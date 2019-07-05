Art OverView

Walk, shop, draw and design during July

Now

“Acansa to Arkansas: Maps of the Land” — A chronicle of changes in Arkansas place names, population demographics and geography, through July 7, Historic Arkansas Museum in Little Rock. Free. HistoricArkanas.org.

“Rogers Postal History” — “From Stagecoach to Mail Truck,” until July 13, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Artist of the Month — With Angela Strozier, a contemporary artist with a BA in Cherokee Cultural Studies, through July, Fort Smith Public Library Miller Branch. 646-3945.

“From Self to Serving” — Art by Lori Lincks, through Sept. 30, Bolder Coffee in Rogers. Email demara.titzer@gmail.com.

_____

July 4

Space Parade — 8:15 p.m., part of a reception for the “Our Universe” exhibit, 5-8 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. Exhibit through July 27. Email fenixfayettevilleart@gmail.com.

__

July 6

Dogwood Lace Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“Color Field” Tour — Take a whimsical guided romp through the outdoor sculpture exhibit, 11:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. Free with $16 paid admission to the exhibit. 657-2335.

RAM Saturday — Drop in and learn a new medium or type of art in this make-and-take program, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Walking Tours — Of the Belle Grove Historic District, 4 p.m Saturday & Sunday throughout the summer, Clayton House in Fort Smith. $3-$6. 783-3000.

__

July 8

Meet the Artist — Jim Horne, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Exhibit through Aug. 15. 783-0229.

__

July 9

Opening Reception — For “House Party: Paintings by Hannah McBroom & Elise Raborg,” 6-8 p.m., The Gallery at Midtown Associates, 211 S. Main St. in Bentonville. Free. 268-5170.

History Happy Hour — A collaboration with the Fayetteville Ale Trail, 6-8 p.m., Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. $5 at the door. 444-0066.

__

July 11

Christmas in July — With artworks intended for gift giving by Diana Michelle, Zeek Taylor, Mary Springer, Denise Lanuti, Susan Idlet, Carol Hart & more, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the gallery. Part of Art on the Bricks in downtown Rogers. 631-8988.

Opening Reception — For “Four Morphologies” featuring sculptors Beth Burgess and Tom Flynn, photographer Terry Dushan and mixed media artist Denise Sagan, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. “Neighbors & Neighborhood” by Eloa Jane continues through July 28. artventuresnwa.org.

__

July 13

Walk & Talk — University of Arkansas Museum Tour, 10 a.m., UA Collections Facility at the UA Agricultural Experiment Station, 2471 N. Hatch Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Gallery Conversation — En Masse Arts with Erika Wilhite, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

July 14

Adult Workshop — Encaustic, Botanicals and Inks with Stephanie Green, 1-5 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $55. 657-2335.

__

July 15

Figure Drawing — With a live model, 1-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $10. 657-2335.

__

July 18

Gallery Conversation — Corn and Cantaloupe and Still Life with Steak, with assistant curator Larissa Randall, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with $16 “Nature’s Nation” exhibition ticket. 657-2335.

Drop In & Draw — Every Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Artists’ Reception — For the latest quarterly exhibit, this one works by Gary Johnson, Adriana Patrucco, Daniel Coston and Diana Hausam, 4-6 p.m., the Bentonville Branch of the First National Bank of NWA. Exhibit in the bank through mid-October. Bank art director Zeek Taylor is at zeek.taylor@cox.net.

__

July 19

Discover the Grounds — National Moth Week, 7-9 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

__

July 21

Sunday Salon — An artist talk with current exhibitors, 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. artventuresnwa.org.

__

July 26

Finders Keepers — A roundtable for antiques lovers, 1 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. 621-1154.

Art By the Glass — Floral Workshop with Bloom Floral, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

__

July 27

Gallery Conversation — Benton and the Buffalo River with Catherine Wallack, architectural records archivist at the University of Arkansas, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

_

July 31

Museum in the Library — Sharks, with a UA Museum curator, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

_____

All Month

“The Heart of a Nation” — The annual RAM invitational, through July 28, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“John Lee Hooker: King of the Boogie” — Presented by the Grammy Museum, through Aug. 4, Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Okla. 918-574-2710.

“Edward Robison III: The Nature of Photography from Traditional to Augmented Reality” — Chronicling a 25-year artistic journey by this Eureka Springs photographer during a time of revolution in the world of photography, through Sept. 1, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

“Nature’s Nation: American Art and Environment” — Featuring 100 artworks from 70 eminent US collections, through Sept. 9, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $16. 657-2335.

“Scenes of Madison County” — A photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, through Dec. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

“David Levinthal: Barbie & Baseball” — In this focus exhibition, American photographer David Levinthal documents Americana with larger-than-life photographs of Barbie dolls and baseball figurines, through August, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Tempera” — This focus exhibition explores the unique qualities of tempera painting and how it has shaped the art world over the centuries, through Oct. 14, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

“Model Homes” — An exhibit featuring doll houses and small-scale replicas of real houses from the 1900s, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, all year, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Ozark Quilt Fair — Accepting entries for event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Quilters and quilt lovers are invited to display new and antique quilts for show and sale on the museum grounds. The entry fee is $10 per exhibitor. Entries must be received by 5 p.m. on Sept. 11. shilohmuseum.org or 750-8165.

