Sounds Of Summer

Concert series expand across Northwest Arkansas

On any given day, there are more events going on in Northwest Arkansas than any one person could begin to keep up with. Add to the mix sunny summer days, a desire to get outside after the cold has melted away, and more bands living in and coming through the area than you could shake a stick at, and Northwest Arkansas is primed for outdoor concert season. We’ve done our best to compile as many as we could for you here, but even we have to admit there’s likely more series — and definitely much more summer music that’s NOT part of a series — than we have space in these pages to list.

Take a look here at some of the local favorites, regional heavy-hitters and nationally touring names you’ll find performing at an outdoor space near you this summer, as well as the when and where of it all.

Five & Dime Series

Walmart Museum

105 N. Main St., Bentonville

May 29 — Hogtown Hot Club: Jim Greeson, Ed Nicholson, Jim Jernigan, Mike Johnson

June 5 — Trio de Janeiro: Fernando Valencia and Friends

June 12 — University of Arkansas Faculty Trio: Theresa Delaplain, Er-Gene Khang, and Lia Uribe

June 19 — Trio: Tara Mueller, Theresa Delaplain, and Andrew Chilcote

June 26 — TBA

July 3 — Hogtown Hot Club: Jim Greeson, Ed Nicholson, Jim Jernigan, Mike Johnson

July 10 — Veridian Saxophone Quartet: Eric Troiano, Casey Grev, Madeline Morizio, and Kyle Landry. Winners of the 2016 North American Saxophone Alliance Quartet Competition.

July 17 — Veridian Saxophone Quartet: Eric Troiano, Casey Grev, Madeline Morizio, and Kyle Landry

July 24 — Jazz Trio with Felipe Antonio

July 31 — Chris Teal Trio: Chris Teal, Matt Johnson, Kyth Trantham

Aug. 7 — TBA

Aug. 14 — Blue Thread: Cristi Catt, Nikola Radan, and Friends

Aug. 21 — Jake Hertzog Trio: Jake Hertzog, Chris Teal, and Garrett Jones

Aug. 28 — Afro-Cuban Trio with Fernando Valencia

Sept. 4 — Fermambo Valencia Latin Jazz Quintet

Sept. 11 — Jazz Trio with Felipe Antonio

Sept. 18 — Lyrique Quintette: Ronda Mains, Theresa Delaplain, Nophachai Cholthitchanta, Lia Uribe, Timothy Thompson

Oct. 2 — UA Songwriter’s Workshop, directed by Jake Hertzog

Oct. 9 — UA World Music Ensemble, directed by Nikola Radan

The second season of the “Live at the Five & Dime” outdoor concert series continues through October every Wednesday night from 6 to 8 p.m. outside the Walmart Museum on the Bentonville square.

“‘Live at the Five & Dime’ is a collaboration between the University of Arkansas department of music, the Walmart Museum and Downtown Bentonville Inc.,” Alan Gosman, UA associate chairman of music, explains of the free concert series. “The series celebrates musical diversity. It includes jazz trios, Latin music ensembles, classical and bluegrass players, a world music ensemble, singers of Ozark ballads and medieval music, songwriters premiering their rock songs, and more. All concerts feature faculty or students from the UA music department, along with many musical collaborators from Northwest Arkansas and as far away as Boston and New York.”

INFO — 575-4801, fulbright.uark.edu

JBGB

JJ’s Beer Garden & Brewing Co.

3615 Steele Boulevard, Fayetteville

May 30 — Lee Fields and the Expressions

June 6 — Pat Green

June 13 — The Dip

June 20 — Easton Corbin

June 27 — Randy Rogers Band

July 4 — The Lovers

July 11 — Parker McCollum

July 18 — Joywave

July 25 — Casey Donahew

Aug. 1 — Stoney LaRue

Aug. 8 — Koe Wetzel

Aug. 15 — Colony House

Aug. 22 — Eli Young Band

Doors open at 3 p.m. for the free Thursday night series, with a local opener starting at 6 p.m., and the headliner going on at 7 p.m. No pets or folding chairs allowed. There is seating inside the restaurant which is first come, first served. VIP and meet-and-greet tickets available for purchase at most shows (some already sold out).

