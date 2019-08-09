LIVE! in NWA

Aug. 9

Richard Burnett — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.

Old Salt Union — Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.

Sam Tallent — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville. $7.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Cat House, Eureka Springs.

Drifters Mile — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jesse Joice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Mr. Cabbagehead & The Screaming Radishes — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.

K.I.D.S. — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.

Rick Atha — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.

Pat Ryan Key — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.

Sevendust — 9:30 p.m.; Dawn Cate Band at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $25-$30.

Charlie & Larry — 6 p.m. ‘Dirty Songs Tour.’ The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Amarugia Ridge Runners — 9 p.m., Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Ryan Davis — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

Comedy Show — 9 p.m. Tulsa Takeover. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

JAB — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Dime Box Duo — 6 p.m., Smokin’ A’s Bar-B-Que, Fayetteville.

Mark Trammell Quartet — 7 p.m., Sunnyside Baptist Church, Rogers.

Wesley Michael Hayes — 9:30 p.m.; Dial Up at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.

The Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Sarah Loethen & Andrew McLaughlin — 9:30 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Aug. 10

Jamie Lou & the Hullabaloo — 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Cidery Night Comedy Show — 8:30 p.m. Tulsa Takeover. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Woodstock Party — 50 years later. Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Rod Robertson Band — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

David Ball — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

The Ginsingers — 8 p.m., Clark Creek Farms’ Cafe, Harrison.

Mixtapes — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10-$12.

Charlie & Larry — 6 p.m. ‘Dirty Songs Tour.’ The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Amarugia Ridge Runners — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

RetroPill Launch Party — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$50.

Silverado — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.

Makin Loaf — 8 p.m., with Traveling Squirrels. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Mark Shields & Good Company — 7 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Homeschool Dropouts — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Roby Pantall — Ruth’s Chris, Rogers.

Mouton — 9 p.m., with The Chads, and Jess Harp. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

The Swon Brothers — 9 p.m.; Kolt Barber at 7. Tontitown Grape Festival.

412 West — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Odd Key Party — 9 p.m., West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Aug. 11

Woodstock 50th Anniversary — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co., Bentonville.

Bob Fest — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

RetroPill Launch Party — 7 p.m., with Chubby, Oblivinatti, and more. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$50.

Silverado — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Hawk & Seed — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Aug. 13

Jesse Dean Co. — 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.

NWA Music Industry Meetup — 6 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Nicholas Clark — West & Watson, Fayetteville.

Aug. 14

Blue Thread — 6 p.m., Five & Dime, Bentonville.

+LIVE+ & Bush — 7 p.m., with Our Lady Peace. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$119.

Aug. 15

JWG — 7 p.m., Cathouse, Eureka Springs.

Easton Corbin — 8 p.m.; Blake Turner at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla. $25.

1Hundred Proof — 7 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $5-$8.

Colony House — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Master — 7:30 p.m., with Claustrofobia, Dusk, and Vore. Nomads, Fayetteville. $10-$15.

Conga Keyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.

Thomas Rhett — 7 p.m., with Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson, and Rhett Akins. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $105.25-$255.

Aricka Lews — 6 p.m., with The Honey Collective, for Notes At Night. Yeyo’s, Bentonville.

