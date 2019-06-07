8 Days A Week

June 7 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “Space Jam,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Featured Artisan Demonstration and Sale — Mollyjogger’s Scrimshaw, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Museum Store at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “Revenge of the Sith,” 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Family Film Friday — “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” 2 p.m., Dallas Branch Library in Fort Smith. Free. 484-5640.

HobbNob — With National Park Radio and Ashtyn Barbaree, music, food trucks & prizes, 5:30 p.m., Downtown Rogers Farmers Market. $25.789-5000.

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” — Ken Kesey’s heartbreaking story of what happens when the rebellious Randle McMurphy takes on Nurse Ratched, 7:30 p.m. June 7-8; 2 p.m. June 9; 7:30 p.m. June 12-15, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $12. 783-2966.

June 8 (Saturday)

Discover the Grounds — River Cane and Indigenous Plants, 9-10:30 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

NWA Handweavers Guild — 10 a.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

Genealogy Group — 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Stampin’ Up Card Class — With Jane Para, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Garden Party — Celebrate the beauty of Crystal Bridges’ trails and grounds at the fifth annual Garden Party, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. 657-2335.

Super Saturday — With kids comedy band mömandpöp, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Mother Nature Reads — “Animals in the Night,” 10:30 a.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. 789-5000.

RAM Saturday — Watercolor Flower Doodles, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. For all ages. fsram.org.

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “The Force Awakens,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Lighten Up: How to Simplify, Streamline & Stage Your Space — With Laurie Malloy and Jenna Ruhe, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Embroidery Workshop — With Aimee Ray, author of the Doodle Stitching hand embroidery books, 1-3 p.m., Community Creative Center in Fayetteville. $45. 571-2706.

A Splash Of Paint — Intro to Watercolors with Mary Alink, 1-5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $45. 634-3791.

Skylark in Concert — 6:30 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free; donations encouraged. 634-3791.

The Galaxies of Summer — With Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, 8 p.m., Hobbs State Park near Rogers. Free. 789-5000.

June 9 (Sunday)

Mountain Street Stage — National Park Radio, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Star Wars Movie Marathon — “The Last Jedi,” 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

June 10 (Monday)

B’Creative Stitchers — Handwork such as cross stitching, embroidery, quilting, knitting, weaving, and crocheting, 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Multicultural Night at the Library — With fun, dancing and crafts, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. 750-8180.

“Artifishal” — A Patagonia film about fish, rivers and the fight to protect them, 6-8:30 p.m., Skylight Cinema in Bentonville. Hosted by the Friends of Little Sugar Creek and Ozark Society. $10. 273-2394.

Artosphere — Sam Reider and the Human Hands, 6:30 p.m., Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

June 11 (Tuesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest — 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Book Lover’s Club — 10:15 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

“I Like Being a Kid” Concert — With Brian & Terri Kinder, 1o:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. kindersongs.com.

Knitters & Crocheters — 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Artosphere — Trout Fishing in America, 6:30 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free; reservation required. waltonartscenter.org.

An Evening with Jennifer Pharr Davis — Athlete, author & National Geographic Adventurer of the Year, 7 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

June 12 (Wednesday)

Kids Summer Film Fest — 10 a.m., Van Buren Cinema, Razorback Cinema Grill in Fayetteville, Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers, Springdale Cinema Grill. $2. malco.com.

Author Talk — With local author David Todd, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista. Hosted by Village Lake Writers & Poets. Free. Email bvvillagewriters@gmail.com.

“Monkey See, Monkey Do” — Opera in the Ozarks’ children’s outreach performance, 1 & 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org, opera.org.

Luciana Launch Party — Meet Luciana, the new American Girl doll, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

Five & Dime Series — With UA faculty trio, 6 p.m., Walmart Museum in Bentonville. Free.575-4801.

Sci-Fi Book Club — 6 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. 855-1753.

Artosphere — Sam Reider and the Human Hands, 6:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

June 13 (Thursday)

Super Science With Super Steve — 10:30 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. 271-6816.

“Monkey See, Monkey Do” — Opera in the Ozarks’ children’s outreach performance, 2 p.m., Walton Life Fitness Center in Bentonville. Free. opera.org.

A Universe of Movies — “Star Trek,” 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Movie Matinee — “Incredibles 2,” 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

“Altering Perception” — A Lecture on Color Theory with artist Bridget Duncan, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. $15. 784-2787.

Artosphere — Bella Gaia (Beautiful Earth), 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

Gulley Park Concert Series — With Devon Gilfillian, 7 p.m., Gulley Park in Fayetteville. Free. fayetteville-ar.gov.

Classically Contemporary Dance — With NWA Ballet Theatre, 7 p.m., Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. Email thalia@nwaballettheatre.org.

June 14 (Friday)

Friday Morning Movie — “Treasure Planet,” 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. faylib.org.

Film Friday — “Lilo & Stitch,” 10 a.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. 750-8180.

Film Screening — “In Her Words: 20th Century Lesbian Fiction,” 6 p.m., 21c Museum Hotel in Bentonville. Filmmakers Lisa Marie Evans and Cheryl Pletcher, and author Jenifer Levin will attend. Free. projectlegacies.com.

June 15 (Saturday)

Artosphere — “A Beautiful Planet” in IMAX 3D, 10 a.m., Malco Razorback Theater in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org.

Super Saturday — With musicians from SoNA, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday — With Aaron Acosta Magic Show, 10:30 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

RAM Saturday — Make a fruit fan, noon-4 p.m., Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. 784-2787.

RiffTrax Screening — Of the 2008 sci-fi thriller “Cloverfield” with laughs courtesy of Mystery Science Theater, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Anime Club — 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. 621-1152.

Forest Concert Series — With The Werks & Friends of the Phamily, 7 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $12. 657-2335.

