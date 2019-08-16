All The Tacos

Torchy’s opens on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville

They’re both faces you’re likely to recognize. Kinya Christian is an artist and CEO of 4209 Creative in Springdale. Her husband, Emory Christian, has been in restaurant management for more than 33 years, having worked all over the country with Cheesecake Factory, Ted’s Montana Grill, Chili’s, Copeland’s of New Orleans, Bonefish Grill — and now Torchy’s Tacos.

Friends and family tried out the new Fayetteville location of the popular Austin, Texas, restaurant last week, and Kinya Christian hopes they have the same reaction she did.

“The first Torchy’s we ate at and caught the Torchy’s fever was actually the store he trained in for eight weeks, located in Plano, Texas,” she says. “And it was literally like a fever! Once you’ve had a Torchy’s taco, it’s hard to want any other kind!”

Business Insider named Torchy’s Tacos, founded in 2006, the best fast-food chain of 2018, with food critics saying they loved “the way the tacos include a diverse, yet unexpected blend of ingredients” and praising the “the devilishly cheeky decor.”

Taco ingredients include habanero battered fried shrimp, fried chicken, green chile pork, fried avocado, baja shrimp, Jamaican jerk chicken and blackened salmon. The menu also offers chips and dips, salad, street corn, refried beans and Mexican rice.

“Emory’s favorite — if you had to twist his arm for a single answer! — are the breakfast tacos, which are served Friday through Sunday, until 2 p.m.,” Kinya Christian says.

Visit torchytacos.com/location/fayetteville for more information.