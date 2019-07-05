LIVE! in NWA
July 5
Richard Burnett — 7 p.m., After 5 Bar, Rogers.
The Good Shadows — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Candy Lee — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
ClusterPluck — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Clint Scholz Band — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Bob Marley Tribute — 9:30 p.m.; Brick Fields at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $7.
Lazy Daisy — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jenna & the Soul Shakers — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Aces n’ Eights —JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
The Remnants — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
One 4 the Money — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jekyll and High — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Old Dime Box — 6 p.m. La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Route 358 — Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Jug Hill Annie — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Septembers End — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Jamey Johnson — 8 p.m., Temple Live, Fort Smith. $40-$49.
96 Miles Band — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
July 6
Gordon McKinney & Heather Burns — 7 p.m. house concert, 2303 W. Hatfield Street, Fayetteville.
Ladies Night in Cursive 4 — 8 p.m., stand-up comedy show benefiting Alabama’s Yellowhammer Fund. Backspace, Fayetteville. $10.
Crusade — 5 p.m., with The Big Hog Band. Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs.
Jay Jackson — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Cody Nielsen — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
The Bodarks — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Audio Crush — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Mike Ryan — 10 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Audiopharmacy — 7 p.m., with Still on the Hill. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.
Troy Schremmer — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Dawson Hollow — 9 p.m., with The Grisly Hand. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — Wanderoo Lodge, Eureka Springs.
Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Suite 25 — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dexter Rowe Band — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Terra Nova Kings — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
House of Songs Songwriters Showcase — 7 p.m., with Derek Wood, Cherise Carver, Dominic Roy, and Becky Adams. Midtown Associates, Springdale. $10.
Forsaken Few — Nomads, Fayetteville.
Jenna & Friends — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Jason Kinney Band — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Maud Crawford Band — 9 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
CongaKeyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.
Odd Key Party — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
July 7
Comedy and Art — 8 p.m., with Meghan Welch, Chad Chamberline, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Jesse Dean Co. — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Kevin Mills — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
July 8
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
John Silva — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Typsy Gypsy — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jon Brown — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
July 9
Keith Nicholson — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Richard Burnett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
July 10
Ashtyn Nilsen — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
TJ Scarlett — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Brett & Terri — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
JW Leaghn — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Young the Giant — 7 p.m. with Fitz and the Tantrums, and COIN. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$69.50.
Veridian Saxophone Quartet — 6 p.m., Walmart Museum, Rogers.
July 11
Runnin’ On Empty — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Anitra Jay — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Vandoliers — 9 p.m., with Dandelion Heart. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Ultra Suede — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
Parker McCollum — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jon Dooly — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Ponder — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Erin Detherage — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
JWG — Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.
