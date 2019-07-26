8 Days A Week

July 26 (Friday)

Exchange Choreography Dance Festival — July 26-27, Liddy Doenges Theater at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center. thebellhouse.info/2019-festival-schedule.

Friday Morning Movie — “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” 1o a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Friday Feature Film — “Space Buddies,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Finders Keepers — A roundtable for antiques lovers, 1 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. 621-1154.

Friday Matinee — “E.T. The Extraterrestrial,” 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Teen Feature Film — “Mortal Engines,” 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free for teens. 271-3192.

Art By the Glass — Floral Workshop with Bloom Floral, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

Music on the Square — With Effron White and Tater, Mater and Squarsh, 7 p.m., on the square in Kingston. Free. facebook.com/KingstonMusicOnTheSquare.

“Mamma Mia!” — With the music of ABBA, 7:30 p.m. July 26-27; 3 p.m. July 28, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. $15-$40. Final weekend. 751-5441.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” — 7:30 p.m. July 26-27 & 31, Aug. 1-3 and 8-10; 2 p.m. July 28 & Aug. 4, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $20-$35. 783-2966.

“Annie” — The classic tale of an orphan, her dog and the millionaire who becomes her family, 8 p.m. July 26-27; 2 p.m. July 28; again Aug. 1-4 & Aug. 8-11, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $28-$39. 631-8988 or arkansaspublic theatre.org.

__

July 27 (Saturday)

Artistry in Wood — With the Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Bella Vista Assembly of God, 1771 Forest Hills Blvd. Email wordwinds@cox.net.

Creative Visions For Kids — With Kelli McCain Nixon, who will lead participants through the construction of their own Quapaw-style pottery vessel, 10 a.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. Free for ages 5 & older. Register at monah.us.

Read to Sissy — A therapy dog, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Shiloh Saturday — With musician David Rothenberg exploring nature sounds, 10-11:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Ozark Wireless Society — 10 a.m, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — With Emphasis Entertainment dance troupe, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Gallery Conversation — Benton and the Buffalo River with Catherine Wallack, architectural records archivist at the University of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Author Talk — With Nita Gould, author of “Remembering Ella: A 1912 Murder and Mystery in the Arkansas Ozarks,” 2 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Sew Simple — A Maker Studio Program designed for adult sewing enthusiasts, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Forest Concert Series — A Roots Fest showcase with the Charlie Hunter Trio, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

__

July 28 (Sunday)

Clayton Conversation — “The Facts & Fictions of True Grit” with Park Ranger Cody Faber, 1:30 p.m., Clayton House museum in Fort Smith. $10 nonmembers. Reservations at 783-3000.

Mountain Street Stage — Paper Moon Shiners, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Jam With the Squirrels — Bring any instrument and/or singing voice and play familiar favorites with the Squirrel Jam community music ensemble, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Mountainburg. Free. 634-3791.

__

July 29 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — For all handwork from cross stitching to crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Auditions — For “The Rocky Horror Show,” 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. 631-8988.

__

July 30 (Tuesday)

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Terrific Tuesday — Intergalactic Party, 2-3:30 p.m., Windsor Branch of the Fort Smith Library. Free for all ages. 785-0405.

Terrific Tuesday — Free admission, 5-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. 750-2620.

__

July 31 (Wednesday)

Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic — 10 a.m., Rogers Public Library. 621-1152.

Super Science With Stephen Cox — 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Museum in the Library — Sharks, with a UA Museum curator, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

RPL Cookbook Club — Pick a cookbook, choose a cheesy dish to cook, and bring it to share, 5:30 p.m., Rogers Public Library. 621-1152.

Live at the Five & Dime — With Chris Teal Trio, 6 p.m., Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Free. 575-4801.

Sunset Kayak Tour — 7-10 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. $12-$25. Register at 789-5000.

Stargazing — With the UA Space Hogs, 8:30-10 p.m., University of Arkansas Agricultural Park between Garland Street and Knapp Street. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

__

Aug. 1 (Thursday)

Movie Matinee — “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

First Thursday Films — “A Face in the Crowd,” 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

__

Aug. 2 (Friday)

Friday Morning Family Movies — “The Angry Birds Movie,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

’90s Night — Rainy Day Recess, starting with a ’90s-style assembly featuring the Natural History Educational Co. of the Mid-South, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Aug. 3 (Saturday)

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Hosted by Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Live animals with Natural History Educational Co. of the Mid-South, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Aug. 4 (Sunday)

__

Aug. 5 (Monday)

Book Talk at Night — “I Have the Right To” by Chessy Prout, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Sunday Music at Terra — With The Baskins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. Free. terrastudios.com.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com