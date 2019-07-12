8 Days A Week

July 12 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Mamma Mia!” — With the music of ABBA, 7:30 p.m. July 12-13, 19-20, 26-27; 3 p.m. July 14, 21, 28, Arts Center of the Ozarks, 214 S. Main St., Springdale. $15-$40. 751-5441.

July 13 (Saturday)

Walk & Talk — University of Arkansas Museum Tour, 10 a.m., UA Collections Facility at the UA Agricultural Experiment Station, 2471 N. Hatch Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Genealogy Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Photo Preservation Workshop — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free; no reservation required. 750-8165.

Super Saturday — With magician Aaron Acosta, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Water Dance: Water Cycle & Storm Drain Pollution,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Portraiture on the Square — With Art Ventures artists, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Fayetteville Farmer’s Market. artventures NWA.org.

Gallery Conversation — En Masse Arts with Erika Wilhite, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Author Talk — With Alice Pettway, author of “Moth,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Monkey See, Monkey Do” — Opera in the Ozarks’ kids’ outreach, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. opera.org.

Forest Concert Series — Flor De Toloache, with Papa Rap, and Arkansalsa, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

July 14 (Sunday)

Sunday Music — With the Baskins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. terrastudios.com.

Adult Workshop — Encaustic, Botanicals and Inks with Stephanie Green, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

Sacred Harp Singers — 1:30 p.m.,Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Mountain Street Stage — The Spring Garden Septet, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — Chamber Music Concert, 2:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. $10-$20. opera.org.

July 15 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — For all handwork from cross stitching to crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

Figure Drawing — With a live model, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

Family Concert — With Dino O’Dell, 4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Speaker Series — MUFON: Who They Are & What They Do, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Opera in the Ozarks — Chamber Music Concert, 7:30 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $10-$20. opera.org.

July 16 (Tuesday)

Embroidery Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Booked for Lunch — “Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Terrific Tuesday Movie — “A Dog’s Way Home,” 2 p.m., Windsor Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 785-0405.

Beyond the Book — “The Darkest Minds” by Alexandra Bracken, 5 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Terrific Tuesday — Arkansauce, 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Garden open free 5-8 p.m. 750-2620.

Books on Tap — “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing Co. in Springdale. Hosted by Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

July 17 (Wednesday)

Sandwiched In — With Jesse Core, founder of Core Brewing & Distilling Company in Springdale, on “The Evolution of Beer in Arkansas,” noon, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Elementary Event — “Intergalatic Creatures,” 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Brainteasers — Puzzles and games to keep your brain working, 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Mystery Book Club — 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Live at the Five & Dime — With Veridian Saxophone Quartet, 6 p.m., Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville. Free. fulbright.uark.edu.

UA Press Author Showcase — With Jared Phillips, author of “Hipbillies,” 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Author Talk — With Anita Paddock, author of “Blind Rage” and “Closing Time,” 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

July 18 (Thursday)

Gallery Conversation — Corn and Cantaloupe and Still Life with Steak, with assistant curator Larissa Randall, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with $16 “Nature’s Nation” exhibition ticket. 657-2335.

Drop In & Draw — Every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Movie Matinee — “Sherlock Gnomes,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artists’ Reception — For the latest quarterly exhibit, this one works by Gary Johnson, Adriana Patrucco, Daniel Coston and Diana Hausam, 4-6 p.m., the Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA. Exhibit in the bank through mid-October. Bank art director Zeek Taylor is at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Music in Murphy Park — Cadillac Jackson, 7 p.m., Murphy Park in Springdale. Free. 750-8185.

July 19 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “The Lion King,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Family Feature Film — “Wonder Park,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Family Film Friday — “Mary Poppins Returns,” 2 p.m., Dallas Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 484-5650.

Teen Night — Inspyral Juggling Demo, 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Discover the Grounds — National Moth Week, 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

July 20 (Saturday)

Shiloh Saturday — With historical reenactors Tim and Sharlene Richardson on mapmaking and surveying in the early 1800s, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — Out of this World Juggling with Inspyral, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Basin Park Music Series — With Arlo McKinley, and The Lonesome Sound, 5-7 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Firefly Fling — With fairy house building, nature stations, a hula hoop dance party, crafts and live music by the Firefly Fling Band and The Odds, 6-10 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $3-$15. 750-2620.

Forest Concert Series — Big Chief Juan Pardo & the Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indians, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

July 21 (Sunday)

Sunday Salon — An artist talk with current exhibitors, 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. artventuresnwa.org.

Sunday Music at Terra — With Good Medicine, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in east Fayetteville. Free. terrastudios.com.

Mountain Street Stage — With Atlantis Aquarius, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

