8 Days a Week

Sept. 13 (Friday)

Off the Beaten Path Studio Tour — 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 13-14; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 15, 29 studios around Mountain View. Free. offthebeatenpathstudiotour.com.

Art by the Glass — Meditation Art with Matt Miller, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $30. Register at 657-2335.

“Shakespeare in Love” — With a cast of 18, dramatically choreographed sword fights and roving musicians, T2’s “Shakespeare in Love” is the perfect production to show off the company’s brand new 50,000-square-foot space, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday, extended through Sept. 15, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $26-$55. 777-7477.

Blue Man Group’s “Speechless” — 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14; 2 p.m. Sept 14-15; 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 7 p.m. Sept. 17-18; 1:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $40-$81. 443-5600.

“The Rocky Horror Show” — With Michael Myers returning as Dr. Frank N. Furter, 8 p.m. Sept. 13-14; 2 p.m. Sept. 15; again Sept. 19-22 and 26-29, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $30-$42. 631-8988.

__

Sept. 14 (Saturday)

Soapmaking for Beginners — 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. Register at OzarkFolkways.org or 634-3791.

Mindfulness for Kids — Enjoy books about being mindful with yourself and others, do some yoga poses, and a make a craft, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 10 a.m. & 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Portraiture On the Square — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Ozark Quilt Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Quilters and quilt lovers are invited to display new and antique quilts for show and sale on the museum grounds. Free admission. shilohmuseum.org or 750-8165.

Mother Nature Reads — “Bats: Not Really Scary,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Super Saturday — Comedy & Magic with Scott Davis, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Vintage Style Show Benefit — With a buffet inspired by the Boston Store tea room, a fashion show of vintage clothing once purchased at the Boston Store and more, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Hardscrabble Country Club in Fort Smith. A benefit for the Fort Smith Museum of History. $50. 783-7841 or fortsmithmuseum.org.

Barks, Booze + BBQ — Pet-friendly party with barbecue buffet, outdoor art, on-site adoptions, dog parades and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. $20.

Gallery Conversation — Pianist Lara Downes on Georgia O’Keeffe, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Gardening With Ozark Native Plants — With Eric Fuselier, 1 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For adults. Free. 271-3192.

Good Crafternoon — Make a craft to take home, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free for ages 5-12. 621-1152.

Candy Lee in Concert — Eclectic music sung in a unique, crystal clear voice, 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

__

Sept. 15 (Sunday)

Sunday Salon Artist Talk — 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesnWA.org.

Jump Start Yoga for Beginners — With yoga practitioner Lori Brownmiller, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Van Cliburn Concert Series — With Lara Downes, 3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45. 657-2335.

Urban Cowboy Reunion — With Mickey Gilley, 8 p.m., Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson. $36. gilleys.com.

__

Sept. 16 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Urban Cowboy Reunion — With Mickey Gilley, 3 p.m., Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson. $36. gilleys.com.

Free Salsa Lessons — With Calle Soul, 5:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Kicking off Hispanic Heritage Month. 750-8180.

__

Sept. 17 (Tuesday)

Book Signing Social — With authors Beverly Litzinger, Susan Culp, Coralie Koonce, Velda Brotherton, Radine Nehring, Nancy Hartney, Will Allred and more, 2 p.m., The Gardens at Arkanshire in Springdale. Free. RSVP to 750-1131.

Teen Movie Night — “X-Men: Dark Phoenix,” 4:30 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Mountain Street Stage — The Lowest Pair with Kendl Winter and Palmer T. Lee, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books on Tap — “A Gentlemen in Moscow” by Amor Towles, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

__

Sept. 18 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In — “Working for Things Eternal,” with Shiloh Museum outreach coordinator Susan Young on the life and work of Newton County resident Ted Richmond, noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Bingo for Adults — 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Sept. 19 (Thursday)

Museum in the Library — Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a selection of culturally relevant items from the University of Arkansas Museum, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Building Community, Strengthening Bridges — The Legacy of Latina/os to Immigrant America with Juan José Bustamante, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Born Yesterday” — This comedy by Garson Kanin was the basis for a popular movie in 1950 and a remake in 1993, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19-21; 2 p.m. Sept. 22; again Sept. 25-28, Fort Smith Little Theater. $12-$27. 783-2966.

__

Sept. 20 (Friday)

__

Sept. 21 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — “Monarch Mania,” 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Snakes & Other Reptiles with UA Herpetology Department, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Downton Tea & Trivia — In celebration of the movie, 2-4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. Register at 783-0229.

Creativebug 101 — Learn how to access Creativebug on your mobile device or a computer, how to navigate the platform, associated library materials & more, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Kitchen Apothecary — Turn everyday kitchen spices and foods into great-tasting, health-supporting extracts and blends, 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15 includes instruction and materials. 634-3791.

Oktoberfest — With local and regional breweries, brats, music and a silent auction, 6-9:30 p.m., First National Bank of NWA, 402 S.W. “A” St. in Bentonville. Organized by the Rotary Satellite Club of Bentonville. Proceeds will benefit Havenwood and the Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter. $45-$60. EventBrite.com.

__

Sept. 22 (Sunday)

Jam With the Squirrels — Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

Urban Cowboy Reunion — With Mickey Gilley, 8 p.m., Mickey Gilley Grand Shanghai Theatre in Branson. $36. gilleys.com.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com