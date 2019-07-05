8 Days a Week

July 5 (Friday)

Family Feature Film — “Treasure Planet,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Friday Family Movie — “The Kid Who Would Be King,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Film Fridays — “Space Jam,” 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Celebrate Prairie Grove — With free swimming & fun for kids, 7-9 p.m., then fireworks at 9:15 p.m., Delford Rieff Park in Prairie Grove. 846-3038.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Abduction From the Seraglio,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 6 (Saturday)

Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Super Saturday — With Troy Schremmer, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Read With Zaida — An English mastiff and therapy dog, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

RAM Saturday — Drop in and learn a new medium or type of art in this make-and-take program, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

Saturday Matinee — “Harold & Maude,” 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Drop-In Artmaking — 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Mars: A Look at the Red Planet — With Rachel Slank, University of Arkansas Mars Lab manager, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Monkey See, Monkey Do” — Opera in the Ozarks’ kids’ outreach, 2 p.m., Eureka Springs City Auditorium. $10 adults. opera.org.

Walking Tours — Of the Belle Grove Historic District, 4 p.m Saturday & Sunday throughout the summer, Clayton House in Fort Smith. $3-$6. 783-3000.

Basin Park Music Series — With Crusade and The Big Hog Band, 5 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Forest Concert Series — With Audiopharmacy and Still on the Hill, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335, crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La Boheme,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Ventris Trail’s End Resort Fireworks Show — Dusk, 9484 Simrell Drive, Garfield. Free. 359-3912.

__

July 7 (Sunday)

Summer Fun Play Day — Noon-6 p.m., with the Uncle Funk Magic Show at 3 p.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. terrastudios.com.

“The Woman Behind Little Women” — With actress, playwright and storyteller Nan Colton, 1:15 p.m., Opera in the Ozarks in Eureka Springs. Free to ticketholders for the 2:30 p.m. performance of “Little Women.” 253-8595 or opera.org.

Mountain Street Stage — With Jesse Dean Co., 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 8 (Monday)

Meet the Artist — Jim Horne, 5-7 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Exhibit through Aug. 15. 783-0229.

__

July 9 (Tuesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest — 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Terrific Tuesday — Free admission, 5-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. 750-2620.

Opening Reception — For “House Party: Paintings by Hannah McBroom & Elise Raborg,” 6-8 p.m., The Gallery at Midtown Associates, 211 S. Main St. in Bentonville. Free. 268-5170.

History Happy Hour — A collaboration with the Fayetteville Ale Trail, 6-8 p.m., Clinton House Museum in Fayetteville. $5 at the door. 444-0066.

__

July 10 (Wednesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest — 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Elementary Event — Fishin’ Magicians, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Monkey See, Monkey Do” — Opera in the Ozarks’ kids’ outreach, 2 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. opera.org.

Live at the Five & Dime — With Veridian Saxophone Quartet, 6 p.m., Walmart Museum in downtown Bentonville. Free. fulbright.uark.edu.

Einstein’s Gravity: One Hundred Years of Black Holes and Gravitational Waves — With UA professor Daniel Kennefick discussing gravitational waves and black holes, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 11 (Thursday)

“Monkey See, Monkey Do” — Opera in the Ozarks’ kids’ outreach, 11 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. opera.org.

Christmas in July — With artworks intended for gift giving by Diana Michelle, Zeek Taylor, Mary Springer, Denise Lanuti, Susan Idlet, Carol Hart & more, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Zephyr Blevins Gallery at Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. Celebrating the 15th anniversary of the gallery. Part of Art on the Bricks in downtown Rogers. 631-8988.

Opening Reception — For “Four Morphologies” featuring sculptors Beth Burgess and Tom Flynn, photographer Terry Dushan and mixed media artist Denise Sagan, 5-8 p.m., Art Ventures on the Fayetteville square. “Neighbors & Neighborhood” by Eloa Jane continues through July 28. artventuresnwa.org.

Gulley Park Concert Series — Ultra Suede, 7 p.m., Gulley Park in Fayetteville. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov.

“A Confederate Widow in Hell” — With Willi Carlisle and Joseph Fletcher, doors open at 7 p.m., Fenix Fayetteville. $15. BreakerFixer.com.

__

July 12 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 13 (Saturday)

Walk & Talk — University of Arkansas Museum Tour, 10 a.m., UA Collections Facility at the UA Agricultural Experiment Station, 2471 N. Hatch Ave. in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Super Saturday — With magician Aaron Acosta, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Water Dance: Water Cycle & Storm Drain Pollution,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

Gallery Conversation — En Masse Arts with Erika Wilhite, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335.

Author Talk — With Alice Pettway, author of “Moth,” 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

“Monkey See, Monkey Do” — Opera in the Ozarks’ kids’ outreach, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. opera.org.

Forest Concert Series — Flor De Toloache, with Papa Rap, and Arkansalsa, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

__

July 14

Sunday Music — With the Baskins, 1-4 p.m., Terra Studios in Fayetteville. Free. terrastudios.com.

Mountain Street Stage — The Spring Garden Septet, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com