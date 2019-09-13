Bibliophiles, Unite!

Book sale lets collectors stock up, helps fund FPL BECCA MARTIN-BROWN bmartin@nwadg.com

Friends don’t let friends buy used books; they actively encourage it. And it happens at least a couple of times every year at the Fayetteville Public Library.

“Friends of the Fayetteville Public Library is a nonprofit organization that supports the library’s vision and mission through volunteering, fundraising and advocacy,” explains Carlye Dennis, manager of Volunteer and Outreach Services at FPL. “The organization itself is comprised of 12 volunteer board members, with a Board of Trustees liaison — all of whom volunteer their time and talents for the library. Friends is able to support and enhance the programs and services the library provides through the proceeds made possible from purchases made in the Friends bookstore and during book sales.”

This weekend, the book sale is a big one. Shoppers can “fill a bag” at a cost of $5 per bag from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 15.

“Most of the items for sale in the bookstore are donations we receive from community members,” Dennis explains. “We most often get history, biography, fiction and various cookbooks. We would love to get more children’s books – those always go fast in the bookstore and are frequently needed for Friends’ various literacy outreach efforts. The store also sells library discards as well.

“The bookstore is run entirely by our wonderful volunteers who work dedicated, weekly shifts,” she goes on. “Aside from the volunteers you see in the bookstore, pricing and shelving books or talking with other bibliophiles, Jake Lamkins, our resident book wrangler, and Donnie Porter volunteer weekly and sort through all of the donations we receive. Both are Friends board members with 40 years of volunteering between them, and they make sure the volunteers have materials to price and put out onto the shelves for sale in the bookstore. Sorting, staffing and shelving is quite the operation, and we couldn’t do it without committed volunteers who believe in the library.”

When the donations fill more space than the library has available, a book sale is scheduled. “One can typically expect at least three lobby sales per year,” Dennis says. And she adds the volunteers are always enthusiastic.

“Our volunteers are book lovers! They have a genuine appreciation for books and also enjoy interacting with others that share in that same passion,” she says. “And I have to agree with Jake and Donnie – sorting through the number of donations we receive is nothing short of fun since we get some unusual and eclectic donations.”

Dennis herself started at FPL 10 years ago as a “page” — someone who puts books on the library shelves.

“I have had the privilege to grow my career within the library to now serve as the manager of Volunteer and Outreach Services,” she enthuses. “I may be biased, but we have the best volunteers! My role with Friends is to provide staff support, and as the volunteer manager I interview and place volunteers to support the bookstore’s daily operations and book sales. I feel very fortunate to get to work with our patrons, volunteers and staff who understand the importance of the library’s role within our community.”

Proceeds from the sale of used books and other Friends’ gifts “enhances the library’s collections, programs and services,” Dennis says. “This year’s gift was exciting to me because it spanned several departments, age ranges and purposes. Friends’ funding provided T-shirts to young readers completing our Sit, Stay, Read! and Cat Tails outreach programs, family play equipment and VOX books (talking picture books) for the Children’s Library, kitchen equipment for teen cooking classes, an inventory wand to assist our circulation department, and helped us grow our genealogy and large print collections. That’s quite a reach in service!”

__

FAQ

‘$5 Fill-A-Bag’ Book Sale

WHEN — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 14 & 1-5 p.m. Sept. 15

WHERE — Lobby and bookstore at Fayetteville Public Library

COST — $5 a bag or 25 cents for pocket paperbacks; 50 cents for trade paperbacks; $1 for hardbacks; and 50 cents for media

INFO — faylib.org