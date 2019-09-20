LIVE! in NWA
Sept. 20
Barrett Baber Trio — 7:30 p.m., with Chelsey James. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $35.
Route 358 — 8 p.m. album release party. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Dan LaMorte — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.
Ben Miller Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Brandon Butler Band — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Earl & Them — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Keith Alberstad — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Ashtyn Barbaree — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Area 51 Rock ‘N’ Roll Show — 7 p.m., with The Salesman, Drawing Blanks, and Dirrty Blu. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Terra Nova Kings — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
JWG and the Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Moonbroch, Rogers.
Candy Lee — 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.
Buddy Shute & the Motivator Trio — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Tony Alvarez & the Borrowed — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sept. 21
East 16 Band — 7 p.m., American Legion Post, Fayetteville.
The Hussy — 9 p.m., with The Wirms, and The Chads. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Barrio Fiesta — 4 p.m. with Filipino singer, dancers, and food. Benton County Fairgrounds. $5-$7.
JWG — 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.
Dirty Flannel Shirt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Saddle of Southern Darkness — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Rocket Science — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Parker McCollum — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Elton John Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
The Pool Boys — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Little Buffalo River Band — 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Sierra Carson — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Led Zeppelin Tribute — 8:30 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10-$12.
School of Rock — 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Candy Lee — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Mark Shields — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Jason Kinney Band — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Buckcherry — 8 p.m., with Blacktop Mojo. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25.50-$35.50.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
The Honey Collective — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Sept. 22
Bella Vista Community Band — 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Bella Vista.
Shelter Jam — 12:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
She’s Us — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Sept. 23
Golden Pelicans — 8 p.m., with The Phlegms, The Wirms, and Musclegoose. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Alisha Pattillo & Ben Harris — 7 p.m., The Cork and Keg, Fayetteville.
Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus — 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.
Sept. 24
Stary Olsa — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Monk Is King — 8:30 p.m., with Rachel Ammons. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Sept. 25
Eureka Music Revival — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Free Fallin Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Black Label Society — 7 p.m., with Black Dahlia Murder, and Alien Weaponry. Fayetteville Town Center. $15-$99.
Colter Wall — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Erin Detherage — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Brody Buster — 7 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Sept. 26
RodeoBookClub Comedy Show — 10 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.
Prologues — 5 p.m. A Storysharing Salon. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — 7:30 p.m., The Blue Lion, Fort Smith. $25.
The Downtown Livewires — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Serrano-Torres — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Smokey Folk — 8 p.m. BBBBQ Stage. Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Colter Wall — 8:30 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $20-$25.
Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Roby Pantall & Elizabeth Bainbridge — 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.
Nate Hancock — 9:30 p.m.; Lucas Parker at 7. West & Watson, Fayetteville.
