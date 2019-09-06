LIVE! in NWA
Sept. 6
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — 7:30 p.m., The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $45-$85.
Poolside at the Flamingo — 7 p.m., with Serpentine, Izuna, and Tel Anorath. Backspace, Fayetteville. $6.
Suite 25 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Candy Lee — 8 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Cathouse, Eureka Springs.
Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Members Only — 9:30 p.m. 80’s hairband tribute; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Josh Blue — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mason Jar Revival — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gyspy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Mixtapes — 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.
Flashback — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Brick Fields — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Loose Loose — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Breaking Benjamin — 5:30 p.m., with Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy, and Diamante. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$140.
Route 358 — with Tater, Mater, & Squarsh. West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Sept. 7
Princess — 6 p.m. for “The Future Is Female” closing celebration. 21c Museum Hotel, Bentonville.
House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 8 p.m. with Dylan Earl, Jonathon Terrell, Elles Bailey, and more. Bike Rack Brewing C0., Bentonville. $10.
Will Saylor — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Thanks For Nothing — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Farmer & The Markets — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Na’Tosha De’Von — 2 p.m. spoken word art. Fayetteville Public Library.
Groovement — 9 p.m., with Tiny Towns. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.
Josh Blue — 6 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.
Peter Martin & Romero Lubambo Duet — 7 & 9:30 p.m., Guisinger Music House, Fayetteville. $25-$35.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Western Swing RULES Band — 7 p.m., Jose’s, Springdale.
Sam Adams — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Lyric Theater, Harrison. $15-$18.
Ultra Suede — 8 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.
Party Line Band — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Gin Mill Dive — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Rackensak — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.
Illusionaut — 9 p.m., with White Mansion. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Battle of the Bands — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith.
KIDS — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sept. 8
House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 8 p.m. with Dylan Earl, Jonathon Terrell, Elles Bailey, and more. The Bearded Goat, Fayetteville. $10.
Living Legends Award — 2 p.m. honoring Gary Lee Hutchison, Dale Fraze, Sr., and Ronnie Wurst. The Majestic, Fort Smith.
Fall Music & Art Festival — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Trillium Salon Series Presents — 5 p.m. with University of Arkansas World Music Ensemble. Wilson Springs, Fayetteville.
Sept. 9
Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus — 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.
Sept. 10
Dead Neighbors — 8 p.m., with Mindless Souls, and Foxpaw. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
One for the Money Band — 6 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Springdale.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Sept. 11
William Pierce — 8 p.m., with Aaron James, and Neon Glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Dominic B Roy — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
UA Jazz Jams — 8 p.m. with Jake Hertzog Trio. Fenix Fayetteville. $5.
Jazz Trio with Felipe Antonio — 6 p.m., Five & Dime, Bentonville.
Groaners — 8 p.m., with The Phlegms, and Yokohama Drifters. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Matt Smith — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Sept. 12
Brent Giddens — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
An-ten-nae — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Robert Mac — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Whiskey Myers — 6 p.m., with Tennessee Jet. JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville. $22.50-$60.
A Vulture Wake — 8 p.m., Space in the 80’s, and Something Over Four. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
