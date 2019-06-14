JOCELYN MURPHY

Take To The Trail

The crown jewel of Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Festival returns June 14 as Trail Mix takes over downtown Fayetteville between the Community Creative Center and Wilson Park. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., bands will perform along the Razorback Greenway (with 15-minute breaks spread throughout the set). Plus, a model of the solar system will be laid out along the trail with learning and engagement opportunities at each planet to reflect the festival’s “Space” theme.

The Sun

The community is invited to color in the Sun using chalk at Meadow Street, just in front of Nadine Baum Studios.

Community Creative Center

CCC will be doing pendulum painting where kids can make their own little galaxies to keep.

mömandpöp

Award-winning children’s rock duo mömandpöp perform a variety show format with “wackadoo” characters, colorful costumes and music kids and parents can enjoy together.

Rae Elle

Rae Elle is a new solo artist performing a variety of pop, soft rock and country on guitars and ukeleles with a little bit of spunk.

Walton Arts Center

Inside Starr Theater, the Arkansas Center for Space and Planetary Sciences has teamed up with the SPACE Hogs student organization to set up a traveling planetarium. This large inflatable dome has several features, including a tour of the solar system and constellations of the Northern Hemisphere.

Following Trail Mix, join WAC for a special screening of Disney’s “WALL-E” in the Walker Atrium. The film is free to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets to sit on (no chairs will be allowed).

Melrose Poetry

Melrose Poetry Bureau generates custom typewriter poetry on the spot. The poets will be on site creating original, one-of-a-kind space-themed poems in real time as visitors encounter them on the trails.

The Crumbs

Fort Smith “pseudo-bluegrass” trio The Crumbs bring their old-timey storytelling, wooden instrument picking and (maybe) true stories of infamous outlaws and Judge Parker to Frisco Trail for Trail Mix.

Block Street Hot Club

The traditional jazz artists of Block Street Hot Club perform a blend of swing, gypsy, Latin, bossa nova and other jazz genres.

Papa Rap

Al “Papa Rap” Lopez, originally from Puerto Rico, is an award-winning songwriter, musician and motivational speaker whose interactive performances engage audiences with bilingual songs, drum playing and Caribbean salsa and merengue dancing.

The Scott Family Amazeum

The Amazeum will have a magnet pop-up, bicycle wheel gyroscope to explore physics and rotational inertia and moon craters.

Rozenbridge

Duo Tim Warden (vocals and guitar) and Christian Serrano (cello) combine their talents to make you feel an array of emotions with instrumentals, originals and covers all twisted up in the “rozen” style.

FAQ

Trail Mix

WHEN — 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 14

WHERE — Frisco Trail, from Community Creative Center to Wilson Park in Fayetteville

COST — Free

INFO — 443-5600, waltonartscenter.org/artosphere