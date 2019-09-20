LIVE! in NWA

Sept. 20

Barrett Baber Trio — 7:30 p.m., with Chelsey James. Arts Center of the Ozarks, Springdale. $35.

Route 358 — 8 p.m. album release party. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Dan LaMorte — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.

Ben Miller Band — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Uncrowned Kings — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Brandon Butler Band — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Earl & Them — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Keith Alberstad — 6 & 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Area 51 Rock ‘N’ Roll Show — 7 p.m., with The Salesman, Drawing Blanks, and Dirrty Blu. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Terra Nova Kings — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

JWG and the Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Moonbroch, Rogers.

Candy Lee — 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivator Trio — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Tony Alvarez & the Borrowed — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sept. 21

East 16 Band — 7 p.m., American Legion Post, Fayetteville.

The Hussy — 9 p.m., with The Wirms, and The Chads. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Barrio Fiesta — 4 p.m. with Filipino singer, dancers, and food. Benton County Fairgrounds. $5-$7.

JWG — 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.

Dirty Flannel Shirt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Saddle of Southern Darkness — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Rocket Science — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Parker McCollum — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Elton John Tribute — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

The Pool Boys — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.

Little Buffalo River Band — 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Sierra Carson — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Led Zeppelin Tribute — 8:30 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10-$12.

School of Rock — 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Candy Lee — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Mark Shields — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Jason Kinney Band — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Buckcherry — 8 p.m., with Blacktop Mojo. Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25.50-$35.50.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

The Honey Collective — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Sept. 22

Bella Vista Community Band — 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Bella Vista.

Shelter Jam — 12:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

She’s Us — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Sept. 23

Golden Pelicans — 8 p.m., with The Phlegms, The Wirms, and Musclegoose. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Alisha Pattillo & Ben Harris — 7 p.m., The Cork and Keg, Fayetteville.

Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus — 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.

Sept. 24

Stary Olsa — 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Monk Is King — 8:30 p.m., with Rachel Ammons. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Sept. 25

Eureka Music Revival — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Free Fallin Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Black Label Society — 7 p.m., with Black Dahlia Murder, and Alien Weaponry. Fayetteville Town Center. $15-$99.

Colter Wall — 8:30 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $20-$25.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Erin Detherage — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Brody Buster — 7 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Sept. 26

RodeoBookClub Comedy Show — 10 p.m., Backspace, Fayetteville.

Prologues — 5 p.m. A Storysharing Salon. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band — 7:30 p.m., The Blue Lion, Fort Smith. $25.

The Downtown Livewires — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Serrano-Torres — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.

Smokey Folk — 8 p.m. BBBBQ Stage. Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Colter Wall — 8:30 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $20-$25.

Tony Redman — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Roby Pantall & Elizabeth Bainbridge — 8 p.m., The Nines, Bentonville.

Nate Hancock — 9:30 p.m.; Lucas Parker at 7. West & Watson, Fayetteville.

