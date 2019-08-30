LIVE! in NWA
A listing of live music and entertainment events for the week of Aug. 30-Sept. 6.
Aug. 30
Sycamore — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Emily Rowland — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Brick Fields — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
The Banned — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Jug Hill Annie — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Funk Factory — 9:30 p.m.; Boston Mt. Playboys at 7; Out of the Blue at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
One for the Money Band — 7 p.m., Jose’s, Springdale.
Old Dime Box — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
BoomKinetic — 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.
Aubree Sweeney — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Kids Cover the 90’s — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Southtown Comedy Night — 9 p.m., Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
Candy Lee — 6 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Roby Pantall — Sassafras Springs Vineyard, Springdale.
Whitey Morgan — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $25-$55.
Amber and the Relics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Aug. 31
Jovan Arellano — After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Last Saturday Fayetteville — 7 p.m. with Max Lemaster, A.M. Bell, and JWG & The Dreamwalkers. American Legion, Fayetteville.
Machine Bomber — 9 p.m. with The Gebharts, RD & the Open Containers. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Cidery Night Comedy — 8:30 p.m. with Aaron Weber, Connor Larsen, Ariella Isaac Norman, and Ava Smartt. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Earl & Them — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Neal McCoy — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Goose — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Dale Stokes — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Hit Lix 80’s Hair Band — 8 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.
Hunkr Down — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Erin Detherage — Moonbroch, Rogers.
Big C & the C Notes — Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Factory — 8 p.m. with The Traveling Squirrels. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Statehouse Electric Concert — 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways, Winslow. $10.
One for the Money Band — 6 p.m., Pig Trail Harley Davidson, Rogers.
Terri & the Executives — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
September’s End — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Bottlerocket — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Candy Lee — 6 p.m., Wasabi, Fayetteville.
Sept. 1
Jon Worthy & the Bends — 9 p.m., with Irie Lions. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Big C & the C Notes — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
The Time Burners — 9 a.m., Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., Bentonville.
Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Sept. 2
Happy Labor Day
Craig Campbell — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Perfect Harmony Women’s Barbershop Chorus — 4 p.m. open to all women singers. United Lutheran Church, Bella Vista.
Sept. 3
Groans — 9 p.m., with Molasses Disaster, and Gardensnakes. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Matthew Clark — 6:30 p.m. “house concert.” Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$15.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Block Street Jazz Club — 7:30 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Sept. 4
Psychotic Reaction — 8 p.m., with Gardensnakes, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Chris Harp — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
FerMambo Valencia Jazz Quintet — 7 p.m., Five & Dime, Bentonville.
Cadillac Jackson — 9 p.m., with Kadela, and Lucas Parker. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Jillian Brown — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Gary Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Vince Turner — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Velvet Crowns — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Sept. 5
Runnin’ On Empty — 9 p.m.; Lorrie Morgan at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Muscadine Bloodline — 8:30 p.m., with Randall King. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Soulfly — 6:30 p.m., with Unearth, Incite, & Prison. The Majestic, Fort Smith. $25-$30.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
Sept. 6
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — 7:30 p.m., The Auditorium, Eureka Springs. $45-$85.
Poolside at the Flamingo — 7 p.m., with Serpentine, Izuna, and Tel Anorath. Backspace, Fayetteville. $6.
Suite 25 — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Candy Lee — 8 p.m., Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
JWG & The Dreamwalkers — 8 p.m., Cathouse, Eureka Springs.
Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Members Only — 9:30 p.m. 80’s hairband tribute; Full House at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Josh Blue — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $20.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mason Jar Revival — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gyspy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Mixtapes — 9 p.m., The Majestic, Fort Smith. $10.
Flashback — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Brick Fields — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Loose Loose — 10 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Breaking Benjamin — 5:30 p.m., with Chevelle, Three Days Grace, Dorothy, and Diamante. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$140.
Route 358 — with Tater, Mater, & Squarsh. West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com