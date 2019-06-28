LIVE! in NWA

June 28

Common Roots — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Route 358 — 7 p.m., Brews, Eureka Springs.

Ashtyn Barbaree — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

The Damn Neighbors — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Morgan Squared — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Brandon Butler — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

KUAF Summer Night Swing — 7 p.m., with Buddy Shute & the Motivators, and Jesse Dean. Fayetteville Public Library. $50.

Led-Zepplin Tribute to John Bonham — 9:30 p.m.; The Odds at 7; Ultra Suede at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $15.

Andy Huggins — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Barry Laminack. The Grove, Lowell. $10.

Septembers End — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Leah & the Mojo Doctors — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Kelly Road — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Aces n Eights — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jamie Wolfe — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Meandering Orange — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Willi Carlisle — 7 p.m., with Home by Daylight. Downtown square, Kingston.

JWG and the Dreamwalkers — 9 p.m., Moonbroch Brewing, Rogers.

Andre Price — stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Adam Johnston — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

The Good Fear — 9 p.m., with Constant Stranger. Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Jenna & the Soul Shakers — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Dawn Cate Band — 6 p.m., Wright’s BBQ, Johnson.

June 29

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., American Legion Post, Bella Vista.

Hummin’ Bird — 8 p.m., with Lube, Sweet Darlin’, and The Gebharts. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Andre Price — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Jenna & Friends — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Crescent City Combo — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

nighTTrain — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Ray Fulcher — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.

Black Pumas — 7 p.m., with The Alisha Pattillo Quartet. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.

Didgeridoo Down Under — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Andy Huggins — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Barry Laminack. The Grove, Lowell. $10.

Fetts Folly — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

After Party Allstars — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Dudley Jr. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Take Cover — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Terra Nova — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Honeyjack — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10.

Big C and the C Notes — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

The Candid. — with JKD. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Septembers End — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Nathan Bryce & Loaded Dice — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Kadela — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

412 West — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

AFO Celebrates: The Moon — 8 p.m. for Artosphere. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10-$49.

June 30

Hummin’ Bird — 9 p.m., with Lube, Sweet Darlin’, and The Gebharts. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

“Somebody’s Praying Me Through” — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Lutheran Church. Donations accepted.

Rochelle Bradshaw and Hypnotion — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Big C and the C Notes — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.

Ashtyn Barbaree — 9 a.m., Ozark Mountain Bagel Co., Bentonville.

Bobby Smith — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

July 1

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jake Karlik — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Pearson Bros. — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Mattie Neumayer — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

July 2

“Red, White & Blooms” — 7 p.m. with NWA Jazz & More Orchestra. Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.

Russ Hutchison — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Daniel Yates — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Tony Alvarez — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Lukas Wigington — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

July 3

Leche — 9 p.m., with Bambis, Chris Wood, and Sharp Woolston. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Daniel Yates — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Emily Rowland — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Dallas & Spaniard — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Mark Albertson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Jason Plumlee — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Sprungbilly — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

David Harvell — 6:30 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

Hogtown Hot Club — 6 p.m., Walmart Museum, Bentonville.

July 4

Happy Independence Day!

George Brothers — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Erin Detherage & Dave Craton — 5 p.m., Inn at Carnell Hall, Fayetteville.

Freedom Fest — 11 a.m.-10 p.m. with Barrett Baber at 6:30. Gentry City Park.

The Lovers — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

Eric Miller — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Ashtyn Nilsen — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Rick Shaw — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Lance Thompson — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Michael Cooper — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Fireworks Spectacular — 7:30 p.m. “An American Salute with SoNA.” Walmart AMP. Rogers. $3-$35.

Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.

— Jocelyn Murphy

jmurphy@nwadg.com