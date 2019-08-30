8 days a week

Aug. 30 (Friday)

Friday Flix — “The Sword in the Stone,” 10:30 a.m., Pea Ridge Community Library. Free. 451-8442.

Friday Flix — “Dark Crystal,” 3:30 p.m., Pea Ridge Community Library. Free. 451-8442.

Art by the Glass — Fern Prints, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

Music on the Square — With Buddy Shute & Friends and Dan Martin, 7 p.m., on the downtown square in Kingston. Free. facebook.com/KingstonMusicOnTheSquare.

“10,000 Balconies” — An adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” by Syrian playwright Kholoud Sawaf, 8 p.m. Aug. 30-31; 2:30 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 1, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $22. 777-7477.

“Neither Wolf Nor Dog” — Screening of record-breaking indie Native film, in partnership with the Museum of Native American History, 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $10. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

“Shakespeare in Love” — With a cast of 18, dramatically choreographed sword fights and roving musicians, T2’s “Shakespeare in Love” is the perfect production to show off the company’s brand new 50,000-square-foot space, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, extended through Sept. 15, TheatreSquared, 477 W. Spring St., Fayetteville. $26-$55. 777-7477.

__

Aug. 31 (Saturday)

Prairie Grove Clothesline Fair — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2, Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park. Parking $5. 846-2990.

Statehouse Electric in Concert — 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Suggested donation of $10. Email info@ozarkfolkways.org.

Seligman Dance — 7 p.m., Seligman (Mo.) Chamber Event Center on Missouri 37 north of Seligman. 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

End of Summer Concert — With SOUL DeVille, 7-9 p.m., Branson Landing in Branson, Mo. Free. bransonlanding.com.

Light Night — Seventh annual festival featuring fire dancers, glow artmaking, black light graffiti wall, food trucks and music by AQEOUS and Frisson, DJ Classy B, and Spaghetti Eddie. 7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

Sept. 1 (Sunday)

Through-Hiker — “Traveling Light with Fuel to Burn” with through-hiker Jim Warnock, 2 p.m., Hobbs State Park visitor center near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Labor Day Fireworks — 9 p.m., Chateau on the Lake in Branson. Free. chateauonthelake.com.

__

Sept. 2 (Labor Day)

“Nature’s Nation: American Art and Environment” — Featuring 100 artworks from 70 eminent US collections, through Sept. 9, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $16. 657-2335.

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Ribbon Cutting — With Paula Deen, 11 a.m., Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen in Branson. A book signing follows noon-3 p.m. pauladeensfamilykitchen.com.

__

Sept. 3 (Tuesday)

Knitters And Crocheters — Open to people of all ages and levels of expertise, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Arkansas Bear Hunting 101 — With Arkansas Game and Fish Commission bear biologist Myron Means, 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Heartfulness Meditation — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Artist of the Month — Suzanne Yerton, through September, Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

__

Sept. 4 (Wednesday)

“Massard Prairie Beauty” — Photographs by Anastasia Spears, Larry Millican, Tracy Riley, Mike Martin, Patricia Cale, Jerry Owens and more, through Oct. 21, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Discover Drawing — A free class with Anna Lewis, noon-2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free for adults. 646-3945.

Curious Kids Workshop — International Dot Day, 4 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades K-6. Free. 271-6713.

Books & Brews — “I Have the Right To” by Chessy Prout, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Co. on Zion Road in Fayetteville. Hosted by Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Sept. 5 (Thursday)

Drop In And Draw — Live model and studio space free for artists, 1-3 p.m. every Thursday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Bring your own materials; easels are provided. 784-2787.

Opening Reception — For “Norma Tomboulian: Life Into Clay,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10. This exhibit, through Dec. 29, will showcase works of sculpture and watercolor by Tomboulian, as well as sculpture and artwork by various artists she has collected over the years. Also included will be The Camelot Chess Set, which is 16 life-sized busts by Norma Tomboulian, in the classic style of the famed Arthurian legend, now residing in FSRAM’s permanent collection. 784-2787.

Opening Reception — For “Good Humor,” a selection of recent paintings & drawings by Jan Gosnell, 5-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. Free. fenixfayettevilleart.com. 444-0066.

Opening Reception — For “Personal Space,” with art by Buffalo, Kasey Hodges, Angela Davis Johnson, Melissa Milton, Dylan Mortimer, Erika Nelson, Tina Oppenheimer & Linda Vredeveld, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Show open through Sept. 29. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

First Thursday Film — “The Enchanted Cottage,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

“Curious George: The Golden Meatball” — Presented by the Young Actors Guild, 7 p.m. Sept. 5-7; 2 p.m. Sept. 7-8, King Opera House in Van Buren. $10. weareyag.com.

__

Sept. 6 (Friday)

Harvest Poetry Reading — With poets Ross Gay, Geffrey Davis, John Yau and Gwendolyn Ann Hill celebrating the release of Davis’ book, “Night Angler,” 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“You Lift Me Up” — A concert with the Bella Vista Men’s Chorus, 7 p.m. Sept. 6 & 3 p.m. Sept. 8, Bella Vista Community Church. $10 at the door. 616-3083.

__

Sept. 7 (Saturday)

Woodcarvers of NWA Show — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7 & 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 8, Frisco Station Mall in Rogers. Competition in 40-plus events. Free. 381-3014.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Legomania — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Arkansas Comic Con — With Denise Crosby, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Kel Mitchell, Kevin Sorbo & Sean Astin, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 7 & 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8, Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. $30-$50. arkansascomiccon.com.

Super Saturday — Music with Farmer & The Markets, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RAM Saturdays — Hands-on exploration of a new medium or type of art, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday in September, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free for all ages. Please wear art-making clothing. 784-2787.

Spoken Word Art — With Na’Tosha De’Von, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Saturday Family Story Time — 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for families. 271-3192.

__

Sept. 8 (Sunday)

Fall Music & Art Festival — 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Terra Studios east of Fayetteville. $10 in advance; $15 day of. terrastudios.com.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Second Sunday Author — With Amanda McKinney, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Figure Drawing — 4-6 p.m. Sept. 8, 15 & 22, Art Ventures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com