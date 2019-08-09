8 Days a Week

Aug. 9 (Friday)

Bargains Galore on 64 — 160 miles of yard sales, antiques, collectibles, and flea markets from Fort Smith past Conway to Beebe, Aug. 9-10, along Arkansas 64. Email bgaloreon64@gmail.com.

Benton County Fair — Aug. 9-10, Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville, 7640 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd. Free; carnival armbands are $25. 795-8900, bentoncountyfairar.org.

Tontitown Grape Festival — Aug. 9-10, 154 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., west of Springdale. Parking, admission and entertainment are free; carnival armbands $25. tontitowngrapefestival.com.

Friday Morning Family Movies — “The LEGO Movie,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Bluegrass Blast — 3 p.m. Aug. 9-10, Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. eurekasprings.org.

Summer Family Fun — Mil’s Trills, an award-winning Brooklyn-based children’s music artist, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Annie” — The classic tale of an orphan, her dog and the millionaire who becomes her family, Aug. 9-11, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28-$39. 631-8988 or arkansaspublic theatre.org.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20-$35. 783-2966.

Aug. 10 (Saturday)

Walk And Talk — Washington-Willow Historic District with Judy Costello, 9 a.m., meet in front of Headquarters House on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dr. Compton Day — A community event for all ages to learn about conservation, environmental stewardship and recreational activities and celebrate Neil Compton for the conservation work he did, 9 a.m.-noon, Compton Gardens in Bentonville. 254-3870.

Dr. Compton Day Story Time — 9:15 a.m., Compton Gardens in Bentonville. Presented by the Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Three cards/$15. 855-1753.

Mother Nature Reads — “Caterpillar to Butterfly,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Pinch Pot Class — 11-11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. $7.50. Register at terrastudios.com.

RAM Saturday — Rainbow Butterfly make and take, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Clay Dragon Class — 1-2:30 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. $25. Register at terrastudios.com.

Quilt Show-and-Tell — With quilt historian Alice McElwain, 1-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Folks are invited to bring in quilts for McElwain to examine for clues about the quilt’s history. She will also offer tips for care and storage of quilts and on the process of having a quilt appraised. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Second Saturday Gallery Stroll — Featuring mixed media works by Josh Clark, 5-9 p.m., Eureka Fine Art Gallery in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Cinema Night — Charlie Chaplin’s “The Kid,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; bring your favorite beanie chair, floor pillow, lawn chair, etc. 784-2787.

Night on the Town — Glass fusion jewelry, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40. 581-2706.

Aug. 11 (Sunday)

Kessler Mountain Jam — A cross country race that is part of the Arkansas Mountain Bike Championship Series, 7 a.m.-1 p.m., Kessler Mountain Regional Park in Fayetteville. 444-3463.

Clay Bird House Class — 1-3 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. $55. Register at terrastudios.com.

Sunday Music at Terra — Eclectic acoustic music with Hawk & Seed )Alexander and Jesse Lynn Wayne), 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. Free. terrastudios.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Second Sunday Author Talk — With Mark Usler, author of “Home Town Revelation State by State: How America’s Cities, Towns and States Acquired Their Names,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 12 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — For those doing any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving and crocheting, 10 a.m. Mondays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Book Talk — “Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body” by Roxane Gay, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cover to Cover — “The 14th Goldfish” by Jennifer Holm, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. For grades 4-6. 271-6816.

Glenn Miller Orchestra — With vocals by Nick Hilscher, Hannah Truckenbrod & the Moonlight Serenaders, 6 p.m., Lyric Theatre in Harrison. $25 & up. 870-391-3504.

Aug. 13 (Tuesday)

What the Health Wellness Series — Falls Part Two: Living Safely at Home, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

The Book Lover’s Club — 10:15 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Knitters And Crocheters — Open to people of all ages and levels of expertise, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Books & Brews — “The Lost City of the Monkey God” by Douglas Preston, 6 p.m., El Sol Restaurant in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Book Club — “Beneath a Scarlet Sky” by Mark T. Sullivan, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

NWA Letter Writing Society — Sharing mail art ideas, postal ephemera, special correspondence and writing letters, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Terrific Tuesday — Jesse Dean in Concert, 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Aug. 14 (Wednesday)

Try FPL — Essential Oils 101, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Open Chess Play — 6-7:30 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for adults. 271-3192.

Live at the Five & Dime Series — Blue Thread: Cristi Catt, Nikola Radan & Friends, 6-8 p.m., Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Free. 575-4801.

Aug. 15 (Thursday)

Open Mic Night — Woodstock Celebration, 7-8:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Full Moon Kayak Tour — 7-10 p.m., Hobbs State Park visitor center near Rogers. $12-$25. Reservations at 789-5000.

Aug. 16 (Friday)

Aug. 17 (Saturday)

Hand-Built Leaf Plates — 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 17 & Aug. 31, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. 634-3791.

Secchi Day — A science fair, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Prairie Creek Lakeside Amphitheater near Rogers. Free. bwdh2o.org.

Shiloh Saturday — Seed-ball making workshop with staff members from Feed Communities, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Pokemon Club — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. For ages 6-11. 271-6816.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Chess at the Library — 3 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For grades K-12. Free. faylib.org.

Basin Spring Park Music Series — The Cate Brothers, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Dandelion Heart Concert — Folksy, multi-part harmonies with melodic backing by cello, guitar, mandolin, & hand percussion, 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 suggested donation. 634-3791.

Aug. 18 (Sunday)

Sunday Salon Artist Talk — With artists Amanda Heinbockel, Robyn Horn, Michele Fox, Holly Laws, Alice Andrews & Denise Nicholson, 1-4 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

