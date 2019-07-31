8 Days A Week

Aug. 2 (Friday)

Friday Morning Family Movies — “The Angry Birds Movie,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

’90s Night — Rainy Day Recess, starting with a ’90s-style assembly featuring the Natural History Educational Co. of the Mid-South, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“An Element of Nature: A Sense of Place” — A lecture by David Mudrinich, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $15 nonmembers. Tickets at 784-2787.

“Annie” — The classic tale of an orphan, her dog and the millionaire who becomes her family, Aug. 2-3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4; again Aug. 8-11, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28-$39. 631-8988 or arkansaspublic theatre.org.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-3; 2 p.m. Aug. 4; again Aug. 8-10, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20-$35. 783-2966.

Aug. 3 (Saturday)

Book Sale — Hosted by the Friends of the Fayetteville Public Library, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3 & 1-5 p.m. Aug. 4, in the library lobby and Friends bookstore. 25 cents to $1, plus $5 fill-a-bag on Sunday. 856-7104.

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Trains, Trains & More Trains” — Celebrating the history of the railroad in the Rogers community with model trains of all sizes and objects from the museum’s collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Super Saturday — Live animals with Natural History Educational Co. of the Mid-South, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Fun Night — Ceramic Pet Bowls, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $20. 581-2706.

Aug. 4 (Sunday)

Sunday Music at Terra — With country musician Bobby Smith, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. Free. 643-3185.

’80s Music Trivia — For adults, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Aug. 5 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

B’Creative Stitchers — For those doing any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving and crocheting, 10 a.m. Mondays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Art in the Park Reception — 5 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Yoga @ FPL — 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Yoga & Art — 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335.

Book Talk at Night — “I Have the Right To” by Chessy Prout, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 6 (Tuesday)

What the Health Series — Falls: Prevention, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free in conjunction with the Schmieding Center. faylib.org.

Toddler Tuesday — 11 a.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Knitters And Crocheters — Open to people of all ages and levels of expertise, 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Heartfulness Meditation — 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Aug. 7 (Wednesday)

Discover Drawing — With Anna Lewis, noon-2 p.m., Miller Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 646-3945.

Books & Brews — “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunset Kayak Tour — 7-10 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $12-$25. Register at 789-5000.

Skyspace Nights — Star Party with Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 8:30-10:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 8 (Thursday)

Crimes & Clues Book Club — “The Little Stranger” by Sarah Waters, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop In & Draw — 1-3 p.m. every Thursday, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Robert Parson, author of “Greater Than a Tourist: Fort Smith,” 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Art & English — Practice speaking, listening, reading, and writing English while discussing artworks in the galleries, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. Email Emily.Rodriguez@CrystalBridges.org to register.

Aug. 9 (Friday)

Friday Morning Family Movies — “The LEGO Movie,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Summer Family Fun — Mil’s Trills, an award-winning Brooklyn-based children’s music artist, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Aug. 10 (Saturday)

Walk And Talk — Washington-Willow Historic District with Judy Costello, 9 a.m., meet in front of Headquarters House on Dickson Street in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Dr. Compton Day — A community event for all ages to learn about conservation, environmental stewardship and recreational activities and celebrate Neil Compton for the conservation work he did, 9 a.m.-noon, Compton Gardens in Bentonville. 254-3870.

Dr. Compton Day Story Time — 9:15 a.m., Compton Gardens in Bentonville. Presented by the Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 10 a.m.-noon & 1-3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Three cards/$15. 855-1753.

Mother Nature Reads — “Caterpillar to Butterfly,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Pinch Pot Class — 11-11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. $7.50. Register at terrastudios.com.

RAM Saturday — Rainbow Butterfly make and take, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Clay Dragon Class — 1-2:30 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. $25. Register at terrastudios.com.

Quilt Show-and-Tell — With quilt historian Alice McElwain, 1-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Folks are invited to bring in quilts for McElwain to examine for clues about the quilt’s history. She will also offer tips for care and storage of quilts and on the process of having a quilt appraised. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Second Saturday Gallery Stroll — Featuring mixed media works by Josh Clark, 5-9 p.m., Eureka Fine Art Gallery in Eureka Springs. Free. Email johnrankine69@gmail.com.

Cinema Night — Charlie Chaplin’s “The Kid,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free; bring your favorite beanie chair, floor pillow, lawn chair, etc. 784-2787.

Night on the Town — Glass fusion jewelry, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $40. 581-2706.

Aug. 11 (Sunday)

Clay Bird House Class — 1-3 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. $55. Register at terrastudios.com.

Sunday Music at Terra — Eclectic acoustic music with Hawk & Seed )Alexander and Jesse Lynn Wayne), 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. Free. terrastudios.com.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Second Sunday Author Talk — With Mark Usler, author of “Home Town Revelation State by State: How America’s Cities, Towns and States Acquired Their Names,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Aug. 12 (Monday)

Glenn Miller Orchestra — With vocals by Nick Hilscher, Hannah Truckenbrod & the Moonlight Serenaders, 6 p.m., Lyric Theatre in Harrison. $25 & up. 870-391-3504.