INFO — 435-6502, thejbgb.com

Gulley Park Concert Series

Gulley Park

1850 E. Township St., Fayetteville

May 30 — Arkansauce

June 13 — Devon Gilfillian

June 27 — NWA Jazz and More Orchestra

July 11 — Ultra Suede

July 25 — Mary-Heather and the Sinners

Aug. 8 — Bryan Titus Trio

The longstanding tradition of outdoor live music and a food truck rally returns to Fayetteville’s Gulley Park for the 23rd annual summer event. The family-friendly series welcomes lounge chairs, blankets and even four-legged furry friends. All shows are on Thursdays from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Gulley Park gazebo.

INFO — fayetteville-ar.gov

Forest Concert Series

Crystal Bridges Museum

600 Museum Way, Bentonville

June 1 — Yarn, with The Vine Brothers

June 8 — Dawson Hollow, with The Lauren McClinton Band

June 15 — The Werks, with Friends of the Phamily. In partnership with The Spaceberry Festival.

June 22 — Arkansauce, with Delata Blues Musicians

June 29 — Black Pumas, with The Alisha Pattilo Quartet

July 6 — Audiopharmacy, with Still on the Hill

July 13 — Flor De Toloache, with Papa Rap, and Arkansalsa

July 20 — Big Chief Juan Pardo & the Golden Comanche Mardi Gras Indians

July 27 — The Charlie Hunter Trio, with Fayetteville Roots Festival showcase. Co-curated by NWA Jazz Society and Fayetteville Roots Festival.

The concert series at Crystal Bridges returns to bring together national and local acts in the North Forest from 7 to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays. Lawn chairs and blankets are welcome, as is dancing under the trees. A food truck and cash bar will be available throughout the night, as well as artmaking activities. $12 ($10/members). Though tickets for youth ages 18 and under are free, a printed ticket is required for entry. Reserve these tickets online or with Guest Services.

INFO — 418-5700, crystalbridges.org

Basin Park Music Series

Basin Spring Park

4 Spring St., Eureka Springs

June 1 — 2 p.m., Rhythm & Blues Weekend, with Brick Fields & Rich McDonnough

June 15 — Opal Agafia

July 6 — Crusade, with The Big Hog Band

July 20 — Arlo McKinley, with The Lonesome Sound

Aug. 17 — Cate Brothers

Sept. 21 — Front Country

Oct. 11 — Achi

Oct. 12 — Haymakers

From April to November, Eureka Springs’ open air clam-shell, Basin Spring Park, hosts Saturday concerts of varying genres as part of the Basin Park Music Series. All shows are free and run from 5 to 7 p.m.

INFO — eurekasprings.org

Mountain Street Stage

Fayetteville Public Library

401 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

June 2 — The Vine Brothers

June 9 — National Park Radio

June 16 — Ashtyn Barbaree Band

June 23 — Jenna & The Soul Shakers

June 30 — Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion

July 7 — Jesse Dean Co.

July 14 — The Spring Garden Septet

July 21 — Atlantis Aquarius

July 28 — Paper Moon Shiners

The Fayetteville Public Library 2019 summer music series kicks off with the soulful, rootsy, Americana sounds of The Vine Brothers and continues through July. All concerts begin at 2 p.m. and are free and open to all, including kids and families. Dancing shoes are encouraged. The events will also be available for viewing and replay via the FPL Livestream page at livestream.com/faylib.

INFO — 856-7000, faylib.org

Terrific Tuesdays

Botanical Garden of the Ozarks

4703 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

June 4 — 7 p.m., Opera in the Ozarks “Monkey See, Monkey Do” concert

June 11 — 6:30 p.m., Trout Fishing in America. For Walton Arts Center’s Artosphere Festival.

June 18 — NWA Ballet Theatre Dance Beat pop-up show. Dance performances throughout the garden by the Bentonville-based professional classical ballet company.

