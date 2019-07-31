Global Goals

Faulkner Center brings world to UA stage

BECCA MARTIN-BROWN

bmartin@nwadg.com

For a 4-year-old, the Jim & Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center isn’t just walking well, it’s running.

“Our first season consisted of just two shows and one master class,” remembers Nicole Cotton-Leachman, the center’s managing director. “And mainly only attended by people on campus.”

This year, the University of Arkansas’ Faulkner Center, located in what was once the University Museum and originally the University Field House, will offer four major performances, plus a variety of talks and workshops — and that’s not to mention all of the UA events that will take place on its stage.

“Our mission has encompassed even more minority and global artists since the beginning,” says Cotton-Leachman. “We have been able to expose our campus and the community to numerous cultures and more intimate settings with these artists through residencies such as workshops and public lectures. We have also been able to bring in a visual arts aspect through art exhibitions in our lobbies that have brought exposure to national, regional and local artists especially — with the help of Art Ventures.”

With this season’s lineup including topics of cultural identity, indigenous rights, the rise of the first African-American superstar, one of America’s most popular contemporary female pianists and one of the leading Sudanese voices of today, Cotton-Leachman promises “we have stayed true to our mission of providing an educational, community-centered approach to the performing arts.”

“The mission in part is to provide a professional environment for U of A students to receive hands-on experience in administration, production and marketing in the performing arts field,” she explains. “It is the Faulkner Center’s responsibility to contribute to education and excellence in the community, helping build a new generation of artists and patrons. What we have developed further is our diversity and inclusion component, as it is more relevant than ever.”

And Cotton-Leachman is nowhere near done.

“We have some exciting opportunities next year that we hope to announce in early 2020,” she says. “We have been in deep discussions with portions of Fayetteville schools about how our artists can interact with their students and even help them with some of their performance ventures. We are applying for some grants that will make these programs successful and have found support at every turn.”

__

FYI

Faulkner PAC

Season

Sept. 18 — 123 Andreas: Bring in the Music Workshop!, 9:40-10:30 a.m., Faulkner Center.

Nov. 14 — Martha Redbone: A discussion based on cultural preservation, Indigenous rights and cultural identity, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Nov. 15 — Martha Redbone Roots Project: The Garden of Love-Songs of William Blake, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Center. Hear the entire Blake album and other Appalachian-themed tunes from Bone Hill: The Concert. There will also be a post-show Q&A.

Jan. 30 — “Josephine The Play”: A burlesque cabaret “dream play” combining cabaret, theater and dance to tell the story of the iconic Josephine Baker, the first African-American international superstar and one of the most remarkable figures of the 20th century, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Center. The show is intended for adult audiences; it contains adult content and nudity.

April 4 — Robin Spielberg in Concert: Hailed as one of America’s most popular contemporary female pianists/composers, she has been featured in live performances on such programs as “The Soul of Christmas: A Celtic Music Celebration with Thomas Moore” and “The Great American Ballroom Challenge” on PBS, “CBS Saturday Morning,” ABC News, Lifetime Live and NPR, 7 p.m., Faulkner Center.

April 22 — Salma El Assal: An informal discussion about her career and Sudanese and Egyptian music, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

April 23 — Salma El Assal: One of the leading Sudanese voices of today presenting a suite of traditional Sudanese songs, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Center.

Season tickets went on sale July 26 and are available at faulkner.uark.edu. Senior discounts and student/faculty/staff pricing are available, along with a Pick 3 option that is new this season.

INFO — 575-5387