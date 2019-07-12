LIVE! in NWA

July 12

Brian Huntress — 8:30 p.m. with William Pierce, and neon glittery. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Anitra Jay — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Ponder the Albatross — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Mayday By Midnight — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Clint Scholz — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Emily Rowland — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Members Only — 9:30 p.m.; Loose Change at 7; The Bel Airs at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $12-$15.

Jamie Utley & Curt Fletcher — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowel. $10.

Blue Muse — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Whippersnapper — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

The Candid — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Ryan Trickey & Jeff Nelson — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

Roby Pantall — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Big Shred — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Old Dime Box — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Alabama — 7 p.m., with John Anderson, and Exile. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $45-$129.50.

Route 358 — West and Watson, Fayetteville.

July 13

Adventureland — 8:30 p.m., with Serious., Moldilocks, and Way Away. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Ryan Trickey & Jeff Nelson — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Samantha Hunt — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Cadillac Jackson — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Thanks For Nothing — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

John Michael Montgomery — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Flor De Toloache — 7 p.m., with Papa Rap. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.

Deadbird — 8 p.m., with Vore, Serpentine, and Bones of the Earth. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7-$10.

Jamie Utley & Curt Fletcher — 7:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowel. $10.

Wes Hart — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mike & Grady— JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

James Strong Band — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

EgoTrip — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

The Kyle Sexton Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Jerry Diaz — 7 p.m. & Hanna’s Reef at the Beach House. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville.

Rachel B and Table for 3 — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Mark Shields Band — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Dixie Misfits Band — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 7 p.m., SixTwelve Coffeehouse, Fayetteville. $12.

Wynonna and the Big Noise — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $45-$80.

Atlantics — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

July 14

The Spring Garden Septet — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Rockwood Club Revival Party — 3-5 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville.

Emily O’Neill — 7 p.m. Open Mouth Reading. Nomads, Fayetteville.

The Baskins — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

Hootie and The Blowfish — 7:30 p.m., with Barenaked Ladies. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $89.50-$129.50.

July 15

Dino O’Dell — 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

July 16

Arkansauce — 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

Skye Pollard — West & Watson, Fayetteville.

July 17

Makin Loaf — 9 p.m., with Hartle Road, Jim Shorts, Death Panels, and The Wirms. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Veridian Saxophone Quartet — 7 p.m., Five & Dime, Bentonville.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

July 18

RDMauzy — 9 p.m., with The Open Containers, No Sweater, Dub Peveau, and The Streakers. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Brandon Butler & Michael Brinson — 10 p.m.; David Nail at 8. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Lost John — 9 p.m. with Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.

Joywave — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

The John Spurling Project — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Cadillac Jackson — 7 p.m., Murphy Park, Springdale.

Roby Pantall — Sassafrass Springs Vineyard, Springdale.

