Leo – Learning How to be Leaders. Praise Needed. July 31, 2019

We begin the astrological week with Sun, Moon, Venus and Mars in Leo, the sign of the golden lion and the sign in which we praise, recognize, honor, applaud, extol, commend, admire, speak well of, give credit and pay tribute to everyone during the entire Leo month, especially Leos who need all of these to properly advance, progress, develop and evolve.

Leo is about being creative and receiving recognition in the full light and grace of their creativity. This recognition helps develop their identity.

The key to Leo is “I am (exist) because (through what) I create.”If we created t-shirts for each sign, the Leo t-shirt would read: “For my evolutionary growth and well-being, and even if I act at first like a benevolent dictator, please be patient with me. And praise, recognize and admire me constantly. I am learning how to be a creative leader”

This information is especially important for parents and teachers of Leo children in order to understand their behaviors, know what their tasks are and help focus Leo’s fiery creative nature.

Someday the world will understand the tasks, gifts, purpose, journey and sufferings of all twelve signs. For now, those reading this who understand can begin to change and bring understanding to the world – one Leo at a time.

ARIES: Being creative may not be your most important self-identity. Initiating things is. However, creativity is hounding you every minute and for weeks to come you’ll be called to new productive endeavors. You will respond to all changes coming your way in terms of how you’re recognized, and who you may think you are, which is limited, because you’re much more than that. Observe everything. Your path has power and purpose.

TAURUS: Home and everything connected with home must hold your focused attention for there is much to be done there. I will also tell you that your digestion may be going through difficult times and so you need to be very careful of your diet. Enzymes, probiotics, acidophilus and Calcium Phos (homeopathic) are some or all of what’s needed to tend to your sensitive digestion. Maintain adequate electrolytes and water.

GEMINI: Many Geminis have contacted me this week concerning what I wrote for their sign. The reason for reading everything I write is to gather enough esoteric wisdom for your esoteric journal (which you are to create) so you can begin to have the framework within that unifies polarities through your ability to love (Ray 2), which happens when enough information has been gathered. When love happens then wisdom comes forth too (your tasks in the coming times). For now, you’re to study, create your journal and ponder on these things.

CANCER: Communication may feel more difficult and you may in response feel anger and frustration. Simultaneously others could be acting out those feelings for you. You may be focused on money, finances and resources. Your pride in what you have makes you want to share it and this is good. Your resources allow different ways of tithing. Whatever you give opens a gate and always what you give is returned ten-fold. That’s a cosmic law.

LEO: Happy Birthday, Leo. The Sun’s light illuminates and brings you something new and golden, wanted and loved. The past, present and future all show up for your birthday providing you with the opportunity to work on forgiveness, have gratitude, value every experience, and at the end offer (internally) love to everyone encountered in your life. There is an added amount of courage being offered to you, and a momentum to move forward into a deeper level of creativity. A profound sense of empowerment is hovering over and all around. You need not restrict yourself. The grass grows all by itself.

VIRGO: As you begin things and are held back over and over (Mercury retrograde in its shadow) go slow and let yourself rest a bit so that your inner self (physical body, emotions and mind) can restructure itself. This creates a new mind with new thoughts, visions, ideas, and realities. We all need this reorientation (and slowing down) several times in our lives so new values and new inner resources can be impressed on us from on high. Contemplation of these things provides relief.

LIBRA: You hop (drive?) between home and work, wondering how to gracefully balance both areas of life. Emotions pull you home, responsibilities call from work. Although constantly changing, you’re warm and safe at home (wherever and whatever home is for you now). However, a magnetic pull calls you to work often overtime. Daily life seems ever so complicated and ever-shifting. You can’t count on anything consistent. You’re learning how to navigate the waters of change. You’ll be the captain when everything falls down.

SCORPIO: Try not to plunge carelessly into anything including other people’s lives. Maintain poise within the constant daily variations of reality. Your work, home, values are shifting. As you evaluate all communications, home is both dissolving and later coming together, and a new creativity is on the horizon. Don’t worry about any unusual occurrences. They are normal in times of transition. Soon your resources expand and a new garden appears.

SAGITTARIUS: What’s written for Scorpio applies to you. However, you’re in a state that’s even more difficult for it seems your entire inner self is being excavated so that whoever you really are can be brought forth. You can think of yourself as a found object of art, strangely beautiful and made of parts shiny, luminous and deeply intelligent. It’s good to think of yourself in this way for it contains hope and virtue, light amidst darkness, solitude within the crowd. You’re always in control. Know this (about your Soul).

CAPRICORN: There’s something you want; a change of place, of venue, of work, of things in life deeply needed. Use your kitchen or dining room table as your workshop. Tape down large sheets of paper, gather the family, have lots of colored pens and pencils available, and begin as a family (or group of friends) to draw in detail what you want/need. Do this as an exercise each day/evening. Don’t miss a day. You are bringing what you need into form and matter. You will teach manifestation. This is what magic actually is. Disciples are White Magicians.

AQUARIUS: You are blending, merging and adapting your life into an art form through your various creative endeavors. We come into incarnation hoping to fulfill our tasks (different each lifetime). Then in one particular lifetime we begin to live within our particular gifts. We become happy and joyful and life feels luminous. This is an Initiation, an inner spiritual growth phase. It’s the path of Ray 7, the ray star of Aquarius’s ruler Uranus. You then bring humanity a revolution of beauty.

PISCES: After the last few weeks (months, years, lifetimes) of visionary work, it’s back to the drawing board, back to work creating the foundation for future endeavors. Seek to create a routine that summons your abilities and simultaneously serves others. There is a sense of bittersweetness – you understand the sadness of hopes dashed yet you carry on, straight into the eye of the hurricane. Read Aquarius’ task and follow through with yours. Energy follows thought. Energy expends energy. The energy of beauty is your task.

~Risa – writer, teacher, counselor, mentor, astrologer, esotericist

