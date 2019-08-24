Art OverView

Hands-on opportunities add to gallery experiences

Now

“Nature’s Nation: American Art and Environment” — Featuring 100 artworks from 70 eminent US collections, through Sept. 9, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $16. 657-2335.

Ozark Quilt Fair — Accepting entries for event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Quilters and quilt lovers are invited to display new and antique quilts for show and sale on the museum grounds. The entry fee is $10 per exhibitor. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 11. shilohmuseum.org or 750-8165.

Eye Spy — An Inaugural Student Competition, through Sept. 21, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 7y84-2787.

A Kellie Lehr Exhibition — Nature paintings, through Sept. 29, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. bryan@acozarks.org.

“Color Field” — Discover large, colorful sculptures against the lush backdrop of an Ozark forest in this outdoor exhibition exploring the impact color has on our lives, through Sept. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

“Perspectives on Darkness and Lightness” — Sculptures and drawings by UALR professor Michael Warrick, through Sept. 30, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith’s Windgate Art & Design Gallery, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. Email Don.Lee@uafs.edu.

Sept. 3

Knitters And Crocheters — Open to people of all ages and levels of expertise, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Sept. 4

Discover Drawing — A free class with Anna Lewis, noon-2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free for adults. 646-3945.

Sept. 5

Drop In And Draw — Live model and studio space free for artists, 1-3 p.m. every Thursday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Bring your own materials; easels are provided. 784-2787.

Opening Reception — For “Norma Tomboulian: Life Into Clay,” 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $10. This exhibit, through Dec. 29, will showcase works of sculpture and watercolor by Tomboulian, as well as sculpture and artwork by various artists she has collected over the years. Also included will be The Camelot Chess Set, which is 16 life-sized busts by Norma Tomboulian, in the classic style of the famed Arthurian legend, now residing in FSRAM’s permanent collection. 784-2787.

Opening Reception — For “Good Humor,” a selection of recent paintings & drawings by Jan Gosnell, 5-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. Free. fenixfayettevilleart.com. 444-0066.

Opening Reception — For “Personal Space,” with art by Buffalo, Kasey Hodges, Angela Davis Johnson, Melissa Milton, Dylan Mortimer, Erika Nelson, Tina Oppenheimer & Linda Vredeveld, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Show open through Sept. 29. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Sept. 7

RAM Saturdays — Hands-on exploration of a new medium or type of art, noon-4 p.m. every Saturday in September, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free for all ages. Please wear art-making clothing. 784-2787.

Sept. 8

Figure Drawing — 4-6 p.m. Sept. 8, 15 & 22, Art Ventures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Sept. 9

B’Creative Stitchers — For those doing any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving and crocheting, 10 a.m. Mondays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Sept. 11

Figure Drawing — From the nude model, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. Register at 657-2335.

Sept. 12

Art On The Bricks — Including a new exhibition of “Men With Earrings,” photographs of Eurekans (pictured) by Eureka Springs artist John Rankine, 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the Zephyr Blevins Gallery at the Victory Theatre and pop-up art shows 4:30-7:30 p.m. all over downtown Rogers. godowntownrogers.com/art-on-the-bricks.

Sept. 13

Art by the Glass — Meditation Art with Matt Miller, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $30. Register at 657-2335.

Sept. 14

Soapmaking for Beginners — 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $40. Register at OzarkFolkways.org or 634-3791.

Portraiture On the Square — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesNWA.org.

Ozark Quilt Fair — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Quilters and quilt lovers are invited to display new and antique quilts for show and sale on the museum grounds. Free admission. shilohmuseum.org or 750-8165.

Gallery Conversation — Pianist Lara Downes on Georgia O’Keeffe, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Sept. 15

Sunday Salon Artist Talk — 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. ArtVenturesnWA.org.

Sept. 16

Figure Drawing — From a clothed model, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. Register at 657-2335.

Sept. 17

History Happy Hour — 6-8 p.m., Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. $5 at the door.

Sept. 19

Gallery Conversation — “A Walk in the Woods” with curator Alejo Benedetti, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335.

Sept. 20

Distinguished Speaker Series — With producer, writer, entrepreneur, advocate Tonya Lewis Lee, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. Register at 657-2335.

Sept. 21

Kitchen Apothecary — Turn everyday kitchen spices and foods into great-tasting, health-supporting extracts and blends, 3 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $15. Register at OzarkFolkways.org or 634-3791.

Sept. 27

Art Night Out — A “Color Field” celebration, 6-10 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. Register at 657-2335.

Sept. 28

Saturday Session — Tempera, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $10. Register at 657-2335.

Enhancing Homemade Paper — Learn to add textural enhancements to handmade paper, dye it, paint it, print on it, form it into shapes such as bowls, and how to use it with your desktop printer, 1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. Register at OzarkFolkways.org or 634-3791.

All Month

“From Self to Serving” — Art by Lori Lincks, through Sept. 30, Bolder Coffee in Rogers. Email demara.titzer@gmail.com.

“Mirror, Mirror: The Prints of Alison Saar” — Addressing issues of race, gender and spirituality, Saar’s lithographs, etchings and woodblock prints are evocations of her sculptures, for which she is renowned, through Oct. 4, Joy Pratt Markham Gallery at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. 571-2766 to schedule a tour.

“Tempera” — This focus exhibition explores the unique qualities of tempera painting and how it has shaped the art world over the centuries, through Oct. 14, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

David Mudrinich — “An Element of Nature: Drawings, Paintings & Beehives,” through Nov. 24, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

“Scenes of Madison County” — A photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, through Dec. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Model Homes” — An exhibit featuring doll houses and small-scale replicas of real houses from the 1900s, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com