guild — 6 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

__

Oct. 2 (Wednesday)

Annual Book Sale — Through Oct. 6, Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

Game Night for Teens — 5-6:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Books and Brews — “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company on Zion Road in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Oct. 3 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — “Our Town” by Kerry James Marshall, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

First Thursday Films — “Spellbound,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

AMP Fest — Featuring beer sampling, tech activations & live music, 6-10 p.m., Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. $20-$95. 443-5600.

NWA Fall Fashion Week — The Future of Fashion: Featuring Gabrielle Korn, former editor-in-chief of NYLON, with runway shows by Basana Chhetri, Big Sister, Ethwes, Herron Hats, Hope & Faith, Robbie’s Era, Rosie Rose, 6:30 p.m., Jett Aircraft, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $25-$150. 422-7305.

Astronomy Fundamentals — With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 6:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Tiempo Libre — Grammy-nominated Afro-Caribbean music, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, this concert will kick off a weekend of festivities in downtown Fayetteville, culminating in the Northwest Arkansas Hispanic Heritage Festival from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 on the Fayetteville square. 443-5600.

“This Is My Brave” — A one-time-only performance featuring area community members sharing true stories about their personal challenges with mental illness and health, 7-9 p.m., WaterWay in Bentonville. $15-$20. bitly.com/NWABRAVE.

__

Oct. 4 (Friday)

Used Book Sale — Offering more than 10,000 books, magazines, DVDs and CDs, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5, Bentonville Public Library. Hosted by Friends of the Library. Items priced free to $5. bentonvillelibraryfriends.org.

Battle of Pea Ridge Re-enactment — 9 a.m. Oct. 4-6, with battles at 1 p.m. Oct. 5-6, 17398 Patterson Road in Pea Ridge. $2. Email teresabail@hotmail.com.

NWA Fall Fashion Week — A mix of ready-to-wear, high-end suiting, avant-garde and “a blurring of the lines between art and fashion” with designers 4ME Jayla Lee, Crystal La’Shay, Felix Bui, Framed in Fashion, RubyRu Designs and Samantha’s Garden, 6:30 p.m., Jett Aircraft, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $25-$150. 422-7305.

Local Color Radio Hour — With music, history, comedy and more, 7 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $10 at the door. 783-7841.

Distinguished Speaker Series — With Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jose Antonio Vargas, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

__

Oct. 5 (Saturday)

Dogwood Lace Guild —10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Sing along with Troy Schremmer, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Weiner Takes All” Dog Races — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Loch Lomond on Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. Free admission.A fundraiser for the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. 855-6020.

Mountain Street Stage — With Nashville singer/songwriter Sally Barris, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Meet the Momentary — With an artist talk by Nick Cave, music from Hot 8 Brass Band, a pop-up trading post by Barter Boat, community performances with For You & food and drinks, 3-7 p.m., on the Momentary Green in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Polo in the Ozarks — With polo, tailgate party tents, pony & camel rides and face painting, gates at 4 p.m., Buell Farm in Goshen. $10-$100. 521-3581.

Studio Squad — Pumpkin carving, 4-5:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

NWA Fall Fashion Week — Designer apparel, featuring designers 2 Boudoir Chicks, Ashton Hall – The Collection, Bizarre Couture, christianMICHEAL, Elizabeth, Ellen Elaine Educational Collaboration, HOUSE OF COLBY, Off the Record, Onemanband and The R Gene, 6:30 p.m., Jett Aircraft, 4500 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. $25-$150. 422-7305.

__

Oct. 6 (Sunday)

Distinguished Citizen Awards — Honoring J.B. (Jerry) Hogan and Kelly and Donna Mulhollan of the musical folk duo Still on the Hill, 12:30 p.m., Mount Sequoyah’s Bailey Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. $30. 521-2970.

Jump Start Yoga for Beginners — Beginner level course with Lori Brownmiller, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com