June 25 — Open to all

July 2 — 7 p.m., “Red, White & Blooms” patriotic concert ft. NWA Jazz & More Orchestra

July 9 — Open to all

July 16 — 7 p.m., Arkansauce concert

July 23 — Bluegrass jam/picking night. A unique night at the garden featuring performances by local bluegrass musicians. Guests are invited to bring their own instruments and join in.

July 30 — Open to all

Aug. 6 — Fun with Feathered Friends: learn more about the birds in our region with Butch Tetzlaff of the Bluebird Shed in Bella Vista and other local groups.

Aug. 13 — 7 p.m., Jesse Dean Co. concert

Aug. 20 — Enchanted Walk with Harpist Beth Stockdell. Explore the garden while enjoying beautiful harp music.

Aug. 27 — Dog Days of Summer: Bring your pup to the BGO for one night only. Dogs must be up-to-date on all vaccinations and must remain on a leash while inside the garden. Owners are required to clean up after pets.

Thanks to the generosity of the Willard & Pat Walker Charitable Foundation, from June through August, the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will be open and free to the public from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays for Terrific Tuesday Nights. (Concerts will end at 9 p.m.) This family-friendly series allows the community to experience the garden on beautiful summer evenings, with picnics, blankets and lawn chairs welcome. No pets, please (except for the Dog Days of Summer night on Aug. 27). Glass, smoking, e-cigarettes, tents, weapons and firearms are prohibited.

INFO — 750-2620, bgozarks.org

Music in Murphy

Murphy Park

501 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

June 6 — Trey O’Dell

June 20 — Tater, Mater & Squarsh

July 18 — Cadillac Jackson

Aug. 1 — Bear Chasers

Springdale Parks and Recreation is excited to bring back the Music in Murphy free summer concert series for 2019. Chairs and blankets are welcome for this family- and pet-friendly series, which will host music from 7 to 9 p.m. on four Thursdays during the summer.

750-8185, ar-springdale.civicplus.com

KUAF Summer Jazz

June 22 — 7:30 p.m., Jonathan Kreisberg Trio, Sunrise Stage in Fayetteville. $30-$40.

July 27 — 8 p.m., Charlie Hunter Trio, Crystal Bridges in Bentonville. As part of the Forest Concert Series. $10-$12.

Aug. 30 — 7:30 p.m., The Hip Spanic All Stars, Arts Center of the Ozarks in Springdale. $25.

Sept. 7 — 7 & 9 p.m., Peter Martin, with Romero Lubambo Duet, Guisinger Music House (Fayetteville Roots Fest HQ) in Fayetteville. $25-$35.

“The KUAF Summer Jazz Concert Series is now in its 21st season, a remarkable accomplishment for an under-served musical genre,” reveals Robert Ginsburg. Ginsburg is the executive director of the Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society, the presenting entity for the series. “The most obvious distinction of the Summer Jazz Concert Series is our commitment to improvised music in the great tradition of jazz. The genre continues to expand and find its way into other musical styles, but at its core we are still dealing with jazz.”

Born out of the desire to present jazz as the main attraction — rather than to a marginally engaged audience in a restaurant or bar — the KUAF Summer Jazz Series brings a mix of touring ensembles and local jazz musicians to venues across Northwest Arkansas in its 21st year. Discounted tickets for NWA Jazz Society members.

INFO — digjazz.com

Music on the Square

Downtown Kingston

June 28 — Willi Carlisle, with Home by Daylight

July 26 — Effron White, with Tater, Mater and Squarsh

Aug. 30 — Buddy Shute & Friends, with Dan Martin

Sept 27 — Mountain Gypsies, with Old ’78s

Since 2006, the gazebo on the tiny town square in downtown Kingston has transformed into a stage four times each summer, always the last Friday evening in June, July, August and September. Entering the series’ 14th year, music lovers are invited to bring lawn chairs as the square is roped off and traffic directed around to make plenty of space for fans of outdoor performance. The free shows begin at 7 p.m. with an opener, followed by open mic time between sets, and the second performer taking the stage at 8 p.m.

INFO — facebook.com/KingstonMusicOnTheSquare