LIVE! in NWA

Aug. 9
Richard Burnett — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
Old Salt Union — Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.
Sam Tallent — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Cat House, Eureka Springs.
Drifters Mile — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jesse Joice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mr. Cabbagehead & The Screaming Radishes — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
K.I.D.S. — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Rick Atha — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Pat Ryan Key — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Sevendust — 9:30 p.m.; Dawn Cate Band at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$30.
Charlie & Larry — 6 p.m. ‘Dirty Songs Tour.’ The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Amarugia Ridge Runners — 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Ryan Davis — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
Comedy Show — 9 p.m. Tulsa Takeover. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
JAB — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Dime Box Duo — 6 p.m., Smokin’ A’s Bar-B-Que, Fayetteville.
Mark Trammell Quartet — 7 p.m., Sunnyside Baptist Church, Rogers.
Wesley Michael Hayes — 9:30 p.m.; Dial Up at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.
The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Sarah Loethen & Andrew McLaughlin — 9:30 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Aug. 10
Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Cidery Night Comedy Show — 8:30 p.m. Tulsa Takeover. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Woodstock Party — 50 years later. Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Rod Robertson Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
David Ball — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
The Ginsingers — 8 p.m., Clark Creek Farms’ Cafe, Harrison.
Mixtapes — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.
Charlie & Larry — 6 p.m. ‘Dirty Songs Tour.’ The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Amarugia Ridge Runners — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
RetroPill Launch Party — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$50.
Silverado — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.
Makin Loaf — 8 p.m., with Traveling Squirrels. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Mark Shields & Good Company — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Homeschool Dropouts — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Roby Pantall — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.
Mouton — 9 p.m., with The Chads, and Jess Harp. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
The Swon Brothers — 9 p.m.; Kolt Barber at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.
412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Odd Key Party — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Aug. 11
Woodstock 50th Anniversary — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.
Bob Fest — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
RetroPill Launch Party — 7 p.m., with Chubby, Oblivinatti, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$50.
Silverado — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Hawk & Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Aug. 13
Jesse Dean Co. — 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.
NWA Music Industry Meetup — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Nicholas Clark — West & Watson, Fayetteville.
Aug. 14
Blue Thread — 6 p.m., Five & Dime, Bentonville.
+LIVE+ & Bush — 7 p.m., with Our Lady Peace. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$119.
Aug. 15
JWG — 7 p.m., Cathouse, Eureka Springs.
Easton Corbin — 8 p.m.; Blake Turner at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $25.
1Hundred Proof — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$8.
Colony House — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Master — 7:30 p.m., with Claustrofobia, Dusk, and Vore. Nomads, Fayetteville. $10-$15.
Conga Keyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.
Thomas Rhett — 7 p.m., with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Akins. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $105.25-$255.
Aricka Lews — 6 p.m., with The Honey Collective, for Notes At Night. Yeyo’s, Bentonville.
