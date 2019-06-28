8 Days a Week

June 28 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “Mary Poppins Returns,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Finders Keepers — A roundtable for antiques lovers, 1 p.m., Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

Rodeo of the Ozarks — Gates open at 6 p.m. June 28-29, Parsons Stadium in Springdale. $7-$38. 756-0464, rodeooftheozarks.org.

Art By The Glass — Summer Blooms in Watercolor, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $30. 657-2335.

Music on the Square — With Willi Carlisle and Home By Daylight, 7 p.m., on the square in Kingston. Free. facebook.com/KingstonMusicOnTheSquare.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La Boheme,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

June 29 (Saturday)

Super Saturday — Didgeridoo Down Under, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Green Team Activity Day — For grades 2-6, hosted by 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. Free, but preregistration by June 26 is encouraged. 750-8165 or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

Auditions — For “This Is My Brave,” 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 2-5 p.m., 2104 SE 14th St. in Bentonville. Performance Oct. 3. thisismybrave.org. Register at Bit.ly/ARKANSASAUD2019.

RAM Saturday — Alien Spaceship, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For all ages. fsram.org.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing — With Larry Haug, part of the Apollo team that landed man on the moon, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Rodeo of the Ozarks Parade — 3 p.m., down Emma Avenue in Springdale. Free. 756-0464, rodeooftheozarks.org.

Dawn Larsen in Concert — 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $10 donation. ozarkfolkways.org.

Forest Concert Series — With Black Pumas & The Alisha Pattilo Quartet, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

Artosphere — “The Moon” with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $15-$49. 443-5600.

__

June 30 (Sunday)

Auditions — For “This Is My Brave,” 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. & 2-5 p.m., 2104 SE 14th St. in Bentonville. Performance Oct. 3. thisismybrave.org. Register at Bit.ly/ARKANSASAUD2019.

Sunday Salon — Artist talk with Eloa Jane, creator of “Neighbors & Neighborhood: Beav-O-Rama Park,” 1-3 p.m., Art Ventures in Fayetteville. Free. artventuresnwa.org.

Mountain Street Stage — Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

July 1 (Monday)

LifeWriters — A group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, 10 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. June Jefferson at 790-2588 or shilohmuseum.org.

B’Creative Stitchers — Including any and all handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

“Rogers Postal History” — “From Stagecoach to Mail Truck,” 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, until July 13, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154.

“Instruments of Faith” — The Life and Work of Ed Stilley, featuring more than 20 handmade Stilley instruments on loan from private collectors, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, through 2019, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

Stills in the Hills — Moonshining in the Ozarks with Susan Young of the Shiloh Museum, 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Abduction From the Seraglio,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 2 (Tuesday)

Embroidery Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Kids Summer Film Fest — 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Knitters & Crocheters — For all ages and skill levels, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Terrific Tuesday — Red, White & Blooms” patriotic concert with NWA Jazz & More Orchestra, 7 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620, bgozarks.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Little Women,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 3 (Wednesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest — 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Elementary Event — Juggling Jeff’s Comedy Show, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Live at the Five and Dime Series — With Hogtown Hot Club, 6 p.m., outside the Walmart Museum on the Bentonville square. Free. 575-4801, fulbright.uark.edu.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La Boheme,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 4 (Thursday)

Happy Independence Day!

__

July 5 (Friday)

Family Feature Film — “Treasure Planet,” noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Friday Family Movie — “The Kid Who Would Be King,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Film Fridays — “Space Jam,” 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Opera in the Ozarks — “The Abduction From the Seraglio,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 6 (Saturday)

Tommy Terrific’s Wacky Magic — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Super Saturday — With Troy Schremmer, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Read With Zaida — An English mastiff and therapy dog, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-3192.

Tellers of Tales — A storytelling group, 10:30 a.m., Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Saturday Matinee — “Harold & Maude,” 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Mars: A Look at the Red Planet — With Rachel Slank, University of Arkansas Mars Lab manager, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Creativebug 101 — How to navigate the platform and learn about Creativebug, associated library materials & more, 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free for adults. 750-8180.

Basin Park Music Series — With Crusade and The Big Hog Band, 5 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Freee. eurekasprings.org.

Forest Concert Series — With Audiopharmacy and Still on the Hill, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335, crystalbridges.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “La Boheme,” 7:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

__

July 7 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — With Jesse Dean Co., 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Opera in the Ozarks — “Little Women,” 2:30 p.m., Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs. $10-$30. 253-8595.

