LIVE! in NWA

June 7, 2019

June 7

Cartfest 2k19— 8 p.m., with Bonemagic, Vangoon, Matchsticks, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.

Jake Hertzog Trio — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Achi — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Members Only — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

National Park Radio — 5:30 p.m. with Ashtyn Barbaree. DTR Market, Rogers. $25.

The Arkansas Summer Shakedown — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Jason Russell — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Luciano Jr., The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Keith Nicholson Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Western Swing Rules — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Pat Ryan & Al Halpin — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

The Velvet Crowns — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.

Carly Ballerini — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville.

Home by Daylight — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.

Dawn Cate Band — 7:30 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Bert & Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

June 8

Carly Ballerini — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.

The John Spurling Project — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.

Vanimal Kingdom — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Jesse Joice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Dawson Hollow — 7 p.m., with The Lauren McClinton Band. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.

momandpop — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Will Brand & The Rubber Band — 9 p.m., with Loose Loose, and DJ Cud Careless. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.

Jason Russell — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Luciano Jr., The Grove, Lowell. $15.

Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.

Red Clay Strays — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.

Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.

Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.

Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.

Bill Dollar & Loose Change — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.

1 Oz. Jig — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., Moranos, Fayetteville.

Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.

Catalyst — New Delhi Cafe, Eureka Springs.

Paper Anthem — 8 p.m, with Ashtyn Barbaree, and Makin Loaf. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.

Danny Richmond Band — 7:30 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.

Hedtrip Duo — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.

Suite 25 — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

June 9

Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.

JWG —3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.

National Park Radio — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.

Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.

Songwriters for Smilin’ Bob — 7 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.

Jamey Johnson — 8 p.m., TempleLive, Fort Smith. $40-$49.

Bruce Allen & Guy Ames — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.

June 10

Sam Reider and the Human Hands — 6:30 p.m., Thorncrown Chapel, Eureka Springs. $10.

June 11

Brian and Terri Kinder — 10:30 a.m. “I Like Being a Kid Concert”. Bentonville Public Library.

Trout Fishing in America — 6:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.

Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.

June 12

Caleb Caudle — 8 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville. $10.

mömandpöp — 3 p.m., Eureka Springs Carnegie Library.

Opera in the Ozarks — 1 & 2 p.m. “Monkey See, Monkey Do.” Fayetteville Public Library.

Citizen Cope Duo — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $31.

Dime Box Duo — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.

Sam Reider and the Human Hands — 6:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Chapel, Bella Vista. $10.

JWG — 6 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.

UA Faculty Trio — 6 p.m., Walmart Museum, Bentonville.

June 13

Travis Kidd — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.

Hunter — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.

Devon Gilfillian — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.

The Dip — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.

The Kyle Sexton Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.

John Moreland — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.

Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.

Conga Keyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.

Florida Georgia Line — 7 p.m., with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, and Hardy. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $105.75-$219.

