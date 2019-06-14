8 Days a Week

June 14 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “Treasure Planet,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Film Friday — “Lilo & Stitch,” 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Trail Mix — With music, science and more, 5:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Fayetteville between the Community Creative Center and Wilson Park. Free as part of Artosphere. 443-5600.

Film Screening — “In Her Words: 20th Century Lesbian Fiction,” 6 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Filmmakers Lisa Marie Evans and Cheryl Pletcher, and author Jenifer Levin will attend. Free. projectlegacies.com.

NEXT: Classically Contemporary Dance — With NWA Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. nwaballettheatre.org.

Distinguished Speaker Series — With Titus Kaphar, the artist of “The Cost of Removal” (2017), 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” — The rebellious Randle McMurphy takes on Nurse Ratched, 7:30 p.m. June 14-15, Fort Smith Little Theatre. Final weekend. $12. 783-2966.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” — What happens when Nora walks back in 15 years later, 8 p.m. June 14-15; 2 p.m. June 16; again June 20-23, Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $22-$29. 631-8988.

__

June 15 (Saturday)

Rise & Rally Car Show — 9 a.m.-noon the third Saturday of the month through October, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. Free. 872-2222.

Artosphere — “A Beautiful Planet” in IMAX 3D, 10 a.m., Malco Razorback Theater in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

Wool & Wheel Handspinners — A fiber arts guild, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. 634-3791.

Child Health & Wellness Fair — Including hearing & vision screenings and community services, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Sunshine School at 3400 Woods Lane in Rogers. Free. 636-3190.

Super Saturday — With musicians from SoNA, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — With Aaron Acosta Magic Show, 10:30 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

RAM Saturday — Make a fruit fan, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

RiffTrax Screening — Of the 2008 sci-fi thriller “Cloverfield” with laughs courtesy of Mystery Science Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Basin Park Music Series — Opal Agafia, 5 p.m., Basin Spring Park in Eureka Springs. Free. eurekasprings.org.

Forest Concert Series — With The Werks & Friends of the Phamily, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

__

June 16 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Ashtyn Barbaree Band, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

June 17 (Monday)

Artosphere — Chapel Music Series with the Dover Quartet, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $15. 443-5600.

__

June 18 (Tuesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest — 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

“Once Upon A Dance” — With the NWA Ballet Theatre, 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Booked for Lunch — “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Terrific Tuesday — NWA Ballet Theatre Dance Beat pop-up show, 5-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free. 750-2620.

Artosphere — Chapel Music Series with Seraph Brass, 6:30 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. $15. 443-5600.

Books on Tap — “In the Woods” by Tanya French, 7 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing in Springdale. Hosted by the Springdale Public Library. Free.. 750-8180.

__

June 19 (Wednesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest — 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Preschool Special — Music with momandpop, 10:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Elementary Event — With world-famous illusionist Reza, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Cosmic Kids — “The Sun Is Kind of a Big Deal,” 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Wonderful Wednesday — With Super Scientist Stephen Cox, 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Authors in the Afternoon — With Joyce Faulkner & Micki Voelkel, 4 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Teen Event — “The Force Awakens” Interactive Edition, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. For grades 5–12. Free. faylib.org.

Space Trivia — 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing in Fayetteville. Hosted by the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Five & Dime Series — With UA faculty trio Tara Mueller, Theresa Delaplain & Andrew Chilcote, 6 p.m., Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Free.575-4801.

__

June 20 (Thursday)

Special Event — Bilingual fun with Papa Rap, 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Movie Matinee — “Hotel Transylvania 3,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Opening Reception — For “Art By The People-For the People,” a new temporary exhibition featuring vintage black light poster graphics from the mid-1960s-early 1970s, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Museum of History. $7. Exhibit through August. 783-7841.

Music in Murphy Series — With Tater, Mater & Squarsh, 7 p.m., Murphy Park in Springdale. Free. 750-8185.

Artosphere — Live from Crystal Bridges: Mozart in the Museum with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $45. 443-5600.

__

June 21 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “Toy Story 3,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Film Friday — “Muppets in Space,” 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Friday Matinee — “Space Balls,” 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Artosphere — Off the Grid with the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 7 p.m., Memorial Park Amphitheater in downtown Siloam Springs. Free. 443-5600.

__

June 22 (Saturday)

Conversation Club — Become more confident in speaking Spanish or English, 9:30 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Featured Artisan Demonstration and Sale — Perrion Hurd, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges. 657-2335.

Super Saturday — With Professor Pig’s Marvelous Music Show, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Get Started With Yoga — 11 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

RAM Saturday — Raindrop Suncatcher, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For all ages. fsram.org.

Forest Concert Series — With Arkansauce & Delta Blues Musicians, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

__

June 23 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — Jenna & the Soul Shakers, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Artosphere — Chapel Music Series with the Aeolus Quartet, 2 p.m., Hunt Chapel in Rogers. $15. 443-5600.

Jam With the Squirrels — Play or sing along, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations welcome. 634-3791.

— Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com