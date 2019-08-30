LIVE! in NWA

A listing of live music and entertainment events for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 6.

Aug. 30

Sycamore — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Brick Fields — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

The Banned — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Jug Hill Annie — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Funk Factory — 9:30 p.m.; Boston Mt. Playboys at 7; Out of the Blue at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

One for the Money Band — 7 p.m., Jose’s, Springdale.

Old Dime Box — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

BoomKinetic — 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.

Aubree Sweeney — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Kids Cover the 90’s — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Southtown Comedy Night — 9 p.m., Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

Candy Lee — 6 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Roby Pantall — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

Whitey Morgan — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.

Amber and the Relics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Aug. 31

Jovan Arellano — After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Max Lemaster, A.M. Bell, and JWG & The Dreamwalkers. American Legion, Fayetteville.

Machine Bomber — 9 p.m. with The Gebharts, RD & the Open Containers. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Cidery Night Comedy — 8:30 p.m. with Aaron Weber, Connor Larsen, Ariella Isaac Norman, and Ava Smartt. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Earl & Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Neal McCoy — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Goose — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Dale Stokes — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Hit Lix 80’s Hair Band — 8 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.

Hunkr Down — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Erin Detherage — Moonbroch, Rogers.

Big C & the C Notes — Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Factory — 8 p.m. with The Traveling Squirrels. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Statehouse Electric Concert — 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow. $10.

One for the Money Band — 6 p.m., Pig Trail Harley Davidson, Rogers.

Terri & the Executives — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

September’s End — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Bottlerocket — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Candy Lee — 6 p.m., Wasabi, Fayetteville.

Sept. 1

Jon Worthy & the Bends — 9 p.m., with Irie Lions. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Big C & the C Notes — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

The Time Burners — 9 a.m., Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., Bentonville.

Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Sept. 2

Happy Labor Day

Craig Campbell — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus — 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.

Sept. 3

Groans — 9 p.m., with Molasses Disaster, and Gardensnakes. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Matthew Clark — 6:30 p.m. “house concert.” Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Block Street Jazz Club — 7:30 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Sept. 4

Psychotic Reaction — 8 p.m., with Gardensnakes, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Chris Harp — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

FerMambo Valencia Jazz Quintet — 7 p.m., Five & Dime, Bentonville.

Cadillac Jackson — 9 p.m., with Kadela, and Lucas Parker. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jillian Brown — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Gary Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Vince Turner — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Velvet Crowns — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Sept. 5

Runnin’ On Empty — 9 p.m.; Lorrie Morgan at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Muscadine Bloodline — 8:30 p.m., with Randall King. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Soulfly — 6:30 p.m., with Unearth, Incite, & Prison. The Majestic, Fort Smith. $25-$30.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

Sept. 6

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — 7:30 p.m., The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $45-$85.

Poolside at the Flamingo — 7 p.m., with Serpentine, Izuna, and Tel Anorath. Backspace, Fayetteville. $6.

Suite 25 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Candy Lee — 8 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Cathouse, Eureka Springs.

Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Members Only — 9:30 p.m. 80’s hairband tribute; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Josh Blue — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mason Jar Revival — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Typsy Gyspy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Mixtapes — 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.

Flashback — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Brick Fields — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Loose Loose — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Breaking Benjamin — 5:30 p.m., with Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy, and Diamante. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$140.

Route 358 — with Tater, Mater, & Squarsh. West & Watson, Fayetteville.

