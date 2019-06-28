LIVE! in NWA
June 28
Common Roots — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Route 358 — 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.
Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
The Damn Neighbors — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Morgan Squared — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Brandon Butler — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
KUAF Summer Night Swing — 7 p.m., with Buddy Shute & the Motivators, and Jesse Dean. Fayetteville Public Library. $50.
Led-Zepplin Tribute to John Bonham — 9:30 p.m.; The Odds at 7; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.
Andy Huggins — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Barry Laminack. The Grove, Lowell. $10.
Septembers End — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Leah & the Mojo Doctors — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Kelly Road — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Aces n Eights — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Meandering Orange — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Willi Carlisle — 7 p.m., with Home by Daylight. Downtown square, Kingston.
JWG and the Dreamwalkers — 9 p.m., Moonbroch Brewing, Rogers.
Andre Price — stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Adam Johnston — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
The Good Fear — 9 p.m., with Constant Stranger. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Jenna & the Soul Shakers — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Dawn Cate Band — 6 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.
June 29
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post, Bella Vista.
Hummin’ Bird — 8 p.m., with Lube, Sweet Darlin’, and The Gebharts. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Andre Price — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Jenna & Friends — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Ray Fulcher — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Black Pumas — 7 p.m., with The Alisha Pattillo Quartet. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.
Didgeridoo Down Under — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Andy Huggins — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Barry Laminack. The Grove, Lowell. $10.
Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Terra Nova — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Honeyjack — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.
Big C and the C Notes — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
The Candid. — with JKD. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Septembers End — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Kadela — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
412 West — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
AFO Celebrates: The Moon — 8 p.m. for Artosphere. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$49.
June 30
Hummin’ Bird — 9 p.m., with Lube, Sweet Darlin’, and The Gebharts. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
“Somebody’s Praying Me Through” — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Lutheran Church. Donations accepted.
Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Big C and the C Notes — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Ashtyn Barbaree — 9 a.m., Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., Bentonville.
Bobby Smith — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
July 1
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jake Karlik — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Pearson Bros. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
July 2
“Red, White & Blooms” — 7 p.m. with NWA Jazz & More Orchestra. Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.
Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Daniel Yates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
July 3
Leche — 9 p.m., with Bambis, Chris Wood, and Sharp Woolston. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Daniel Yates — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Dallas & Spaniard — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Sprungbilly — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
David Harvell — 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Hogtown Hot Club — 6 p.m., Walmart Museum, Bentonville.
July 4
Happy Independence Day!
George Brothers — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Erin Detherage & Dave Craton — 5 p.m., Inn at Carnell Hall, Fayetteville.
Freedom Fest — 11 a.m.-10 p.m. with Barrett Baber at 6:30. Gentry City Park.
The Lovers — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Ashtyn Nilsen — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Lance Thompson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Fireworks Spectacular — 7:30 p.m. “An American Salute with SoNA.” Walmart AMP. Rogers. $3-$35.
