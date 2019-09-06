LIVE! in NWA

September 6, 2019

Sept. 6

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — 7:30 p.m., The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $45-$85.

Poolside at the Flamingo — 7 p.m., with Serpentine, Izuna, and Tel Anorath. Backspace, Fayetteville. $6.

Suite 25 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee — 8 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Cathouse, Eureka Springs.

Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Members Only — 9:30 p.m. 80’s hairband tribute; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Josh Blue — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mason Jar Revival — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gyspy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Mixtapes — 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.

Flashback — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Brick Fields — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Loose Loose — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Breaking Benjamin — 5:30 p.m., with Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy, and Diamante. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$140.

Route 358 — with Tater, Mater, & Squarsh. West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Sept. 7

Princess — 6 p.m. for “The Future Is Female” closing celebration. 21c Museum Hotel, Bentonville.

House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 8 p.m. with Dylan Earl, Jonathon Terrell, Elles Bailey, and more. Bike Rack Brewing C0., Bentonville. $10.

Will Saylor — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Johai Kafa — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Thanks For Nothing — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Farmer & The Markets — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Na’Tosha De’Von — 2 p.m. spoken word art. Fayetteville Public Library.

Groovement — 9 p.m., with Tiny Towns. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12.

Josh Blue — 6 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.

Peter Martin & Romero Lubambo Duet — 7 & 9:30 p.m., Guisinger Music House, Fayetteville. $25-$35.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Western Swing RULES Band — 7 p.m., Jose’s, Springdale.

Sam Adams — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Lyric Theater, Harrison. $15-$18.

Ultra Suede — 8 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.

Party Line Band — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Gin Mill Dive — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Rackensak — 9 p.m., Shirley’s Bar, Springdale.

Illusionaut — 9 p.m., with White Mansion. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Battle of the Bands — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith.

KIDS — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sept. 8

House of Songs Songwriter Showcase — 8 p.m. with Dylan Earl, Jonathon Terrell, Elles Bailey, and more. The Bearded Goat, Fayetteville. $10.

Living Legends Award — 2 p.m. honoring Gary Lee Hutchison, Dale Fraze, Sr., and Ronnie Wurst. The Majestic, Fort Smith.

Fall Music & Art Festival — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Trillium Salon Series Presents — 5 p.m. with University of Arkansas World Music Ensemble. Wilson Springs, Fayetteville.

Sept. 9

Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus — 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.

Sept. 10

Dead Neighbors — 8 p.m., with Mindless Souls, and Foxpaw. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

One for the Money Band — 6 p.m., Elk’s Lodge, Springdale.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Sept. 11

William Pierce — 8 p.m., with Aaron James, and Neon Glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Dominic B Roy — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

UA Jazz Jams — 8 p.m. with Jake Hertzog Trio. Fenix Fayetteville. $5.

Jazz Trio with Felipe Antonio — 6 p.m., Five & Dime, Bentonville.

Groaners — 8 p.m., with The Phlegms, and Yokohama Drifters. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Matt Smith — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Sept. 12

Brent Giddens — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

An-ten-nae — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Robert Mac — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Whiskey Myers — 6 p.m., with Tennessee Jet. JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville. $22.50-$60.

A Vulture Wake — 8 p.m., Space in the 80’s, and Something Over Four. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

