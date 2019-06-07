LIVE! in NWA
June 7
Cartfest 2k19— 8 p.m., with Bonemagic, Vangoon, Matchsticks, and more. Backspace, Fayetteville. $5.
Jake Hertzog Trio — 8 p.m., Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
Eric Miller — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Achi — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Members Only — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
National Park Radio — 5:30 p.m. with Ashtyn Barbaree. DTR Market, Rogers. $25.
The Arkansas Summer Shakedown — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Jason Russell — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Luciano Jr., The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Keith Nicholson Trio — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Jeff Fox — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Western Swing Rules — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
The Odds — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Pat Ryan & Al Halpin — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
The Velvet Crowns — Mojo’s Pints & Pies, Fayetteville.
Carly Ballerini — 9 p.m. stand-up comedy. Nomads, Fayetteville.
Home by Daylight — 7:30 p.m., Ramo d’Olivo, Bentonville.
Dawn Cate Band — 7:30 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Bert & Heather — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
June 8
Carly Ballerini — 8 p.m. stand-up comedy. Black Apple Crossing, Springdale.
The John Spurling Project — Brick Street Brews, Rogers.
Vanimal Kingdom — Chelsea’s Corner Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Jesse Joice — 9 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Dawson Hollow — 7 p.m., with The Lauren McClinton Band. Crystal Bridges, Bentonville. $10-$12.
momandpop — 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Will Brand & The Rubber Band — 9 p.m., with Loose Loose, and DJ Cud Careless. George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $10.
Jason Russell — 7 p.m. stand-up comedy, with Luciano Jr., The Grove, Lowell. $15.
Jim Mills — JJ’s Grill, Bella Vista.
Red Clay Strays — JJ’s Grill, Dickson Street.
Mark Shields & Good Co. — JJ’s Grill, Fayetteville.
Jamie Wolfe & the Wranglers — JJ’s Grill, Fort Smith.
Maud Crawford — JJ’s Grill, Rogers.
Bill Dollar & Loose Change — 8 p.m., Levi’s Gastrolounge, Rogers.
1 Oz. Jig — 7 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.
Buddy Shute & the Motivators — 7 p.m., Moranos, Fayetteville.
Black Oak Band — 7 p.m. NEBCO Fire Station, Garfield.
Catalyst — New Delhi Cafe, Eureka Springs.
Paper Anthem — 8 p.m, with Ashtyn Barbaree, and Makin Loaf. Nomads, Fayetteville. $5.
Danny Richmond Band — 7:30 p.m., Rowdy Beaver on W. Van Buren, Eureka Springs.
Hedtrip Duo — 8 p.m., Rowdy Beaver Den, Eureka Springs.
Suite 25 — 7 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
June 9
Beer & Hymns — 5 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville.
JWG —3 & 6 p.m., Crescent Hotel, Eureka Springs.
National Park Radio — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library.
Brick Fields Gospel Brunch — 11 a.m., Hopping John’s Bistro, Fayetteville.
Songwriters for Smilin’ Bob — 7 p.m., Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville.
Jamey Johnson — 8 p.m., TempleLive, Fort Smith. $40-$49.
Bruce Allen & Guy Ames — 1 p.m., Terra Studios, Durham.
June 10
Sam Reider and the Human Hands — 6:30 p.m., Thorncrown Chapel, Eureka Springs. $10.
June 11
Brian and Terri Kinder — 10:30 a.m. “I Like Being a Kid Concert”. Bentonville Public Library.
Trout Fishing in America — 6:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, Fayetteville.
Jed Clampit — 7 p.m., Pesto Cafe, Fayetteville.
June 12
Caleb Caudle — 8 p.m., Bike Rack Brewing, Bentonville. $10.
mömandpöp — 3 p.m., Eureka Springs Carnegie Library.
Opera in the Ozarks — 1 & 2 p.m. “Monkey See, Monkey Do.” Fayetteville Public Library.
Citizen Cope Duo — 9 p.m., George’s Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. $31.
Dime Box Duo — 6 p.m., La Huerta on Crossover, Fayetteville.
Sam Reider and the Human Hands — 6:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Chapel, Bella Vista. $10.
JWG — 6 p.m., Tontitown Winery, Tontitown.
UA Faculty Trio — 6 p.m., Walmart Museum, Bentonville.
June 13
Travis Kidd — 8 p.m., Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, Okla.
Hunter — Dickson Street Pub, Fayetteville.
Devon Gilfillian — 7 p.m., Gulley Park, Fayetteville.
The Dip — JJ’s Beer Garden and Brewing, Fayetteville.
The Kyle Sexton Band — Kingfish, Fayetteville.
John Moreland — 8 p.m., Meteor Guitar Gallery, Bentonville. $15-$20.
Tater, Mater, & Squarsh — 7 p.m., Pedaler’s Pub, Bentonville.
Conga Keyz Jazz Duo — 6 p.m., Sassafras Springs Winery, Springdale.
Florida Georgia Line — 7 p.m., with Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen, and Hardy. Walmart AMP, Rogers. $105.75-$219.
Please send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn.
— Jocelyn Murphy
jmurphy@nwadg.com