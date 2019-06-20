LIVE! in NWA
June 21
Sound of Rogers — 7 p.m., with Caleb Enyart, Palmer Lee, and Sierra Carson. 1907 Building, Rogers.
Willi Carlisle — 8 p.m., with Statehouse Electric. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Snaps for Sinners — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Stoney LaRue — 9 p.m.; Johnny Dale Roberts at 11. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Brandon Butler — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Abraham & the Old Gods — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Trillium Block Party — 6 p.m. with Artosphere Festival Orchestra musicians. E. 7th Street, Fayetteville.
KIDS — Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
Gerry Verrette — Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Jay Yates — Foghorn’s, Rogers.
Jimi Gibbons — Foghorn’s, Springdale.
1 oz. Jig — 9:30 p.m.; Oreo Blue at 6. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
Jeff Richards — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Dawn Cate Band — Jose’s Restaurant & Club, Tontitown.
Polyester Robot — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Old Dime Box — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Warehouse 90 — Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
The Garcia Project — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $20-$25.
Joe Fernandez & Jason Webb — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Roger Thomas — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & Brett — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Conga Keyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.
Totojojo — Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Devine Jazz Experience — 7:30 p.m. with Merlon Devine. Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $25-$45.
The Overworked and Underpaid — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Trevor Noah — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $30-$139.
June 22
The Oak Ridge Boys — 7:30 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center, Fort Smith. $58-$150.
Drugs & Attics — 9 p.m., with John Charles. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Joe Fernandez & Jason Webb — 8:30 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Something Better — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Paralandra — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Joe Diffie — 9 p.m., Choctaw Casino, Pocola, Okla.
Arkansauce — 7 p.m., with Delta Blues Musicians. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.
Professor Pig’s Marvelous Music Show — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
JJ Taylor — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on Green Acres, Fayetteville.
The Blacklisted — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s on W. 15th, Fayetteville.
Dallas & the Spaniard — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Rogers.
John Silva — 7 p.m., Foghorn’s, Springdale.
Funk Factory — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Jeff Richards — 6 & 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Testify — 8 p.m. SRV tribute. Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $10-$20.
Borderline — 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.
Magnolia Road — Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Terri & the Executives — Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Mark Shields & Good Company — Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Jonathan Kreisberg Trio — 7:30 p.m., Sunrise Stage, Fayetteville. $30-$40.
Kevin Upshaw & One Night Stand — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Takuro Horigome — 7 p.m. with The Eric Mathews Band. Warren’s Rec Room, Alma. $10.
June 23
JWG — 3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.
Black n’Da Blues — 4 p.m., Crystal Bridges, Bentonville.
Jenna & The Soul Shakers — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
The Aeolus Quartet — 2 p.m. for Artosphere. Hunt Chapel, Rogers. $15.
L.A. Guns — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $22-$25.
Borderline — 5 p.m., Moose Lodge, Springdale.
Like Butta — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
June 24
Kathy Leisen — 9 p.m., with Tele-byte+Ctrl. Backspace, Fayetteville.
mömandpöp — 1 p.m., Berryville Public Library.
mömandpöp — 3 p.m., Green Forest Public Library.
June 25
Rockin’ With Leonardo — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
June 26
Ashtyn Barbaree — Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
Jazz Trio — 6 p.m., Walmart Museum, Bentonville.
Train and Goo Goo Dolls — 7 p.m., with Allen Stone. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $29.50-$179.
Masterworks of Mendelssohn & Brahms — 7 p.m. Artosphere Festival Orchestra. Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville. $10.
June 27
The Nighty Night Show — 11 p.m. comedy show. Backspace, Fayetteville.
Deana Carter — 8 p.m.; Runnin’ On Empty at 10. Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Becky Adams — 9 p.m., with Makin Loaf, and Jon Shorter. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $8.
NWA Jazz and More Orchestra — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
Randy Rogers Band — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
Jeff Kearney — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Brad Paisley — 7:30 p.m., with Chris Lane, and Riley Green. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $35-$139.
