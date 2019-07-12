LIVE! in NWA
July 12
Brian Huntress — 8:30 p.m. with William Pierce, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Anitra Jay — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Ponder the Albatross — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Mayday By Midnight — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Clint Scholz — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Emily Rowland — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Members Only — 9:30 p.m.; Loose Change at 7; The Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.
Jamie Utley & Curt Fletcher — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowel. $10.
Blue Muse — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
The Candid — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Ryan Trickey & Jeff Nelson — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
Roby Pantall — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Big Shred — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Alabama — 7 p.m., with John Anderson, and Exile. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $45-$129.50.
Route 358 — West and Watson, Fayetteville.
July 13
Adventureland — 8:30 p.m., with Serious., Moldilocks, and Way Away. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Ryan Trickey & Jeff Nelson — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Samantha Hunt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Thanks For Nothing — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
John Michael Montgomery — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Flor De Toloache — 7 p.m., with Papa Rap. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.
Deadbird — 8 p.m., with Vore, Serpentine, and Bones of the Earth. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.
Jamie Utley & Curt Fletcher — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowel. $10.
Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mike & Grady— JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
James Strong Band — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
The Kyle Sexton Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Jerry Diaz — 7 p.m. & Hanna’s Reef at the Beach House. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.
Rachel B and Table for 3 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Mark Shields Band — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Dixie Misfits Band — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Ashtyn Barbaree — 7 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville. $12.
Wynonna and the Big Noise — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $45-$80.
Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
July 14
The Spring Garden Septet — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Rockwood Club Revival Party — 3-5 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.
Emily O’Neill — 7 p.m. Open Mouth Reading. Nomads, Fayetteville.
The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
Hootie and The Blowfish — 7:30 p.m., with Barenaked Ladies. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $89.50-$129.50.
July 15
Dino O’Dell — 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
July 16
Arkansauce — 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
Skye Pollard — West & Watson, Fayetteville.
July 17
Makin Loaf — 9 p.m., with Hartle Road, Jim Shorts, Death Panels, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Veridian Saxophone Quartet — 7 p.m., Five & Dime, Bentonville.
Ashtyn Barbaree — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
July 18
RDMauzy — 9 p.m., with The Open Containers, No Sweater, Dub Peveau, and The Streakers. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Brandon Butler & Michael Brinson — 10 p.m.; David Nail at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Lost John — 9 p.m. with Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Joywave — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
The John Spurling Project — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Cadillac Jackson — 7 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.
Roby Pantall — Sassafrass Springs Vineyard, Springdale.
